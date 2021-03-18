Photo by DGLimages/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) is one of the largest credit and debit card manufacturers in the U.S. PMTS is a small capitalization stock that has been delisted from the major stock market exchanges and trades on the pink sheets. We believe PMTS’ business fundamentals are improving as they continue to gain market share and ASPs increase due to contactless card adoption that should drive growth for years to come.

In 2015, the private equity firm Tricor Pacific Capital, took PMTS public at a stock price of around $60 on split adjusted basis. Tricor sold 42% of their position through its IPO process and still owns 58% of the company today.

PMTS went public as the U.S. government shifted liability depending on whether the credit card company, or the merchant had failed to adopt smart chip technology to prevent data breaches. This caused a pull forward of demand as card issuers rushed to comply with the government mandate. PMTS focused on producing as many cards as possible during this rapid growth phase at the cost of quality and customer service. As card demand rescinded, the volume and price erosion associated with the mandate was exasperated by market share losses. This dynamic culminated with the company generating only $21MM of EBITDA in 2018, its stock declining 98% from its peak, analyst coverage suspension and stock exchange delisting.

The company’s financial performance started to improve in late 2018 as industry dynamics stabilized and new management focused on quality and customer service. The company’s revenue growth was driven by market share growth and increasing ASPs from contactless cards. The significance of the contactless adoption for PMTS is that contactless cards have much higher average selling prices. We think average selling prices for contactless cards on average could be $.70 higher than (EMV) cards.

Despite the improved fundamentals driven by contactless adoption, we believe material new capacity will not come on-line and adoption will be gradual as this feature is technology driven rather than government mandated. Therefore, the boom and bust cycle that occurred in the 2015 to 2017 shouldn’t happen again.

Source: Created by author using company financials

Financial Update

The company’s financial performance has improved significantly from fiscal year end 2018 to fiscal year end 2020, with revenue growth of 20% and EBITDA growth of 168%, respectively. The significant financial improvement is a result of increasing revenue while having a highly fixed cost business.

Analyzing the 2019 and 2020 10-Ks, we noticed new business from a large customer illustrating the company’s claims they have been gaining share since 2018. In 2019, the company had 1 customer that represented 18% of its revenue and in 2020, the company had two customers that comprised 15% of revenue and another with 14% of revenue.

The other large driver of revenue is higher ASPs per unit. According to the company’s most recent investor letter, the company estimates 45% of large financial institutions and 10% of small and medium institutions adopted contactless by the end of 2020. By 2025, the company believes 95% of cards issued by large financial institutions and 60% of cards issued by small and medium enterprises will adopt contactless.

We assume the company produces about 255MM cards per year and the ultimate conversion to contactless cards will be 90% of credit and debit and zero for the prepaid cards. We believe contactless cards carry on average $.70 higher ASPs per card. Customers will pay a different per card rate depending on their order volume.

Source: Created by author using industry participants’ estimates

The chart above illustrates that adoption of contactless cards could generate $87MM incremental cumulative revenue over a five-year period. The interesting aspect of the revenue growth is that the company’s cost structure is highly fixed, which means very little extra expenses need to be incurred to fulfill this opportunity.

Contactless technology isn’t novel and been used for over five years; however, it has been less adopted in the United States. This means the technology has already been commoditized and pricing has already come down a great deal. Therefore, we expect the company’s $17.5MM annual revenue due to ASPs to be somewhat resilient to pricing pressure.

2021 Revenue Build

Source: Created by author using industry participants’ estimates and company’s investor letter

Industry Growth – the company stated in its investor letter that credit and debit card units grow by approximately 3% per year. We assume 2% industry growth over the next 3 years.

Market Share Gains – the company has gained share every year since 2018 witnessed by a large new 10% customer in 2020. We are including less than 1% market share gains over the next 3 years.

ASP Increases – the company sees adoption by both small and large issuers, which translates into about 6% revenue growth per year. We assume the assumption is reasonable as cash transactions continue to be displaced and contactless gains popularity.

Covid Rebound – the company states a net negative impact due to COVID in 2020, and we assume a small 3% rebound. Service revenue for small issuers were impacted as credit union and small banks were closed and store traffic was reduced, limiting credit card replacements.

Gross Margins – we assume margins stay the same but the gross margin dollars increase.

Operating Margin – company expenses should not increase with small market share gains driving margins higher over the next 3 years.

Taxes – we are assuming 21%, but corporate taxes could increase to 28% with the new administration. The company also has a $10MM deferred tax asset that could be utilized in 2021 that we do not include in our model.

D&A vs capex – the company has substantially lower capex versus depreciation and amortization driven by the large amount of amortization of intangible assets and low capex requirements to maintain facilities. The higher depreciation and amortization than capex allows for a substantial tax shield; therefore, free cash flow is higher than (GAAP) earnings.

Source: Created by author using company financials

Catalysts

Renewal Cycle – the company claims 90% of payment card demand is driven by existing card replacement, with approximately 60% attributable to card reissuances and expirations, 15% to lost or stolen card replacements and 15% to portfolio churn (switching financial institutions). In other words, the 2015 move from expiration dates of 3 to 5 years has anniversaried and the real effective card tenor is now just over 3 years. The cycle now should be less volatile going forward.

Debt Repayment – the company now doesn’t have to worry about debt maturities for 5 years.

Stock buy-back – while the company did have to pay 8.625% to refinance their debt, they now have the flexibility to buy stock, issue dividends, and the change of control language from the previous credit agreement has been eliminated.

NASDAQ – the company alluded to up-listing on the NASDAQ in its 10-K filing. This process could take months; but would be a significant liquidity event enabling more institutions to potentially acquire shares.

Analyst coverage – Jefferies just completed the senior notes offering. These large debt placements usually result in analyst coverage. PMTS as a highly levered turnaround is also a company in Jefferies core competency for coverage and banking services. Additionally, other investment banks could pick up coverage if the company is relisted as it now has over a $100MM market cap with no near-term debt maturities and is FCF positive.

Tricor – the private equity fund and owner of 58% of the shares has been invested for over 13 years and made multiples on their initial investment. We would imagine they would begin to sell shares through large marketed secondary offerings as the price of the stock begins to reflect fair value. This would create a more diverse institutional ownership and improve liquidity and valuation multiples.

Sale of the Company – Tricor is incentivized to maximize value for themselves and by extension other shareholders. The company has approx. $68MM of SG&A and a sale of the company would have significant value to a strategic buyer as they could reduce redundant costs and increase market share. We believe that a strategic acquirer could reduce operating expenses by at least $25MM.

Risks

Illiquid Stock – 58% of the Company is owned by Tricor and float is only 4.5MM shares.

Tricor Overhang – the financial sponsor still owns 58% of the company and if they choose to sell that process could bring increased volatility to the stock.

Digital transactions – Apple Pay is also a contactless payment method. However, credit card companies must have a method that is always accessible and used by all its customers whether old or young. Credit cards should stay relevant and are expected to grow for years to come.

Conclusion

When we first bought shares, we were betting on optionality of the company not filing for bankruptcy. Since then, the company has produced very strong growth during the pandemic beating our estimates and refinancing its entire capital structure.

The company seems to be clearly on the path to turning around operations and could exhibit significant earnings growth due to its fixed cost business model.

As the company continues to execute on its plan it should become apparent to the market that it’s a stable company going through a growth phase that should leave it with the ability to produce cash EPS greater than $4.50 in a couple of years.

Model