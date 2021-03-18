Photo by ChrisChrisW/iStock via Getty Images

Being the leading microbiome therapeutic company, Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) has multiple innovative drug candidates entering various clinical stages. Its pipeline covers a wide range of indications, including but not limited to gastrointestinal diseases, autoimmune diseases and even cancer.

Following the pioneering success of SER-109, a purified bacteria spores formulation for C. Difficile infection ("CDI"), the company proceeded its second most-advanced candidate SER-287 for mild to moderate ulcerative colitis ("UC") patients into phase 2b trial. UC is a serious chronic medical condition involves inflammation and ulceration of patient's colon and rectum. It affects around 700,000 people in US alone, indicating a huge market potential. Although FDA has approved several new drugs like oral JAK inhibitors and inflammation-targeting monoclonal antibodies during the past decade, a significant portion of patients still found themselves refractory or intolerant to the currently available treatment.

SER-287 is a Firmicute spores formulation derived from stools of healthy donors. It has generated promising results in Phase 1b UC trial. Based on its most recent earning call, the topline readout of the Phase 2b trial could be as early as mid-year 2021. We think this trial has a 70% probability of success ("POS") for the following reasons:

I. Fecal Microbiota Transplantation ("FMT") has succeeded in various randomized trials in UC.

FMT, also known as stool transplant, uses colonoscopy or enema to transfer processed stool specimens from healthy donors to patients, aiming to suppress the disease-causing bacteria, proliferating beneficial bacteria, enriching microbiome diversity and creating an anti-inflammatory gastrointestinal environment. It differs from fecal-derived bacteria spores’ oral formula (e.g. SER-109 or 287) by active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") as well as administration methods. Specifically, the stool specimen of FMT not only contains spore-forming bacteria, but also non-spore-forming bacteria, bacteriophages and bacteria metabolites such as short chain fatty acids ("SCFA") and bile acids. These metabolites are known for enhancing barrier function of gut epithelial cells and suppressing proinflammatory cytokines.

Despite the differences, FMT and fecal-derived bacteria spores formula do share fundamental similarities. Bacteria spores can resist stomach acid and reach patients’ large intestines alive. They then form bacteria colonies in patient’s gut, a process called “engraftment”, mimicking the bacteria engraftment of patients who underwent FMT. Based on the current clinical data of SER-109/287 and FMT for CDI/UC, we see the fast engraftment of microbial species from the donor stool in both therapies, which significantly increases patient’s gut microbial diversity. In addition, data also showed that the engraftment of microbial species from oral bacteria spores altered the metabolites spectrum in patients’ gut, which may be comparable to the clinical benefits from those ingredients directly transferred through FMT.

Due to these fundamental similarities, we think there is a strong association between the clinical outcomes of FMT and oral bacteria spores’ therapy. In fact, the discovery of SER-109 was inspired by the broad success FMT has achieved in various CDI studies since 2013. Being well-recognized as an “extremely effective” treatment, FMT’s undisputed efficacy in CDI encouraged researchers to explore its clinical benefits in other diseases possibly influenced by microbiome, such as UC. Starting from 2015, various randomized trials have shown that FMT exhibited statistically significant benefits over autologous fecal transplant (control) in UC patients. We think these positive FMT results provided a solid foundation for a bacteria spores therapy in UC.

As a matter of fact, an effective bacteria spores therapy is not just an alternative to FMT, but a much better replacement. FMT not only requires invasive procedures, but more importantly, the transplanted fecal materials may contain disease-causing pathogens which may bring detrimental effect to the recipients. In June 2019, a fatal FMT case caused by antibody-resistant E.Coli triggered FDA’s warning on general FMT procedures. A few months later, more serious cases had been found which lead to a second FDA warning, signaling deeper concerns. Bacteria spores formulation on the other hand, can withstand more vigorous purification and pathogen deactivation processes thus may have a much better quality control overall.

II. SER-287 has shown clear treatment signal in its Phase 1b trial.

Seres has published SER-287’s Phase 1b result in a peer reviewed journal. The data is promising. The daily treatment cohort (with vancomycin pre-treatment) has shown a statistically significant advantage in remission rate comparing to placebo (Fig. 1) even under this mini-scale setting. Forty percent of the patients in the daily treatment cohort experienced clinical remission while none in the placebo group, indicating a pronounced treatment effect. It is worth mentioning that the 0% remission rate in the placebo cohort should not be expected in Phase 2b trial. During company’s 2020Q4 earning call, the management also agreed that a slightly higher remission rate in the placebo group should be assumed from the 2b topline readout in mid-2021.

