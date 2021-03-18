Battles Are Won Before They Are Fought

Sun Tzu was an honorific title bestowed upon Sūn Wu Tzu, who lived from 544 to 496 BCE, authored “The Art of War,” an immensely influential, ancient Chinese book on military strategy. The book is composed of 13 chapters, each devoted to one aspect of military warfare. It has long been considered one of the definitive works on military strategy. It has had an influence on business tactics, and investors can also benefit from its wisdom. In particular, they may benefit from the insight provided by one of the book’s often cited phrases: “Every battle is won before it is ever fought.”

The bear market caused by the COVID crisis began on February 20, 2020. Over the next 23 trading days, the S&P 500 Index fell 34 percent, the largest drop ever over such a short period. However, those with knowledge of historical events knew that such losses should not have been entirely unexpected. We’ll review a few key episodes, as well as the historical evidence, to demonstrate why that is true.

On July 19, 2007, the S&P 500 Index closed at 1,553. By August 15 it had fallen to 1,407, a drop of almost 10 percent in less than a month. The drop was fueled by a dual flight-to-quality and flight-to-liquidity. Headlines from the financial media reported huge losses in hedge funds as investors fled all risky assets, the kind of assets hedge funds often buy.

The media (and not just the financial media) also commented that this was an unprecedented event. The following statement is a good example. It was made by Matthew Rothman, global head of quantitative equity strategies for Lehman Brothers and a University of Chicago Ph.D. After three days of huge losses for equities all around the globe, Rothman stated:

“Wednesday is the type of day people will remember in quant-land for a very long time. Events that models only predicted would happen once in 10,000 years happened every day for three days.”

Lehman’s models (as well as the models of many other hedge funds) may have made such a forecast, but all that proved was that the models were wrong. Such events had occurred in the past, and they had done so with a fair amount of frequency. In fact, we had a very similar crisis in the summer of 1998, just 10 years earlier.

The hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) was founded in 1994 by John Meriwether (former vice-chairman and head of bond trading at Salomon Brothers). Myron Scholes and Robert Merton, who shared the 1997 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, sat on its board. LTCM had early successes, producing annualized returns of over 40 percent in its first years. Then, in 1998, it lost $4.6 billion in less than four months and became the most popular example of the risk that exists in the hedge fund industry. In early 2000, the fund folded. LTCM failed because its models told them the same thing that Rothman’s model had told him. As Spanish philosopher Santayana warned: “Those that cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it.”

The Historical Evidence

Professor Eugene Fama (the thesis advisor to LTCM’s Myron Scholes at the University of Chicago) studied the historical distribution of stock returns. Here is what Fama found:

“If the population of price changes is strictly normal, on the average for any stock … an observation that is more than five standard deviations from the mean should be observed about once every 7,000 years. In fact, such observations seem to occur about once every three or four years.”

That is a long way from once every 7,000 years. Consider also the following:

From 1926-2020, the S&P 500 Index produced negative returns in 25 out of the 95 years. In 10 of those years, the losses were greater than 10 percent. In six of the years, the losses exceeded 20 percent. In three of the years, the losses exceeded 30 percent. And in one year, the loss exceeded 40 percent.

During the same period, out of 380 quarters, there were 33 (9 percent of the quarters) in which losses exceeded 10 percent. There were eight quarters (2 percent) when losses exceeded 20 percent. And there were two quarters when losses exceeded 30 percent (1 percent).

What the data is telling us is that stocks are risky assets, risks that appear more than would be randomly expected given historical volatility. The data also tells us investors should expect to experience severe losses at some point. In fact, the risk of severe losses is the reason why stocks have provided higher returns historically than safe bonds - on average, investors are highly risk-averse. To entice them to take the risks of equity investing, stocks must be priced to provide high expected returns. And it is not a question of if the risks will show up. The only questions (to which no one has the answers) are when the risks will show up, how sharp the declines will be and when they will end.

The Anatomy of a “Crisis”

Some bear markets are caused by specific events, such as what occurred during the oil crisis of 1973, on September 11, 2001, and the COVID crisis. These are random events that cannot be forecasted. However, others follow a fairly consistent pattern. When economic times are good, investors become more willing to take risks. Prices begin to rise. The longer the times remain good, the more confident investors become and the more risk they are willing to take.

Eventually, stocks may even become “priced for perfection.” Ultimately, risks do show up. Losses appear, credit tightens, margin calls have to be met, and a flight-to-quality ensues. We might say that “a tipping point” has been reached. Prices don’t just fall, they often collapse; a vicious cycle develops as selling begets more selling. Some investors are forced to sell to meet margin calls. Others simply panic as the pain of losses exceeds their tolerance for that pain.

When Risks Show Up

It is important to note that during bear markets most risky assets have a strong tendency to become highly correlated. Thus, while global diversification across equity asset classes with low correlation is the prudent strategy because it reduces risk over the long term, during crises this benefit “takes a holiday.” The only safe haven during such periods is fixed income investments of the highest quality (for example, Treasuries, government agency securities and FDIC-insured CDs).

