Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) released Q4 and full-year 2020 results on February 18. Here is a summary of our take on the latest data set along with our updated investment thesis after listening to the earnings call and bringing our spreadsheets up-to-date.

Results for the year 2020 were driven by two competing factors first and foremost: the pandemic on the one hand and the rising gold price environment on the other. And judging from the numbers, the largest gold miner by market capitalization has successfully managed the former, which has enabled it to benefit from the latter. And this performance deserves respect as at the same time as managing virus-related challenges Newmont also had to drive the integration and in some cases the sale of the former Goldcorp assets.

The chart below shows attributable gold production-by-asset over the past five years. The initial uptick following the Goldcorp takeover in 2019 was rudely reversed by COVID-19 and has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels again, despite a recovery in the second half of 2020. And in fact, gold production may not reach the quarterly high-point of Q4/2019 in the foreseeable future as Newmont has streamlined the portfolio since then, focusing on the most profitable and long-lived mines to produce an average of 6M ounces per year (or 1.5M ounces per quarter). This stated production profile is already visible through to 2030 deducting from the latest reserve statement.

The pandemic clearly impacted gold production last year as illustrated by the chart above. The question of how this affected cash flow generation is illustrated by the next chart below. For this chart we calculated the margin for each mine based on the prevailing gold price and individual all-in-sustaining costs, and then we multiply this margin by each mine's gold output to compute a measure for the cash-flow generation of each individual asset.

And very clearly, the rising gold price along with operational improvements (mostly at the ex-Goldcorp mines) more than balanced out the effects of the COVID-19-related production shortfall.

The portfolio clearly performed well in 2020, and especially the four mines in Australia and Africa delivered outstanding results given the circumstances; however, there are also a couple of assets which still require work in coming quarters.

Yanacocha is one of them, and the upcoming decision about the implementation of sulfide processing will most likely determine the future trajectory of this mine.

Eleonore and Musselwhite also come to mind in this context. Both are problem children inherited from Goldcorp where Newmont is still in the middle of turning around operations, and according to comments made during the earnings call, we should be starting to see improvements in the course of this year. The same goes to say for CC&V where higher grades will be hitting the mill during the second half of 2021, hopefully lifting production and lowering costs in the process. This is a mature mine, nevertheless, and one wonders how much longer Newmont considers this mine a core asset.

Which brings us to the Nevada operations. In 2019 Newmont and Barrick Gold (GOLD) amalgamated their respective mines in Nevada into a joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines, of which Newmont has 38.5% ownership. The chart below illustrates gold output and consolidated all-in-sustaining costs for Newmont's mines in this JV starting in Q1/2016. The green bars show the equivalent measures for Newmont's share of the JV. All-in-sustaining costs have remained at comparable levels, but attributable gold production has clearly declined from pre-JV levels. This is of course a high-level view, but it suggests that benefits from forming the JV have not really been forthcoming so far.

Overall, one has to commend Newmont on managing costs throughout 2020. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs and realized gold prices are plotted in the next chart below, and the yellow bars indicating margins-per-ounce paint a very clear picture.

So how does all this operational data convert into financial results?

Revenues took a hit in Q1 and Q2 last year, but have recovered since then thanks to the rising gold price environment combined with the operational recovery in the second half of the year.

Capex spending increased after the Goldcorp acquisition as Newmont went about applying its "Full Potential" approach to the newly acquired assets. The pandemic put some breaks on these programs, but capex spending increased again sharply in Q4 last year as COVID management became part of operations. Several capital programs are still ongoing at various mine sites, and our attention will be especially focused on the outcome of turning Boddington into a 100% autonomous mine. Also in Australia, we point to the Tanami mine where Newmont has flagged capex overruns to the tune of around $150M for the underground expansion project. Having to widen a shaft is never good news and this project deserves close attention regarding capital discipline going forward.

Free cash flow remained robust despite this elevated capex spending - both before and after netting out growth capital.

A good portion of the cash in-flow has been returned to shareholders, and the remainder has served to bolster the balance sheet. Dividends have just increased again offering a ~3.5% yield and placing Newmont among the top 25 dividend payers of the S&P 500 (SPY). The company has just announced the redemption of its 2021 notes, further reducing its debt. Moody has upgraded the company's credit rating, and Standard and Poor has put Newmont on a positive outlook. Newmont is a gold miner with a solid balance sheet, and robust cash flow from its diversified portfolio.

Investment Thesis

Over the past year Newmont Corporation has performed almost exactly in line with the wider peer group (GDX); and the company has clearly outperformed its closest rival Barrick Gold. Prudent risk and balance sheet management are characteristics that come to mind when discussing Newmont's performance throughout the past 12 months, and these qualities have served the industry leader well not only during the pandemic.

Newmont has well and truly absorbed the Goldcorp acquisition, and the major's superior operational practices are starting to show at the mines that were added to the portfolio in this merger. There is still some work ahead, mind you, but 2021 will already be a year where some of the fruits of this labor will be harvested.

Newmont's established mines are set to support many years of low-cost annual gold production in the order of 6M ounces, and its organic development pipeline is second to none. The company is in fine financial shape and it is developing a culture of returning capital to shareholders. The share price has come down from its mid-2020 high, while various concerns that may have lingered last year have disappeared. As such, we would call the current valuation fair, although still well above the peer median. However, Newmont in its current shape deserves a premium over most of its peers. In fact, if we had to pick a large gold miner right now, Newmont Corporation would be our choice, despite its higher relative valuation. Quality has its price and we would be prepared to accept the current premium over peers in exchange for the relative quality on offer.