Figure 1. The clinical remission rate in different cohorts of SER-287 Phase 1b trial. (Source)

In order to predict what the real placebo effect would be, we did a pooled analysis on selected UC trials in the past (Fig. 2). Among those four trials, the remission rates in different placebo groups range from 3.6% to 14.9%. We are aware that these historical trials did include more severe UC patients (Total Modified Mayo Score larger than 10) but based on recurrent nature of the disease, we think they still serve as a good reference. Consequently, a placebo effect around 10% could be a reasonable estimate for SER-287 Phase 2b trial. Given the trial size (N=201), if the remission rate in treatment group stays close to 40% as it did in Phase 1b, it would almost surely produce statistically significant results.

Figure 2. A pooled analysis about several selected UC trials in recent years. (Table made by author, data collected from published phase 3 trials, mostly in New England Journal of Medicine)

In the publication, the company also showed that the total number of engraftment species displays a clear dose-dependent matter. This number highly correlates with clinical remission rate (Fig. 3), suggesting the potential MOA is indeed related to microbiome transferred through SER-287.

Figure 3. Engraftment of SER-287 species is dose-dependent and highly correlated with clinical remission. (Source)

To make the case more convincing, the company analyzed the microbiome associated metabolites among various cohorts and their functional relevance to UC. Those metabolites, such as hexanoate, indole and taurine, all showed dose-dependent changes in different cohorts (Fig. 4). More importantly, the changes in those metabolites are also highly correlated with clinical outcomes, which align with not only their known physiological role of gut homeostasis, but also emerging data from other UC studies.

Figure 4. Microbe-associated metabolites associated with SER-287 treatment and clinical outcome. (Source)

It is important to point out that SER-287 phase 1b data is not all perfect. Someone may question the clinical response, which is defined by Total Modified Mayo Score (TMMS) decreasing >= 3 points from baseline and rectal bleeding subscore = 0 or 1 or >=1 point reduction from baseline, does not show significant treatment effect (Fig. 5). The placebo group has a quite high response rate of 45%, even higher than the two weekly-dosing cohorts. We think one possible reason for placebo group to have a low remission (Fig. 1) but very high response is due to the difference in patient baseline TMMS. Randomization did not work too well under such a small trial scale. The TMMS baseline in placebo cohort is higher than the rest, especially comparing to the vanco/weekly dosing group (Fig. 6). We speculate a higher TMMS baseline could possibly lead to a higher magnitude of spontaneous/background therapy induced TMMS reduction.

Figure 5. The clinical response rate in different cohorts of SER-287 Phase 1b trial. (Source)

Figure 6. Demographics and baseline data of patients in SER-287 Phase 1b trial. (Source)

We want to point out that the above speculation is purely based on numerical reduction potential. Disappointingly we did not find any supporting evidence indicating that more severe patients have higher placebo response rate (Fig. 2), and we will definitely keep an eye on it. From our pool analysis, response rates in various placebo groups range between 25% to 37% (Fig. 2). Similarly we would assume a 30% placebo response rate in phase 2b.

III. Modified SER-287 Phase 2b design increase its chance of success.

A direct comparison of the trial design between SER-287 Phase 1b and 2b shows a list of modifications company has made to improve the possible 2b outcomes. An apparent adjustment is that Phase 2b focuses on high (daily) doses only. From the lessons we learned through SER-109’s Phase 2b and SER-287’s Phase 1b trials, it is quite obvious that insufficient dosing is one of the major reasons causing the failure of a microbiome therapy, especially during the induction period. A large externally-introduced bacteria seeding population serves as an ecologically competitive advantages over the existing, heterogeneous microbiome inside patients’ guts, facilitating a successful engraftment. In addition, excellent tolerance has been observed from very high daily dose (700B Cfu) of probiotics species, which potentially relieves dose-dependent safety concerns of SER-287. A different idea of generating ecological advantages for engrafted species is by introducing prebiotics together with the spores. Prebiotics are customized bacteria “food” like fibers and sugars which help externally-introduced bacteria species colonize inside human intestine. Currently the company has no plans on this aspect so we are not going to discuss it in detail.

