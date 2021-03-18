Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (BATS:HYD) as an investment option at its current market price. Late last year, I was lukewarm on this fund, and that sentiment largely continues to this day. However, I do see some merit to opening positions at these levels, but specifically for higher income individuals. This is because the after-tax yield on HYD remains attractive, compared to both investment grade munis and high yield corporates. Further, with the potential for tax legislation and higher tax rates, there could be plenty of future demand for this product.

However, these bullish points are tempered by economic reality. Government revenues remain under pressure, although federal aid does help to alleviate that somewhat. Also, HYD has a relatively high duration, more so than popular high yield corporate bond ETFs. As a result, the fund is more interest rate sensitive, which balances out the benefit of a higher after-tax yield.

Background

First, a little about HYD. The fund's objective is to "track the overall performance of the U.S.-dollar-denominated, high-yield, long-term, tax-exempt bond market". Currently, the fund is trading at $61.89/share and yields 3.52% (its last distribution annualized). I continued to favor investment grade munis as we rounded out 2020, leading me to place a neutral view on HYD. In hindsight, that outlook was appropriate, although the fund has still managed a reasonable return in the interim, so investors probably would have been fine either way:

As we push deeper into 2021, I wanted to give this fund another look to see if I should change my outlook going forward. After review, while I do see some merit to buying a position now, that outlook is tempered by some major headwinds. As a result, I think maintaining the neutral rating is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Value Depends On Your Perspective

To start, I want to highlight a reason why investors may want to consider high yield munis, and HYD by extension, at the moment. Simply, the biggest reason should be yield. Specifically, do high yield munis offer more income than high yield corporates or, importantly, investment grade munis? This is important because, if the yield spread is depressed, then moving down the credit ladder offers little reward. I bring this up because with cash being cheap and liquidity abundant, investors are contending with elevated asset prices across the income world. As a result, spreads for riskier products are tightening, as investors are running out of options to earn higher yields or returns. In the case of high yield munis, this is not an exception.

To understand why, consider the spread between investment grade and high yield munis. Currently, high yield munis offer a higher yield, which is good, but readers should note this spread is below the historical average, as seen below:

My takeaway here is a bit mixed, which is why I noted the value depends on your perspective. Simply, we can view this graph two ways. One, it may signal there is not much value in high yield munis now, since spreads are tighter than their historical average, indicating a pullback may be forthcoming. Two, we could view this by saying there is value now, because spreads could tighten further, meaning high yield munis have room for more price appreciation.

Ultimately, the future is anyone's guess, but it is fair to say high yield munis are sitting in a place that could move in either direction. With the Fed keeping its benchmark rate unchanged and investors flush with cheap cash, we could absolutely see spreads tighten further - and there is historical precedent to suggest spreads have room to do so. This would make new positions now advantageous. The flip-side is, high yield munis are certainly pricey by historical standards, so a reversal is also in the cards. This would happen if state/local revenues come in worse than expected, we see another uptick in virus cases and the economy shuts back down, or federal aid falls short. All of these are risks but I personally lean towards the value end right now. The new administration seems committed to helping state and local governments, and an opening economy should help shore up general obligation and revenue bonds alike. Therefore, I view this graphic with an optimistic lens.

Why Take The Risk? Higher After-Tax Yields

My second point looks at the why behind why investors would want to consider taking on more risk right now. After all, the economy is still on shaky ground, the pandemic is still a major global concern, and state and local finances have been hit hard. In this climate, why take on more credit risk in the municipal space? Why not stick with corporate bonds?

The answer again, primarily, is yield. In this case, after-tax yield. This is an important consideration when evaluating munis, whether investment grade or below-investment grade. Specifically, HYD's current yield may not seem too attractive, at around 3.5%. However, readers should understand this after-tax yields increases along with an investor's tax rate. What I mean is the benefit of holding on to this tax-free income stream gets more attractive as an individual earns more. Simply, when your tax rate goes up, tax-free yields become more valuable. In the case of HYD, the taxable equivalent rises quite a bit from that 3.5% level once we hit the highest tax brackets, as seen below:

Source: VanEck

Clearly, that chart helps to emphasize the attractiveness of munis. However, we need further perspective here. While the yield increases for the top earners, how does this compare to the yield one could earn through below-investment grade corporate bonds?

Fortunately, there is good news on this front as well. When we look at the comparable yields of popular corporate bond ETFs, such as the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), we see HYD has an advantage for taxpayers in brackets 32% and above, as shown below:

Fund Current Yield JNK 3.96% HYG 3.59%

The takeaway here is straightforward. For those looking in a higher tax bracket who are looking for a higher after-tax income stream, HYD could very well fit the bill. While high yield munis have different risks than high yield corporates, and those risks may be elevated due to Covid-19, investors should recognize high yield munis actually have a better default history. In fact, the difference is quite substantial, as shown below:

As you can see, high yield, lower defaults. Seems like a win-win to me.

