Movado Group: 11.0x P/E, 30% Projected Current Net Cash, 7.4% FCF Yield

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is one of the world's premier watchmakers. They mostly produce watches tailor made for the mid-market/middle class consumer. Nothing is too luxurious and over-the-top in terms of the price tag. Headquartered in the US, with its roots in manufacturing and design coming from Switzerland, this company has attractive valuations. Despite the company completing a few major acquisitions in the last 5 years, it still possesses a strong balance sheet with 22% net cash, or $5.50 per share as of October 2020. We think their January year-end [Q4 to be reported next week] net cash position will increase to 30%, or $7.50 per share, as their fourth quarter [on a seasonally adjusted basis] is their strongest quarter in terms of sales - see further explanation on this in net cash section.

Since FY01/2021e, which has just ended and will be an atypical year due to the pandemic-related disruptions, we have done our valuations on the next two years, FY01/2022e and FY01/2023e. For both of these years the valuations look attractive given strong fundamentals, and the 5-year chart is typical of what a value investor would like to see, a developing U-shaped curve.

Since the company has a lot of goodwill, we focus on tangible assets and cash EPS. For FY01/2022e, for instance, we have a P/E of 11.0x [which was previously 12.5x] once you add back amortization of intangibles to EPS, to get a cash EPS figure. Movado Group also offers a healthy FCF yield of 7.3% for FY01/2022, likely to improve on our estimates to 9.3% the following year. Movado Group is very attractive from a fundamental standpoint and it is a leader in its industry with a niche offering. The company is in a growing industry, where the market is increasingly moving towards a millennial market. This is a market demographic that will spend more on semi-luxurious watches that Movado Group specializes and has a moat in.

The company has a revenue CAGR of 6.2% [2011-2020] and an EPS CAGR of 4.1% [2012-2020] which, while offering modest growth, was nonetheless impacted by the USA-China trade war. We expect this issue to diminish going forward, and thus lead to higher growth for Movado.

Valuations & Price Target

Valuing the company on today's stock price, we are foregoing this FY01/2021 [this year ended January] because it was impacted by Covid-19 disruptions. Looking further to FY01/2022e, we have a P/E of 10.8x [after adding back non-cash amortization to EPS, see next section for explanation], and on FY01/2023e we have cash EPS P/E of 8.8x. The company is therefore undervalued, trading at such low multiples relative to current S&P 500 which is at high multiples of 23x. Some of the other valuation points [see our attached model for further reference]:

MOV FY01/2022e FY01/2023e EPS $1.96 $2.44 P/E 12.5x 10.0x Cash EPS P/E 11.0x 8.8x FCF Yield 7.4% 9.3% EV/EBITDA 5.9 4.8

All-round, this company has great fundamentals and has great valuations. Alongside an attractive estimated FCF yield of 7.4% for the FY01/2022e [increases to 9.3% the following fiscal year], the company has a robust net cash per share position of $5.50 representing 22% of the current stock price.

Furthermore, what we like about Movado Group, is its attractive chart. The chart is a typical value one, offering minimal-downside risk and a favorable risk-reward scenario. We see much upside for this company given its strong fundamentals and attractive stock chart, and therefore we set a price target of $40.65 [adding back projected net cash for the fiscal year ended January and after removing interest income after tax], representing upside of 65% on FY01/2022 estimates.

We reached this price target by taking a P/E of 17x. We initial claimed the average P/E to be around 15x for this company, but due to the recent rise in the S&P multiples to 23x and overall loftier valuations in the market [largely a result of Covid-19 post March 2020], we revised-up our P/E estimate to 17x. We wanted to value this company on FY01/2022 estimates EPS of $1.96, because it is representative of a normal year. Multiplying a P/E of 17x to $1.96, we get an initial price of $33.32. But since interest rates globally are so low, reported EPS has virtually no interest income, and thus there is negligible value of Movado's large net cash position being reflected on the income statement. Hence, we add back net cash to properly capture this large value in a P/E-based valuation approach. So, we multiply 17 times $1.95 [EPS minus interest income after-tax of 1 cent] to arrive at $33.15, and then we add back projected net cash of $7.50 [for this fiscal year ended January], which gets us to our final price target of $40.65, or 65% upside.

