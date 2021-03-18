Photo by BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

This represents an update of my initiation article for MINISO Group published on January 3, 2021, and MINISO Group's share price has declined by -9% from $26.39 as of December 31, 2020, to $24.00 as of March 17, 2021. MINISO Group currently trades at consensus forward FY 2022 (YE June 30) and FY 2023 P/E multiples of 33.3 times and 23.8 times, respectively.

MINISO Group's 2Q FY 2021 results indicate a divergence in the performance of its domestic and overseas markets, with its businesses in markets outside continuing to be a drag on its overall financial performance in the most recent quarter. MINISO Group's new sub-brand and retail store brand TopToy might have good long-term growth potential, but there is no guarantee that current investments will translate into future market leadership and profitability.

I see a Neutral rating for MINISO Group as fair, taking into account the factors I mentioned above.

2Q FY 2021 Results Show A Divergence In The Performance Of Its Domestic And Overseas Markets

MINISO Group announced the company's 2Q FY 2021 (October 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020 period) financial results on February 25, 2021. The company's revenue fell by -18% YoY from RMB2,804 million in 2Q FY 2020 to RMB2,298 million in 2Q FY 2021, but this represented a +11% QoQ growth as compared with its 1Q FY 2021 top line of RMB2,072 million. Notably, there is a clear divergence between the sales performance of MINISO Group's domestic and overseas markets.

MINISO Group's revenue from its home market, China, was down only marginally by -1% YoY at RMB1,835 million in 2Q FY 2021. On a QoQ basis, the company's domestic revenue grew by +7%. This is primarily attributable to the fact that the most of MINISO Group's stores are already open for business and sales at these stores in China have experienced a quick recovery. At its 2Q FY 2021 earnings call on February 25, 2021, MINISO Group disclosed that "we reached an overall (sales) recovery rate at about 95%" for its stores located in China with "some stores in low-tier cities recovering to 100% or" even higher of pre-COVID sales.

The company opened 135 new domestic stores on a net basis in 2Q FY 2021, taking its total store count in China to 2,768. More importantly, approximately 60% of its net new store openings were in lower-tier Chinese cities, and MINISO Group emphasized at its recent results briefing that "we see strong demand in low-tier (Chinese) cities" and "we continue to unlock opportunities across China's low-tier cities" with a larger proportion of new store openings derived from these fast-growing markets. Moving forward, MINISO Group has guided for 500 net new store openings for China in calendar year 2021.

On the other hand, MINISO Group's revenue from overseas markets grew strongly by +32% QoQ to RMB463 million in 2Q FY 2021. Nevertheless, MINISO Group's top line was still down -51% YoY in the most recent quarter. The significant YoY decline in top line for MINISO Group's overseas markets is no surprise. The company commented at its 2Q FY 2021 earnings call that "53 overseas stores were temporarily closed by year-end and many other overseas stores (were) being forced to reduce their business hours due to the impact of COVID-19."

Given that the coronavirus pandemic is in general not as well contained in its overseas markets as compared to its home market China, MINISO Group only opened 49 net new overseas stores in 2Q FY 2021, which brings its overseas store count to 1,746 stores. It is a concern that the pace of store re-opening at MINISO Group's overseas markets has been slower-than-expected. Approximately 91% of its total overseas stores or 1,593 overseas stores were open as of December 31, 2020, which suggests that only an additional 77 overseas stores were re-opened in 2Q FY 2021.

However, MINISO Group remains positive on the growth prospects of its overseas businesses in the medium to long term. The company emphasized at its 2Q FY 2021 earnings call on February 25, 2021, that "for overseas market, we believe there is incredible long-term value there", and it expects to open 200 new overseas stores in the current calendar year with more than half of the new overseas stores expected to be located in Europe and Americas.