Why Worry About Taxes? They Are Going Up

Now that I have discussed the potential tax advantage for high yield munis, I want to focus on why this matters. Some investors may be in lower tax brackets and not find this discussion valuable. Others may see a slight edge to muni yields, such as those in the 24-32% tax range, but decide the differential is not enough to make a portfolio allocation swap. While I empathize with this perspective, I would expand by saying readers need to take a forward looking view. While current tax rates may not be enough of an incentive to consider high yield munis, there is a very strong chance tax rates will be adjusted in the years ahead. While this could include some tax cuts on a broad scale, when it comes to the higher earners, there is little doubt the push will be for their taxes to be raised.

To understand why, we should look at a couple different things. First, the most obvious, is that President Biden has stated raising taxes is an administration priority. That is pretty straightforward and supports the idea that taxes may be going up. Of course, he does not mean on all Americans, but with specific focus on corporations and the highest income earners. In an interview with ABC News earlier this week, President Biden reiterated his goal by stating:

"Anybody making more than $400,000 a year will see a small to significant tax increase" - Source: ABC News

Later in the interview, he also mentioned corporations could afford to pay higher rates, in a note that signals higher corporate taxes will likely be a part of the agenda as well. Of course, this is just an ambition, and not reality, yet. Importantly, there is a long road ahead before higher taxes become law. President Biden will have support in the House most likely, but he cannot afford to lose a single Democratic vote in the Senate. As the stimulus bill passed without Republican support, a tax bill could as well, but it is still a big hurdle to cross.

Aside from a political ambition, there are other metrics to consider when evaluating the likelihood of higher taxes. One metric is federal tax revenues, which have been on a secular decline for years. While tax receipts are up since the 2008-09 recession, they are still low by historical standards, especially over the past couple of years, as shown below:

While not inherently a "bad thing", it is when we consider federal spending has been soaring. So to recap - lower tax receipts, higher spending. This has resulted in enormous deficits, which will have to be addressed at some point in the future. Raising tax revenues is one way to do that, so there is a practical reason behind the expectation of higher taxes, aside from just the political posturing.

Now, how does this relate back to HYD? Well, higher taxes make tax-free debt more attractive. In fact, President Biden's own words suggest the goal is to hike taxes on both high income individuals and corporations. Both of these segments make up the bulk of muni-holders in general. In fact, U.S. households, many of them are top income earners, hold roughly 45% of outstanding muni bonds. Corporations, such as banks and insurance companies, who must hold a lot of liquid assets on their books, own another 24%, as illustrated below:

My point here is that higher taxes may very well be on the way, with a specific target on the back of those who the municipal bond sector caters to. If this becomes a reality, it will be a tailwind for HYD, and many other funds in the space. For now, the potential of this action should also create some demand, as investors may attempt to front-run upcoming legislation.

Duration Risk Is Real

My final point touches on a big risk for HYD, and fixed-income in general. While credit risk is always a concern for higher yielding securities, I see the larger risk right now being interest rate risk. This is because many fixed-income products, such as HYD, have seen their durations rise over the past few years. As yields tick up, this is pressuring the underlying value of these funds. Duration is a measure of interest rate sensitivity and, as the chart shows, HYD is quite sensitive, with a duration over 7 years:

This is important because it helps to explain my neutral view on this fund. While I highlighted some bullish components, this is balanced out by the duration aspect. Yes, there should be some buying demand for tax-free securities, but the fund will continue to come under pressure if yields rise further. Through 2021, this has indeed been the case, with the 10-year yield rising in the U.S., and around the world, as shown below:

The primary takeaway here is investors do need to be careful. Even if we see government finances improve, taxes rise, and resilient investor demand, the impact of rising yields will limit total return. While this is not enough to make me bearish on the fund, it limits my bullish optimism.

Bottom line

I see some value in HYD, but only for the right buyer. If tax-free income is not a primary objective, investors should probably take the neutral rating to heart and look elsewhere. However, for those in the upper-income brackets, it may be worth taking the risk to earn the higher after-tax stream. This positive is certainly balanced out by the duration risk posed by the fund, but there is a chance yields stop rising at such an aggressive rate. If that happens, the total return from HYD is likely to be positive. Ultimately, I have a bit of a mixed view on HYD, but I believe selective buying makes sense for the right type of investor at this time.