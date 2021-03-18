Photo by Jasper Ragetlie/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the most recent names to report its results is Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU). In a year where most of the sector struggled to meet guidance, Galiano Gold trounced its production guidance, with the Asanko Gold Mine [AGM] JV producing ~249,900 ounces of gold (GLD), a 6% beat vs. the guidance midpoint (~235,000 ounces). However, FY2021 is expected to be a higher cost year with lower production, which could lead to some margin compression and a decrease in annual earnings per share. So, while the stock looks cheap at 7x earnings, I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. All figures are on a 100% basis for the AGM JV.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Galiano Gold released its Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported annual gold production of ~249,900 ounces, which was roughly flat year-over-year despite COVID-19 related headwinds. Given the sharp increase in the gold price, the AGM JV enjoyed significantly higher revenue and free cash flow, with revenue up more than 22% year-over-year and free cash flow soaring to $66.9 million. On an attributable basis for Galiano Gold, the company saw annual EPS soar from $0.01 to $0.26, giving it the highest earnings growth rate in the sector, driven by a 126% increase in all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Galiano Gold had a strong finish to the year in Q4 with gold production of ~65,600 ounces, which was just shy of the ~66,100 ounces produced in Q4 2019. This helped the company to easily beat its FY2020 output guidance despite a very soft Q3 performance (~49,000 ounces produced), with the strength in Q4 driven by higher grades and higher recovery rates. During Q4, gold recovery rates were up 100 basis points year-over-year to 95%, with feed grades coming in at 1.50 grams per tonne gold, flat from the year-ago period. However, Galiano's AISC spiked to $1,179/oz in the quarter due to lower gold sales, higher sustaining capital, and higher stripping costs. This partially offset the much higher average realized gold price in the period ($1,828/oz vs. $1,465/oz).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at Galiano's AISC margins above, we can see that the company has seen a very healthy uptrend with material margin expansion, with AISC margins up from $169/oz in Q1 2019 to $649/oz in Q4 2020. This margin expansion can be attributed to a much higher gold price given that costs have remained relatively flat in the period, with Galiano having more leverage to the gold price than its peers given its industry-lagging costs (FY2020: $1,115/oz). During FY2020, AISC margins soared to $596/oz thanks to a more than 24% increase in Galiano's average realized gold price ($1,711/oz vs. $1,376). The sharp increase in profitability helped the company strengthen its balance sheet even further, ending the year with ~$62 million in cash or cash & cash equivalents of roughly $0.28 per share. Let's see how this margin affected Galiano's earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Galiano saw a massive increase in annual EPS, with FY2020 annual EPS coming in at $0.26, up from $0.01 in the year-ago period. This has translated to an earnings breakout year for the stock, which is quite bullish, but this development is much more bullish when we see follow-through in the following year. Unfortunately, annual EPS is expected to decline in FY2021 and FY2022, with earnings estimates of $0.19 and $0.18, respectively. So, while Galiano looks very cheap at just ~5x trailing earnings at $1.30, it's actually trading at closer to 7x forward earnings, with annual EPS set to decline more than 25% next year.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While I would not label 7x earnings as expensive by any means, it's worth noting that most single-asset African producers typically trade below 9x annual EPS. Therefore, this valuation isn't a huge deviation from the earnings multiples among Galiano's peers like Golden Star Resources (GSS). Single-asset producers in Tier-3 jurisdictions receive discounted multiples relative to other miners in the sector because they rely on a single mine for their cash-flow, and issues at that mine can be magnified.

So, what's the catalyst for the likely decrease in annual EPS?

(Source: Company News Release)

As shown above, FY2021 guidance has been set at 235,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,200/oz, which is a sharp increase from costs of $1,112/oz in FY2019 and $1,115/oz in FY2020. These higher costs are related to an increase in sustaining capital from a tailings storage facility lift, which is expected to cost $13 million. Looking ahead to FY2022, costs could back in line with historical levels, so this $1,200/oz cost profile is unlikely to continue long-term. Still, unless the gold price starts to strengthen, it's looking like Galiano will be working with an average realized gold price of $1,800/oz for FY2020.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

If we factor in a $100/oz increase in AISC at the mid-point ($1,215/oz vs. $1,115/oz) vs. an $89/oz higher gold price ($1,800/oz vs. $1,711/oz), we should see some minor margin compression with costs outpacing gold price strength on a year-over-year basis. As it stands currently, Galiano should see a sharp decrease in sequential AISC margins in Q1. This is based on my estimates for an average realized gold price of $1,820/oz in Q1 and all-in sustaining costs of $1,225/oz. Currently, gold's average realized price for Q1 is $1,818/oz, so I believe an average realized gold price of $1,820/oz in Q1 is conservative.

So, is Galiano Gold a Buy here?

While Galiano Gold looks very cheap compared to names like Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) trading at closer to ~15x earnings, it's important to note that these companies are growing annual EPS year-over-year and are diversified producers in safer jurisdictions with higher margins. Conversely, Galiano Gold is a single-asset miner in an unfavorable jurisdiction with a high likelihood of a decrease in annual EPS year-over-year. For this reason, a heavily discounted multiple is not unreasonable, and Newmont and Agnico Eagle should not be treated as peers to Galiano Gold at all.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we compare Galiano to other single-asset miners, the stock's valuation looks in line with peers, suggesting that the stock is not trading at a significant undervaluation here at $1.30. For this reason, I believe there are much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector currently, but I continue to believe that pullbacks to $1.00 would provide low-risk buying opportunities. This is because Galiano would trade at just above 5x FY2021 annual EPS estimates, and this would bake in more than enough of a margin of safety to purchase the stock for a trade back to $1.30 to $1.50.