We think that Movado Group will slowly inch back to highs seen in 2018, due to stronger demand for its product portfolio and easy comparisons on a recovery outlook. The watches and products that Movado Group sell are of premier quality, and they have a moat amongst other sellers who sell similar goods. Both leased brands and owned brands are of good quality, and they will do well amongst the mid-market demographic.

Movado Group: Premier Watchmaker Being Public For 28 years

Movado is an American watchmaker. It is best known for its Museum Watch. Movado means "always in motion". The watches are known for their signature metallic dot at 12 o'clock and minimalist style.

Source: Amazon.com; Museum Watches

The Company was incorporated in New York in 1967, and since 1993, for 28 years, it has been a public company. Since inception, the company has had a strategy of acquisitions of watch brands along with license agreements, which have played an important role in the expansion of the Company's brand portfolio.

Movado Group's brands include Movado, Concord, EBEL and MVMT, plus licensed brands Olivia Burton, Coach, Hugo Boss (OTCQX:BOSSY), Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Scuderia Ferrari, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff. Movado previously manufactured other licensed brands, plus previously owned Piaget.

Movado, the flagship brand within the Movado Group portfolio, was founded in Switzerland in 1881 and acquired by the Corporation in 1983. Recognized for design innovation and excellence, Movado has earned more than 100 patents and 200 international awards, and Movado watches are in the permanent collections of museums worldwide.

Movado Group is strongly positioned in the $600+ billion traditional watch market and possesses many of the world's most sought-after brands. Movado Group has seen an acceleration in sales growth across owned and licensed brands.

Today, Movado Group is recognized as one of the world's premier watchmakers. Designing, manufacturing, and distributing watches for some of the most recognized and respected names in time that reach a diverse mix of consumers that are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Far East.

Movado Group is highly selective in its licensing strategy and chooses to enter into long-term agreements with only powerful brands which they deem to have strong positions in their respective businesses. Their largest markets for watches currently are North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The company divides the watch market into five principal categories as seen in the following table, which includes owned as well as licensed brands. Concord and EBEL brands are their most exclusive watch portfolios. Concord being a Swiss watch brand acquired in 1970, and EBEL being one of the world's premier luxury watches that was established in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1911. See pricing strategy for Movado Group's brands and portfolios below.

Two Primary Operating Segments

The Company conducts its business in two operating segments: "Watch and Accessory Brands" and "Company Stores". The 1) Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches of quality owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping 2) The Company Stores segment includes the company's physical retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada.

Most of the net sales are derived from owned and licensed brands. Company stores constitute a much more nominal amount relative to these two categories.

Revenue Segmentation and Sales Channels

Movado Group sells all of its brands chiefly through other department stores, such as Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They also sell through major jewelry store chains, such as Signet Jewelers, Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) and Helzberg Diamonds Corp., independent jewelers, and online retailers, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN); as well as directly to consumers through the Company's e-commerce platforms, such as www.movado.com and www.mvmtwatches.com. Disaggregation of revenues is as follows.

All these retailers, apart from Amazon which had significant online presence, were hit severely by Covid-19. Most had to shut numerous stores, which led to reduced top-line. This indirectly affected Movado Group's wholesale revenues, and we expect a sharp recovery in this fiscal year [started in January 2021]. As these stores have enhanced their efforts in implementing an e-commerce strategy during the course of the pandemic and have had major operational restructuring taken place; we expect them to be better prepared to improve their sales growth for the calendar year 2021.

