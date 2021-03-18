I am revisiting Helen of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HELE) after my previous “do not buy or sell” recommendation to retail value investors. Three factors are different today, justifying a buy recommendation for the long term for the consumer products company stock. Shares selling in the mid-$ 220s are a buy. The target price consensus is $240-$260 per share.

A Cultural Transformation

First, HELE receives largely better grades today than three or six months prior. Wall Street is bullish. The company last reported solid increases in several critical categories: net sales were up 34% Y/Y; brand net sales popped 34%; online sales were up 34%; core business and organic sales both topped 30% increases. Analysts expect estimated earnings for 2021 to rise over 25%.

Factor Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

HELE appears poised for growth and greater profits after navigating through a tough year. For instance, the HELE share price rose nearly 90% over the past year, during which COVID-19 “laid waste” to the beauty products industry. Meanwhile, HELE sales popped 28% in the beauty/personal care sector by concentrating on its Leading Brand name assemblage. Net sales for housewares grew near 12.5%. The health and home segment grew by ~30%.

The CEO attributes management’s concentration on corporate cultural transformation for positive results. He gives an impressive interview. HELE struggled for years to transition from thinking and operating like a family-owned business. The company had to rethink and reorganize to effectively and efficiently operate like the global player into which Helen of Troy grew. The numbers reflect the hard work done internally. They created a clear vision. They built and empowered a dynamic leadership team. The team and employees inspired organizational change.

A Track Record of Improving Performance

The second change sparking my buy recommendation is attributable to the company’s performance marketing strategy. Management is concentrating on building consumer brands and online sales. The strategy bodes well for continuing healthy results. However, increased spending on marketing and having more royalty expenses to pay puts downward pressures on operating margins.

Source: Yahoo Finance

There are no peak earnings traps or value traps. Several analysts rate the share price overvalued. However, the share price has lingered around $220 since mid-December ’20. It hit a high of $262 in January after reporting results. One analyst describes the stock as struggling. The same analyst recently raised the rating from hold to buy as have others. Let's look further at the financial position of HELE.

Financial Position Analysis

I can say with conviction that Helen of Troy is financially healthy and prospering without intending to overhype the company. Assets total over $2.3B. Liabilities stand at approximately $1.1B. The debt-to-equity ratio reported three months ago was a satisfactory 37.4%. Management cut the ratio over the past five years from 49.4%.

Debt stands at $453.22M. Equity is $1.21B. Operating cash flow and EBIT cover +90% of the company debt. The company holds ~$157M in cash and investments. Receivables are +$500M. Saleable inventory has purposely grown to forefend increases in rising raw material costs. Payables are slightly more than $301M. The company’s additional liabilities: $346.9M.

These figures stand following several strategic moves:

The company executed a $200M buyback of stock

In January ’20, HELE purchased Drybar, a hair products company, for $255M in cash after a three-year-long break from any acquisitions

HELE made a one-time upfront payment extending its global license for the Revlon trademark. Revlon sales have doubled in recent years

A downside for retail investors to be aware of continues to be the company’s policy of not paying a dividend. Further, no dividend payout is in the forecast. Some of HELE’s competitors pay as yield as much as 3.5%.

The PE was as high as 25.73 recently but now is pegged at over 19. Some analysts consider the company to be as much as 20% overvalued based on numbers. Concomitantly, the climbing share price might be from the actions of investors who hold a long-term outlook. Institutions own 99.3% of the shares.

But the past is passé. Every morning, when the stock market bell rings, the company is revalued regardless of past pricing or previous share purchase price. The rising share price is more a confirmation of management’s handling the harrowing conditions of 2021 and the enticing forecast from the CFO: i.e., fiscal ’21 became

more of an investment year than we had planned, which we believe sets us up well for fiscal ‘22 and beyond. We consider the expected financial outcomes of the year and the strength of the company as we head into fiscal ‘22 to be remarkable. I’m grateful that we’re in a position to grow revenue more than 20% and increase our gross investments by almost 50%, while maintaining adjusted operating margin and growing adjusted EPS at 23% or more. Another way we look at it is we delivered almost three years of our guidance for long-term earnings growth in a single year.

Investors should be aware there is the lingering risk that the pandemic will rear its ugly head again with variant strains of the virus appearing. Current vaccines may not insure a complete back-to-normal pre-COVID economy. However, I believe our days of economic rumbling, stumbling, and tumbling is behind us. Nevertheless, HELE learned how to manage the delicate coordination and synchronization of stay-at-home customers and shoppers. Only 8% of its capital sources from debt, for example, so management can cope with a period of discounted cash flow.

Another risk lies in the relatively high price-to-book ratio. This reflects the current overvalued today ratings. The chart below is a sobering reminder to retail investors that might temper the enthusiastic outlook from the CFO.

Source

The trading volume of shares is light even on the run-up in price. An investor is well-advised to execute on an opportunity to buy below the $230 price. There are opportunities to do that almost daily, even on a day when the stock closes above $232 per share. Likewise, news coverage of HELE is light; the sentiment pervading the news and sites of bloggers writing about HELE is 100% bullish. Investor sentiment is moderate after the last quarter, during which hedge funds increased their holdings.

On March 16, ’21, shares sold for $232. The price plunged on the 17th to $215. The only news to account for this event is the downgrade to neutral from buy issued by DA Davidson. Their new price target is yet set at $247. The shares were oversold.

Poised for Growth

The third factor contributing to my recommendation has to do with the breakout potential of sales in HELE’s three primary product segments. The pandemic may end in 2021. More states are reopening and readying to reopen.

These are good portents for consumer products companies like Helene of Troy. The numbers of vaccinations administered are rising, and hesitancy is dropping. Hospitalizations and morbidity rates are falling. Businesses and schools are reopening. New CDC guidelines for the vaccinated are leading to a return to social mingling and stimulating a feeling of confidence. This will help spur sales to hit an expected 22% increase and EPS growth rate from an annual 12% to an expected 25.5% in 2021.

The beauty/personal segment grew despite COVID-19. Mordor Intelligence predicts the beauty/personal care global market to grow nearly 5% in 2021 and 6% by 2024. Meanwhile, beauty/personal care appliances are becoming technologically smarter and sophisticated, with advanced features following greater digitization and AI built into them. Sales are expanding for men’s grooming devices. Price increases are expected, as is the profitability of items.

Summary

Helen of Troy develops and sells home and health products, housewares, and beauty/personal care appliances and devices.

The stock is a recommended buy because:

1. Numbers and assessments of management’s strategies are in positive territory. Shares were recently oversold on breaking news that one company downgraded HELE yet issued a target price over 10% higher than the plunge following the announcement.

2. Management is investing in online sales, Leading Brand marketing, and is completing a multi-year long plan to refocus the corporate culture showing favorable results.

3. HELE has the potential to breakout higher with the easing of pandemic restrictions. Retail operations are preparing for better sales. Retail sales jumped with the first stimulus check. Department store sales jumped 23%. The next check is more than double in value for individuals. Higher child tax credits are putting more money in the pockets of families to spend. The Atlanta Fed pegs GDP growth to hit 8.4%. We expect the entire economy to improve by mid-2021.

There seem to be no hidden issues with Helen’s sales and numbers that cause investors’ concern; i.e., except to note that light trading volume is stymying the stock price from advancing. The uptick in consumer confidence measurement touched a new pandemic high. People feel more optimistic. HELE sells desirable and essential consumer products that make consumers feel and look better. That is a sunny prescription for better sales and profits.