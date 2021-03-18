Photo by tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite the pandemic, MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) has been improving its performance in recent quarters. However, due to its close connection with Ripple Labs, which is currently under investigation by the SEC, MoneyGram will lose a stable and recurring stream of revenue and might not be able to drive growth in the near future. Considering this, we believe that it’s better to avoid MoneyGram at this stage until the litigation against Ripple is over.

Uncertainty Ahead

MoneyGram is one of the most popular global companies in the remittance industry along with the Western Union (WU). The company is present in nearly every country in the world and it specializes in cross-border P2P payments. Its walk-in business still generates the most amount of revenues, but in recent quarters the share of revenues that the digital business generates has significantly increased.

Due to the pandemic, MoneyGram’s walk-in stores were closed earlier last year and as a result, the company is still recovering from those closures to this day. In Q4, MoneyGram failed to drive growth, as its revenues of $323.3 million were down 0.1% Y/Y. However, Q4 was the second profitable quarter in a row, as the company’s non-GAAP EPS during the period was $0.12, while its net income was $7.3 million. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 20% to 220 bps, while its online transaction during the quarter increased by 100% Y/Y. At the same time, MoneyGram’s operating expenses during the three months were down 6% Y/Y to $292 million, while its cash reserves increased to $196.1 million at the end of December, from $162.9 million at the end of September. However, even with enough liquidity, MoneyGram’s valuation and profitability metrics are worse in comparison to its peers.

Despite this, the good thing about MoneyGram is that its online transactions have significantly increased in recent months and the digital revenues now account for 28% of all revenues and continue growing. In addition, MoneyGram’s latest survey showed that ~70% of responders sent more money in 2020 than in 2019, while ~60% said that they now used digital methods for cross-border payments. Considering that last December the company’s cross-border transactions were up 142% Y/Y, it’s safe to say that the survey correlated with reality.

Another advantage of MoneyGram is that its walk-in stores are mostly operational around the globe and are only closed in some parts of Europe due to the new lockdowns. However, the growth of online transactions in recent months along with the forecasted growth of the world economy in 2021 should help the company weather the pandemic losses and improve its performance in the following quarters.

However, there’s a possibility that’s not going to happen and MoneyGram will not be able to drive growth in the following months due to its connection to Ripple Labs. Back in 2019, MoneyGram partnered with Ripple and used its xRapid platform along with its XRP cryptocurrency to facilitate cross-border payments. The biggest advantage of the partnership with Ripple was the ability to instantly send and receive payments and as a result, MoneyGram settled billions through its partnership with Ripple. In exchange, Ripple purchased shares of MoneyGram and was paying the company market development fees since it was increasing the overall liquidity of the xRapid platform. In Q3’20 market development fees were $9.3 million.

In addition, thanks to the partnership, MoneyGram experienced a 140% increase in new online customers and a 220% increase in in-app transactions. However, in November Ripple began to unwind more than a third of its shares in MoneyGram. While Ripple stated that despite the sale, it will continue to work with MoneyGram, both parties parted ways in recent months. This happened after the SEC opened an investigation against Ripple and its senior management stating that the company has been offering unregistered securities and should be prosecuted for it. After the litigation began, MoneyGram decided not to work with Ripple anymore and as a result, its shares began to depreciate in the last few months.

Considering all of this, we believe that MoneyGram is a risky investment at this stage. As long as the SEC litigation is ongoing, having Ripple as one of its biggest shareholders and a former partner is a big downside for MoneyGram. In addition, it’s also safe to say that the company has already lost a major recurring stream of revenue since it’s no longer going to accept Ripple’s development fees, so its financials in FY21 might not improve significantly as expected. Also, considering that its online growth was fueled by its partnership with Ripple, there’s also a risk that its digital business will start to underperform in the following months. For those reasons, we believe that it’s better to avoid MoneyGram at this stage, especially since its competitors have more attractive multiples, and wait for the litigation to end before opening a position.