Two Big Acquisitions in 2017 and 2018

Olivia Burton

Source: Olivia Burton Website

In July 2017, Movado Group acquired JLB Brands Ltd. ["JLB"], the owner of the Olivia Burton brand, for $78.2 million. The deal went through with $60 million in cash and was further subject to working capital and closing adjustments, with no debt being assumed. The fact that there was no debt/loan taken, or that they didn't resort to any revolver for this large sized acquisition, signals just how robust Movado Group's cash balance was at the time. The pre-acquisition net cash balance for the company was a robust 231 million at the time, representing 37% of the FY01/2017 year-end market cap. Olivia Burton has been accretive to the company's business, fitting into Movado Group's portfolio well and adding a unique style and blend of watches.

Olivia Burton watches fall under the "Moderate and Fashion" portfolio and sell between $75 to $500. It sells mostly watches aimed at the female demographic. The brand was one of the U.K.'s fastest growing fashion watch and jewelry brands, founded by two best friends. It releases new collections every three months. This has helped to establish the brand in the global market. As well as innovative timepieces, including vegan, eco-friendly and both unisex collections, Olivia Burton has a growing collection of jewelry styles too.

MVMT

Source: MVMT Website

In October 2018, Movado Group went ahead and acquired MVMT for an initial payment of $100 million, or approximately $85 million net of tax benefits that are anticipated to be generated from the acquisition. This acquisition, unlike the prior Olivia Burton, was funded with an additional revolving credit facility alongside cash on hand. Debt, due to the borrowing on the revolver, shot up to $50 million, or a quarter of the year-end cash balance.

MVMT was founded in 2013, offering watches, sunglasses and other accessories designed for the millennial consumer. At its launch, it had taken the watch category by storm with iconic contemporary products at a great value, mostly targeted towards younger consumers. MVMT also has a world-class digital strategy that has driven high brand awareness across social media with an active community of over 5 million followers and ties with leading influencers. MVMT has tied in well with Movado Group, and is also accretive in nature.

Both of these acquisitions [Olivia Burton and MVMT] increase Movado Group's presence in growing brands with a younger target audience and have been equally accretive.

Reduced P/E: High Goodwill Resulting in Add Back of Amortization

Movado Group would have a $0.26 per share add back in EPS from non-cash intangible amortization, bringing the final EPS to $2.22 [or a 13% increase] for the FY01/2022e. P/E will reduce from 12.5x to 11.0x for the FY01/2022e, as a result. For the FY01/2023e, using the same process, the P/E will fall from 10.0x to 8.8x. Explanation below.

This company has very high amounts of goodwill and intangibles on its balance sheet, due to its sizeable acquisitions made recently in 2018 [MVMT purchased for $108.4 million] and in 2017 [Olivia Burton purchased for $78.2 million]. The intangibles on the company's books represent nearly 50% of total long-term assets, which is a big proportion. Therefore, we believe that this goodwill translates to additional amortization, which, unlike depreciation, is not recognized on paper and actually represents hidden added value from acquisitions. When adding back this non-cash amortization, one will see an increase in the company's EPS, leading to more attractive valuations.

Balance Sheet: Potential 30% Net Cash Position

The company had a net cash position of $5.50 per share as of October 2020, or 22% of the current stock price. We think that this will shoot up to $7.50 per share by fiscal year-end January 2021 [results to be announced next week], or 30% of the current stock price. Movado's business is obviously very seasonal, with huge sales during the Christmas and holiday season. Fourth quarter sales will lead to a strong net cash increase, and this has been the case historically. In January 2020, net cash increased by 69 million in the fourth quarter, or $2.94 per share; and in the year prior in 2019, net cash increased by 47 million in the fourth quarter, or $2.00 per share. As you can see our projections for the FY01/2021 are conservative and in-line with historical net cash increases seen in the fourth quarter. We see $7.50 per share in net cash to be a justifiable estimate.

Furthermore, we have a healthy FCF yield of 7.4% on FY01/2022e, which will further add to cash that the company can use. Movado Group can use this cash to reinstate their dividend which was an attractive 3.2% yield prior to Covid-19, use it for buybacks, or acquisitions.

Why the stock took a tumble in 2018-2019?