In terms of profitability, MINISO Group's adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders dropped by -79% YoY from RMB393 million in 2Q FY 2020 to RMB84 million in 2Q FY 2021. The company's poorer-than-expected profitability in the most recent quarter was mainly due to a -360 basis points YoY contraction in gross profit margin (lower sales contribution from higher-margin overseas markets), and the effects of negative operating leverage (SG&A expenses were stable in absolute terms YoY, but SG&A expenses-to-revenue ratio expanded by +290 basis points).

A Comparison Of MINISO Group's Headline Net Profit With Adjusted Net Profit

Source: MINISO Group's 2Q FY 2021 Earnings Release

New TopToy Brand In The Spotlight

In my initiation article for MINISO Group published in early January 2021, I noted that TopToy, the company's new sub-brand and retail store brand introduced to the China market in late-December 2020, could potentially be a key growth driver in the mid-to-long term. As of late-February 2021, MINISO Group has already opened five TopToy stores in nine Chinese cities.

As it stands now, I have a mixed view of the potential impact of TopToy on MINISO Group's overall business operations and financial performance.

On one hand, MINISO Group sounded upbeat on the initial performance of TopToy at the company's recent results briefing, noting that "we have seen encouraging preliminary results and have received positive feedback from our stakeholders" with the new TopToy store openings. The company also indicated that it is pricing its products sold at TopToy at a premium to the tune of "about 2 to 5 times of that of MINISO (core brand)."As another sign of MINISO Group's intentions to position as a TopToy brand, MINISO Group has highlighted that it will focus on the expansion of TopToy in only Tier-1 Chinese cities (as opposed to lower-tier cities) for at least the next one year.

Moving ahead, MINISO Group stressed at the 2Q FY 2021 earnings call that "we observed a structural imbalance between the supply and the demand side of the pop toy market, and that means a great opportunity." Specifically, MINISO Group has plans for a further expansion of TopToy's product portfolio by leveraging on the existing MINISO brand's intellectual property and developing TopToy's own products as well.

On the other hand, the expansion plans for TopToy could be a drag on MINISO Group's overall profitability. As highlighted in the preceding section, MINISO Group's earnings have fallen significantly in the most recent quarter with a slower-than-expected recovery in the company's overseas market. MINISO Group acknowledged at the company's recent earnings call that "our target for TopToy is to capture the generation Z's mind share" and "it is natural to spend some marketing dollars." While MINISO Group has guided for a relatively modest RMB15 million of marketing expenses for TopToy in calendar year 2021, the company mentioned that "this budget will be adjusted dynamically based on the development of TopToy."

Also, it is important to note that MINISO Group is a new entrant in the pop toy market with the recent launch of the TopToy, it has to compete with more established players such as Pop Mart International (OTCPK:PMRTY) [9992:HK]. Pop Mart is the market leader in China's pop toy market, and it recently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2020 to raise funds for future expansion. There is no certainty that MINISO Group's decision to allocate funds to drive TopToy's expansion (as opposed to focusing entirely on the core brand MINISO's growth) will pay off in the future.

Valuation And Risk Factors

MINISO Group is valued by the market at 33.3 times consensus forward FY 2022 (YE June 30) and 23.8 times consensus forward FY 2023 P/E, based on the company's share price of $24.00 as of March 17, 2021. It also boasts consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 dividend yields of 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

As MINISO Group's financial year (YE June 30) differs from most of its peers, it is more appropriate to compare MINISO Group with its peers on a forward next twelve months' basis. The market values MINISO Group at 46.2 consensus forward next twelve months' P/E (normalized earnings per share as determined by market consensus).

As a comparison, MINISO Group's peers, Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) and Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:FRCOY) [9983:JP] trade at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 17.5 times, 55.0 times and 61.1 times, respectively.

The sell-side analysts' estimates referred to in this article are obtained from S&P Capital IQ.

MINISO Group's key risk factors are a longer-than-expected period of time taken for all of the company's stores in overseas markets to be re-opened and recovery to pre-COVID levels, and the future growth of TopToy falling short of market expectations.