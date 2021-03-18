Photo by Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) has filed to raise $252 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides businesses with online search engine and social media tracking and analysis software.

SEMR has produced strong growth results and appears well positioned in a growing industry, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based SEMrush was founded to create an integrated SaaS system 'providing companies comprehensive and actionable insights to drive traffic online.'

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Oleg Shchegolev, who previously received a Master's of Science in Computer Science from St. Petersburg State Polytechnic University.

Below is a brief overview video of SEMrush:

Source: SEMrush

The company’s primary offerings include:

SEO

Advertising

Content Marketing

Social Media

Market Research

SEMrush has received at least $44 million from investors including Greycroft, SEMR Holdings and others.

Customer Acquisition

The company pursues customers primarily through online advertising including paid advertising, social media, digital public relations, search engine optimization and owned media.

As of December 31, 2020, the firm had 67,000 customers, most of which were smaller sized firms.

The average revenue per customer in 2020 was approximately $1,864, although the ARR as of the end of the year was $2,123, as calculated by management.

The firm tracks over 200 million domains, 20 billion keywords, 33 trillion backlinks and 17 billion URLs.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 43.7% 2019 45.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period.

Management said its dollar based net retention rate for 2020 was 114%.

Any figure over 100% is considered good as it indicates the firm is earning more revenue over time from the same customer cohort.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global digital marketing software market was an estimated $43.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $158 billion by 2027.

This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are adoption by retailers for location-based advertising services and an omni-channel approach to customer attraction and retention along with growing usage of video advertising and social media marketing.

Also, below is a historical and projected future growth trajectory for digital marketing software in the United States:

The firm sees competition in the following industry categories:

SEO

SEM

Digital PR

Content Marketing

Social Media Management

Competitive Intelligence

Financial Performance

SEMrush’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating loss and net loss

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 124,875,000 35.6% 2019 $ 92,109,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 94,945,000 36.5% 2019 $ 69,569,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 76.03% 2019 75.53% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (6,145,000) -4.9% 2019 $ (8,222,000) -8.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (7,012,000) 2019 $ (10,166,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 5,852,000 2019 $ 1,875,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, SEMrush had $35.4 million in cash and $43.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $2.5 million.

IPO Details

SEMR intends to sell 15 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 1.8 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $252 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.01%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the public equity markets. We anticipate that we will primarily use the net proceeds we receive from this offering, including any net proceeds we receive from the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to acquire additional shares of Class A common stock, to invest further in our sales and marketing activities to grow our customer base, to fund our research and development efforts to enhance our technology platform and product functionality, and to pay anticipated general and administrative expenses. We also intend to use proceeds from this offering to fund our other growth strategies described elsewhere in this prospectus.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler and Stifel.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,098,531,395 Enterprise Value $2,105,239,395 Price / Sales 16.81 EV / Revenue 16.86 EV / EBITDA -342.59 Earnings Per Share -$0.05 Total Liabilities To Equity -6.40 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.01% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow $2,453,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.12% Revenue Growth Rate 35.57% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus

Commentary

SEMR is seeking to tap public markets for its general corporate expansion initiatives and to provide existing investors an ultimate exit after the share lockup expires.

The firm’s financials indicate substantial topline revenue and gross profit growth along with a reduction of operating and net losses and increased operating cash flow. The company generated $2.5 million free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped in 2020 and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was 0.6x.

Notably, the firm said its dollar based net retention rate was a strong 114% in 2020.

The market opportunity for providing online digital marketing software is extremely large and expected to grow markedly over the coming years, so the firm enjoys a very strong industry tailwind in its favor.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 55.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value / revenue multiple of 16.86x.

For a B2B SaaS firm, the median valuation multiple was 16.6x ARR as of the end of 2020:

Source: SaaS Capital

So, the SEMR IPO appears reasonably valued from a revenue multiple standpoint.

The firm is well positioned in a growing industry with a strongly positive future outlook, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 24, 2021.