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Up until mid-2018, Movado Group was on a bull run, and the stock climbed to highs of $50.00. Then, suddenly things started to turn drastically south in August 2018, and the stock went for a free fall until March 2020 [where all companies were at trough levels due to a shock-induced sell off because of Covid-19], after which things began to recover. So, what was the cause of all this downturn?

Looking into this matter, we found that the company did have a significant acquisition at the time which cost the company ~$100 million. This could have boded negatively for the stock price, but it wouldn't have had led to such a sustained drop. Doing further research and looking at Movado Group's quarterlies throughout this period from 2018-2019, we saw a recurring macro risk factor that turned out to be the following issue:

The company was subject to margin pressures caused by US-China trade war tariffs that began in July 2018. These tariffs adversely and materially affected Movado Group's financials in a negative way, and tariffs could go up to 25% leading the company to take up measures to offset these added costs, i.e., price increases. The company was further subject to special tariffs which made it even tougher. Eventually this was priced into the market price, seeing a declining stock price until things normalized in 2019.

Certain of the Company's packaging products became subject to a special 10% tariff in September 2018, which was increased to 25% effective May 10, 2019. In addition, all of the Company's smartwatches and most of the cases, straps and bracelets used in the production of its traditional watches are expected to attract a special 15% tariff commencing September 1, 2019.

- Company Quarterly Results

International Operations and Growth in Middle Class

Source: Data from 10-K

Movado Group has a growing presence in US as well as international markets. The company's international operations in Europe, the Americas (excluding the United States), the Middle East and Asia accounted for 33%, 9%, 8% and 7%, respectively, of the company's total net sales for fiscal 2020. US sales accounted for approximately 43% of total sales for that fiscal year.

We believe that there are immense opportunities for growth in these respective markets. This is because there is a fast growing, burgeoning middle-class that is becoming increasingly brand conscious. For instance, the millennial population in the US has now become the largest demographic with 72 million people, overtaking Baby Boomers, in a recent population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.

We strongly believe that this growing millennial demographic would spend the most on the brands and semi-luxurious watches that Movado Group sells in its portfolio. Movado Group sells watches that go up to $10,000 at a max, which is not that expensive. The rising economic status amongst this generational cohort, with an increased population, is an encouraging mix. This generation growth is apparent not just here in the US, but also in countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia [all of which Movado Group has market presence in].

By 2030, the global middle class is expected to reach 5.3 billion people. This means an additional more than 2 billion people with increased wishes and purchasing power than today. Most of this growth will be in Asia. By 2030, China and India together will represent 66% of the global middle-class population and 59% of middle-class consumption.

- European Commission Website

BRICS are major emerging market economies that will soon become economic powerhouses, providing much needed 'middle class muscle' to the equation. If Movado Group can increase its footprints in regions such as Asia [which it has by 1%], apart from an increased share of the US, then there could be further scope for growth as fashion trends and brand consciousness is at high levels there.

As things open up on recovery, the company is likely to see pent-up demand as wholesale channels open up and sales start coming in. They will see easier comparisons from an anomaly fiscal year where company operations were disrupted significantly by Covid-19. "Unlock and recovery" trade as seen in quarterly table below.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Seasonality

Movado Group is a seasonal company, and sales are generally greater during the 2H of the fiscal year ended January. This is because of the holiday season, which includes Christmas and Black Friday sales. These holidays help to greatly boost sales for the company.

Conclusion

We think this company has strong fundamentals with a great stock price chart, and it is ripe for the picking. With an undervalued P/E of 11.0x on steady-state and significant macro tailwinds in the overall market, the stock should rebound to previous highs seen in 2018. On recovery, Movado Group looks very attractive, as the stock should move on easy comparisons. They have a stronger growth trajectory due to diminished tariffs from US-China trade war tensions, which pulled the stock down post 2018. This all won't be present going forward, and stronger millennial population with pent-up demand and increased discretionary incomes, will set up Movado Group for 65% upside from the current market price.