Riskier fixed income assets such as junk bonds and emerging market bonds also suffer from flights-to-quality and liquidity. This is why the prudent strategy is to make sure your portfolio contains a sufficient amount of safe bonds to dampen the risk of the overall portfolio to an acceptable level - winning the battle before the fight begins.

It is also important to note that the risks of hedge funds, which supposedly offer the benefit of low correlation, tend to rise during crises. The reason is that many hedge funds attempt to achieve high returns by investing in risky and illiquid assets. Thus, just when you need them to provide their so-called hedge, the risk appears. This is exactly what happened in the summer of 1998, with an encore performance in the summer of 2007. It is just one of the many reasons why investors should avoid hedge funds. (There are many others, including their failure to deliver on their “promise” of greater risk-adjusted returns.)

These crises also show why investors should avoid strategies that employ significant leverage to high-volatility assets like equities. Leverage works well until risk shows up. Then the use of leverage often leads to the inability to wait out a bear market because margin calls must be met. Leverage has been the factor leading to the demise of many investment strategies.

The perfect example is LTCM. It went belly-up despite the fact that many of its trades proved to be correct if only it could have held on to its positions. Unfortunately, margin calls had to be met, and LTCM was forced to liquidate. Those who shorted GameStop (GME) were provided with a remedial course on that lesson.

Let’s now turn to the issue of whether investors can successfully attempt to avoid the inevitable periods of sharp losses by timing the market.

Timing the Market

The evidence on efforts to successfully time the market is compelling. For example, in his book, The Portable MBA in Investment, Peter Bernstein cited a study of 100 large pension funds and their experience with market timing that found that while they all had engaged in at least some market timing, not a single one improved its rate of return as a result.

Let’s look at some evidence on why market timers get such poor results. Keep in mind that when you try to time the market, you have to be right not just once, but twice. You have to sell at the right time, and you also have to get back in at the right time. We saw earlier that of the 380 quarters from 1926 through 2020, there were 33 in which losses exceeded 10 percent. Of those 33 quarters, 21 were followed by quarters when the S&P 500 Index rose at least 5 percent.

There was also 12 quarters when it rose at least 10 percent, five when it rose at least 20 percent, three when it rose at least 30 percent and two when it rose at least 80 percent. Yes, 80 percent. Thus, following quarters when the market fell at least 10 percent, the next quarter it rose at least 5 percent almost two-thirds of the time. There were also three other quarters when the market rose, though less than 5 percent. Thus, over 70 percent of the time after experiencing a quarter of sharp decline, the market actually rose. Evidence such as this is why legendary investor Peter Lynch stated,

“Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.”

And Warren Buffett’s favorite time frame for holding a stock is forever.

If bear markets cannot be anticipated, what is the prudent strategy?

The Winner’s Game

Napoleon, perhaps history’s greatest general, stated: “Most battles are won or lost [in the preparation stage] long before the first shot is fired.” For investors, the battle is also won in the planning stage. Successful investors know both that bear markets will happen and that they cannot be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. Thus, they build bear markets into their plans. They begin by determining their ability, willingness and need to take risk. They make sure their asset allocation does not cause them to take so much risk that when a bear market inevitably shows up, they might sell in panic. They also make sure they don’t take so much risk that they lose sleep when emotions caused by bear markets run high.

Summary

Life is just too short for individuals to spend time worrying about their portfolios. If investors make sure they don’t take too much risk, they will be able to rebalance (buy more of the investments that have performed the worst) in the face of large losses. Unfortunately, many investors, especially those who take excessive risk, let emotions drive their decisions, and they end up buying high and selling low - the opposite of what is done when rebalancing. Prudent investors who stay disciplined and rebalance, buying low and selling high, clearly adhere to a superior strategy.

Stocks are risky investments, no matter the time horizon. Smart investors recognize that. They also know they cannot predict when the bear [market] will emerge from hibernation or how large the losses will be. They know that just as battles are won in the planning stage, the winning investment strategy is to have a well-developed investment plan in the form of an investment policy statement.

However, they also know that having such a plan is only a necessary condition for investment success. The sufficient condition is that they must have the discipline to stick to the plan, acting like a postage stamp. The postage stamp does only one thing, but it does it exceedingly well. It adheres to its package until it reaches its destination. To be successful, investors must have the discipline to avoid having their well-developed plan end up in the trash heap of emotions.

In closing, the next time emotions caused by a bear market tempt you to sell, consider the following comment from Stephen Gould. Gould, who died in May 2002, was a professor of zoology and geology at Harvard University. In his book, Full House, he wrote: “Probably more intellectual energy has been invested in discovering (and exploiting) trends in the stock market than in any other subject—for the obvious reason that stakes are so high, as measured in the currency of our culture. The fact that no one has ever come close to finding a consistent way to beat the system—despite intense efforts by some of the smartest people in the world - probably indicates that such causal trends do not exist, and that sequences are effectively random.”