Another major adjustment for SER-287 Phase 2b design is actually the shift of the targeted patients population. In Phase 1b, patients were allowed to maintain a stable background immunosuppressants such as corticosteroids. In Phase 2b however, patients enrolled must have their steroids tapered and completely off two weeks before screening. We think this change mainly aims for controlling the placebo effect. If one plots the percentage of the background steroids usage versus placebo remission rate from various UC trials, a clear trendline can been found (Fig. 7).

Figure 7. The placebo remission rate highly correlates with background steroids therapy usage. Data from Figure 2.

We also want to point out that the 2b trial could possibly recruit patients with lower TMMS baselines (less severe UC) comparing to 1b, because of the steroids-tapering requirement. This may potentially improve the treatment effect.

One may argue that eliminating steroids usage may also reduce the remission rate in treatment group. While this may be true, we think for an effective therapy, such reduction is going to be less eminent in the treatment cohort, resulting in a larger separation towards placebo.

Moreover, the phase 2b inclusion criteria re-enforced that patients enrolled in Phase 2b have to have “inadequate response to, loss of response to, or intolerance of, at least one of the following conventional therapies: 5-ASA compounds, corticosteroids, 6-mercaptopurine ("6-MP") or azathioprine ("AZA"), anti-TNFα, anti-integrin or tofacitinib”. This restriction further alleviates the noise from spontaneous recoveries or background therapies, improving trial's POS.

Needless to say, these patient recruitment restrictions may negatively affect the label and market potential, if SER-287 gets approved in the future. From phase 1b, we see around 25% of enrolled UC patients have steroids as background therapy. So the total targeted patients population in phase 2b could be 25% less comparing to the 1b trial. However, 25% is much smaller than previous UC trials which included more severe UC patients (Fig. 2). The management’s feedback about faster-than-expected recruitment rate also justifies that such restrictions may not impact its target patients population too much.

Combining all factors above, we propose a 70% chance that SER-287’s phase 2b trial will meet its primary endpoint in the mid 2021.

Valuation

Seres Therapeutics currently has two mid-to-late stage candidates. Its SER-109 is finishing up with recruitment of an additional 200 patients in the open label extension study. Once the safety data from these 200 patients is collected, the company could file BLA right away. Based on various equity research reports, SER-109’s US peak sale could reach above $500M, which gives this pipeline a solid $1.25B valuation. For SER-287, the (potentially) positive efficacy data from phase 2b readout will not be enough for a BLA filing and a second pivotal trial may be required. UC is a large indication and for such a non-immunosuppressive oral therapy, if its efficacy could stay in-line with marketed biologics, its excellent safety profile will provide it with a unique advantage over its competitors. We think SER-287 could have a peak sale above $1B, resulting an $1.4B valuation (after adjustment for POS) at minimum.

What if SER-287 failed its 2b trial? Keep in mind that the company has a second UC candidate SER-301, which has entered into Phase 1 trial already. We consider SER-301 as an 2ndGen of SER-287: 1, SER-301 is "developed with novel manufacturing methods that do not require human donor material"; 2, SER-301 packages bacteria strains in both spore and non-spore (vegetative) form using enterically-protected technology designed to release in the colon and 3, the design of SER-301 incorporated learnings obtained through the SER-287 Phase 1b trial. In other words, we think SER-301 may have a higher POS. Nevertheless, success in either one could grant Seres participation in this large market opportunity.

We think Seres Therapeutics' fair value is at least $3B right now, making its current market cap of merely $1.9B an undervaluation. We think its recent stock pull back is mainly due to Ark ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) redemption. Ark is the second largest shareholder of MCRB and the redemption request from investors forced Ark to sell a lot of MCRB shares. Now it stands at a level even lower than before Ark gets into the name.

Seres Therapeutics currently has around $270M cash in hand and it’s burning $35M per quarter. A positive readout of SER-287 phase 2b around June/July could add a $600M valuation to the company, but could also trigger a potential stock offering. We think the dilution should be within 15% though.

