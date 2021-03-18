Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares are up over 40% year to date. That has rewarded long term investors in the name, some of whom were likely frustrated with previous recent underperformance. However, both the previous underperformance and the recent strong results have been largely tied to the price of oil. I believe the market may be missing some long term factors that make Exxon an attractive candidate for long term investors.

Why has Exxon stock increased?

Occam's Razor suggests that the simplest explanation is often the best one, and I think that is true here. The most obvious reason for the recent strong performance of XOM stock is the rise in oil prices. To test that hypothesis, I compared XOM stock price to a selection of comparable large domestically listed oil companies, as well as to Vanguard's Energy ETF (VDE). As you can see in the chart below, Exxon's share price performance this year is in the middle of the pack among the individual companies, and it only outpaced the ETF slightly. That suggests to me that much of the recent outperformance is simply due to the rise in oil prices, and not related to any company specific factors.

That suggests that the relative valuation of XOM compared to its peers has not changed dramatically.

Moats and Threats to XOM

And in fact, their high quality asset base and strong downstream/chemical operations probably provide more downside protection than some of their peers. I think their moat largely comes from these businesses, and so some discussion of why downstream lagged in 2020 is especially relevant.

Historically, most oil price declines have been driven by small reductions in demand due to economic recession or increased supply due to increases in production from new fields or new technology. However, the price decline in 2020 was very different. Oil and gas capital spending had already been at relatively subdued levels for a number of years, so production growth was expected to remain muted. However, demand destruction for oil was unprecedented. As people chose to stay home, demand for transportation fuels dropped dramatically, lowering the price of oil.

However, because this was a demand-driven drop, margins for refined product production also dropped precipitously. It seems reasonably probable that demand for refined fuels will increase as the economy begins to open up, and may actually increase above 2019 levels. There are a few reasons I think that is possible: those who missed vacations and visiting family in 2020 are more likely to travel once they feel safe to do so. Plus, there will probably be some people who make long trips by motor vehicle instead of airplane, which is generally less fuel efficient (although it depends on the vehicle and number of passengers). I also think the significant increase in demand for camping is a potential catalyst. Finally, housing starts and remodeling activity have been strong, so fuel demand by light trucks in the construction industry is likely to grow. These factors should improve refining margins even if supply of oil increases, which will benefit XOM disproportionately compared to some of its less integrated peers.

Reasons to watch XOM stock

Expect a dividend raise by the end of 2021 so they can keep their streak going. They didn't raise in 2020, but because they raised part way through '19 the dividend paid in '20 was higher. They will need to raise the dividend from its current $0.87 per quarter during 2021 if they want to maintain that streak. The size of XOM and the current market share of passive investing means that for the stock to maintain a reasonable value it needs to be in a variety of indices. They lost their position in the Dow Jones Industrial Average last summer to Salesforce (CRM), and I think it's likely that they'll want to maintain their position in dividend growth indices to the extent it is in their control to do so. The recent run up in oil prices means they will be able to justify a dividend raise, and I think when they do so that is a potentially meaningful catalyst, as it will get the firm back on the radar of dividend growth investors.

That justification will come from the material increase in cash flow. The company's guidance for 2021 appears below. Notably they can maintain both their dividend and committed capital spending with Brent oil prices slightly over $45/bbl. Brent is currently at $64/bbl, with other oil prices having moved similarly. With oil prices approximately $10/bbl above the level required for the top end of their capex guidance, that results in over $8 billion in additional revenue above capex requirements. While I think this will largely be used for debt reduction (and potentially capex acceleration) I think at least a small dividend increase is likely, and at current oil prices they are in a position to consider it.

The other catalyst I think is potentially significant over the next year or two is production growth from their top tier growth assets. Their two primary near term growth platforms will be Guyana and the Permian Basin. Their Guyana assets are large offshore fields that they discovered and are currently developing. A great deal of the capex for the first few phases has already been spent and those phases will begin to throw off significant cash flow. Liza Phase 1 has actually just reached full production so capex there will now be minimal, and the FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) vessel for Liza Phase 2 has had its topsides installed. With wells drilled, the ship and infrastructure built and installed on the ship, all that remains on the FPSO is integration and commissioning work, and then to sail from Singapore to Guyana and tie-in. While production isn't expected until 2022, the vast majority of the expensive work has been completed on this phase as well. They have sanctioned their third phase in Guyana as well, which is scheduled to come on-stream in 2024. Cash flow from Phase 1 and 2 will begin to cover the capital costs of future phases, especially given the current oil prices. Their development timing has also been good here, with Hess (HES) (their minority partner) noting significant savings.

The company also notes that their supply cost (oil price where they estimate they will achieve a 10% return on their capex) in Guyana is only $35/bbl, which is dramatically below current prices. Given the significant amount of oil production coming online in Guyana over the next few years (see chart below) I'd expect the production growth (and associated cash flow growth) from that asset to be a significant catalyst. This is one of the big benefits of a firm with the scale of XOM, they were able to continue investing in longer term, larger scale offshore assets throughout the downturn, and it appears that these assets will start production able to sell into a higher priced market than anticipated.

Their Permian assets are shorter cycle, and I would expect to see them begin to ramp up capital spending there as prices rise. They have significant contiguous acreage, which allows for important capex efficiencies here. That should allow them to improve capital spending metrics. Another factor helping them here is the recent carnage in the industry. Many operators have either declared bankruptcy or are financially strained, and won't be able to ramp up capex in response to the higher prices.

Of course, the biggest threat in both the short and long term here is the potential for lower oil and gas prices. In the near term, pricing will largely depend on supply growth, both domestically and from OPEC+, and also on the speed of the reopening affecting demand. In the long term, oil prices will largely depend on how quickly transportation moves to alternative fuels. I think it's fairly likely XOM will be a long term winner even if oil and gas prices are stagnant. With the scale and ability to do carbon capture and storage, they are probably positioned to produce the last oil if it ever comes to that.

Should You Buy Exxon Stock?

In conclusion, I'd say that a reasonable case can be made for purchasing Exxon even at its current share price. Even if the current dividend is not raised, at current oil prices it will be well covered. An industry leader (even in a commodity industry) with a covered dividend and good growth prospects is unlikely to trade with a yield above 5% for very long given current interest rates. That would imply a share price target of $69.60. That is also approximately the price the shares traded at the start of 2020 (prior to the pandemic). Oil prices at that time were about the same as they are now, in the low to mid $60s per barrel, so the valuation being similar to that point seems very reasonable.

While the shares have run-up recently, that run-up has largely been in response to higher oil prices. The market doesn't appear to be giving them any additional credit for progress in Guyana or the Permian, and the likelihood of dividend growth this year is a potential catalyst that I think few other oil companies share. While the rumors of a merger with Chevron (CVX) have cooled off lately, I do think it's possible that Exxon will be able to make accretive deals to pick up acreage and assets in the near term. Operators who were reluctant to sell at the bottom may find a bid now and the ability to join a larger organization attractive. Something like Hess and its minority stake in their Guyana project would be especially attractive. The combination of all these potential catalysts and the downside protection offered by the midstream and chemical assets makes Exxon a solid choice for those looking for big-cap oil and gas exposure.