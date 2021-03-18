Photo by jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images It looks like the pain is over for retail chain Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). After effectively going dormant for several weeks in 2020, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company logged back-to-back comps of over 10% in the past two quarters - numbers that had not been delivered since 2017 at least.

Now, with shares up 240% in the last 12 months vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) 65% climb over the same period, investors must be wondering if now is the time to get off the train. While valuations no longer point at a bargain, I believe that this stock can still grow into its valuation over the next several months, as the economy returns to normal and Five Below gets back to its expansion plans.

Another blowout

Compared to expectations on the headline numbers, Five Below's fourth period of 2020 was a top three quarter for the company, as far back as I can check. Not only did comps of 13.8% beat consensus estimate by more than three percentage points, but it also set a new record (granted, over an unimpressive 4Q19). See comp chart below.

The management team reported "broad-based strength across our worlds". The top line was probably supported by the ongoing rollout of the "Five Beyond" concept, a strategy to (1) boost the product portfolio, (2) effectively expand the addressable market and (3) find a solution for future price inflation that has been proving successful. The gap between low-teen comps and impressive top line increase of 25% can be credited to the addition of 30 new locations to the company physical network in the past year.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple reports

Speaking of footprint expansion and inorganic sales growth, Five Below seems ready to hop back on track. The fourth period marked the least active quarter of new store openings in years (see chart below). But the company expects to add another 60 locations to its network in fiscal first quarter of 2021, bringing the total number of stores to 1,080 in 40 states.

Op margins contracted by over one percentage point YOY, but the decline does not concern me at the moment. Five Below is still exiting the disruptive pandemic cycle while incurring growth-related costs, including the investment in its brand-new distribution centers in Georgia and Texas. Over time, scale should help to stabilize margins and accelerate bottom line growth.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple reports

Stock can still climb

Anyone considering an investment in FIVE today must be shocked to see how far valuations have come in only one year. The chart below shows that next-year P/E of 42x is lower than it was in 2019, but nearly triple the mid-March 2020 levels. At the same time, price to book of 15.5x is the highest that the multiple has been since 2015.

I no longer think that FIVE is low-hanging fruit - as I thought was the case in late August 2020, when I called the stock "a rare instance of low valuation coupled with good fundamentals within a broad market that seemed a bit stretched". However, I believe that the stock can still move higher.

Data by YCharts

As a base case, consider that analysts' estimates call for an EPS of about $5.50 in two years, which suggests a more reasonable P/E of 35x at today's share price. I believe that Five Below can deliver above-consensus earnings, as the overlapping effect of footprint expansion (leading to more revenues) and gains from operational efficiency (leading to higher margins) has yet to be fully captured in the P&L. The company's guidance for the next quarter, which landed well above expectations, is just a taste of what could happen in the next several months.

In 2021, I do not see many catalysts that could push the stock price lower from here. Quite the opposite: both the macroeconomic and company-specific themes seem highly bullish to me. Therefore, I maintain my convictions on this stock, which is currently a top 10 holding in my All-Equities SRG portfolio.