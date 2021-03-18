Vectura Group plc (VEGPF) CEO Will Downie on Preliminary Results 2020 - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectura Group plc (OTCPK:VEGPF) Preliminary Results 2020 Conference Call March 18, 2021 5:30 AM ET

Will Downie - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Fry - Chief Financial Officer

Amy Walker - Peel Hunt

James Gordon - J.P. Morgan

Paul Cuddon - Numis Securities

Max Herrmann - Stifel Financial Corp.

Andrew Whitney - Investec Securities

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Vectura's Preliminary Results 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. Your speakers for today are Will Downie, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Fry, Chief Financial Officer

And I would now like to hand over the conference to Mr. Will Downie, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Will Downie

Thank you very much. Good morning. And many thanks for joining us for Vectura's preliminary earnings update for 2020. I should actually start by apologizing. We had to move the original date of the 9th of March, which was due to unforeseen last minute resourcing constraints with our auditor KPMG, due to COVID.

As you'll see in our earnings today, this is absolutely in no way related to our financial performance as a company and today, we're delighted to be able to announce results that are ahead of expectations. I should also say that, I sincerely hope that this will be the last virtual earnings that we have to do and that once again, we'll be able to appear face-to-face in London, later on this year, as we come out of lockdown. So I appreciate everyone's flexibility this morning.

If I can move to Slide 2, let me start by way of introductions. I'm joined here today in our London office with our Chief Financial Officer, Paul Fry. My name is Will Downie, I joined Vectura as CEO about 15 months ago. And since then, I've had the privilege of working with our executive team to shape and deliver our strategy to becoming a leading player in the inhalation segment of the contract development and manufacturing space or the CDMO market, as it's called.

On Slide 3, before we begin proceedings, I should, of course, bring your attention to the standard disclaimer slide, which is included in this presentation for completeness.

On Slide 4, then. So our objectives for today in the next 45 minutes or so are really three-fold. Firstly, to take you through the full year results for the company in 2020, and to provide you with the outlook for the organization in 2021, and Paul will walk you through the financials in just a few minutes time. Secondly, I'll then provide a very comprehensive update on the progress we're making on the execution of our CDMO strategy as we transform the company. And then, of course, we'll have ample time at the end for Q&A.

So if we can move to Slide 5, then. Let me begin by giving you a short summary of our business highlights for 2020. From a performance perspective, we'd a very strong year in 2020 with results firmly ahead of expectations. We delivered revenue of £190.6 million, which was a 7% percent increase on 2019.

Our EBITDA for the year was £61.5 million, which is a 42% increase on the previous year. And we also saw solid performance from our lead product flutiform, which delivered product supply revenues of over £95 - £95 million, marginally head of our guidance, and with a particularly strong margin of over 36%.

In terms of the major events for last year, there were two very prominent highlights for the year. The first was the long-awaited approval of our generic Advair product with our strategic partner Hikma back in December of 2020. And then secondly, we had the settlement of the U.S. litigation case with GSK, where we so far have received proceeds after-tax to the tune of £150 million. And as you would expect these both events has had a clearly had a very positive impact on our end of year profit position for 2020.

In terms of our transformational efforts to become a leading player within the inhalation CDMO space, I'm very pleased with the progress that we've made so far. Since the middle of last year, we've had a full complement of business development staff in the field and they've been able to sign 18 deals so far in 2020. And they've also been able to build a very healthy funnel of opportunities.

In the first year, we've also been very focused on making investments into our overall capability as a company, especially in the areas of technology and innovation. And we've been doing this to position ourselves for growth so that we can open up the aperture of the business and service a much more diverse set of customers and molecules at any one time. As well as making these targets of investment, we've also carried out a strategic review of our site footprint and have decided to rationalize our overall network, which will simplify our group and reduce our overall cost base, the details of which I will come on to later in the presentation.

And of course, it's absolutely impossible to discuss 2020 without at least mentioning the pandemic. As you would imagine, our primary concern at all times has been to protect the health and the safety of our people. And I'm pleased to say that we've been able to continue our operations throughout the pandemic.

Our supply chains have held up and we've been able to service our current customers, as well as new clients at all times. And this has really been done to the fantastic efforts of our entire team. I can't thank our people enough for their dedication, collaboration, and resilience in the face of a very challenging time for the world. They've been absolutely incredible.

So with that, what I'd now like to do is hand over to Paul, and he will take you through our 2020 financials and the outlook for 2021.

Paul Fry

Thanks, Will. And if I turn to Slide 7, here you'll see, we set out the key financial metrics for 2020. And I'll go deeper in all of these in the next few slides. As Will said, we've delivered a strong set of financial results in 2020 with pretty much all metrics moving in a very positive direction. Total revenues were up nearly 7% and adjusted EBITDA up over 40%.

These results include £6.5 million of royalty revenue from GSK relating to the fourth quarter U.S. sales of the litigated Ellipta products. But even excluding these, revenue was up 3% for the year driven by generic Advair and Enerzair approval milestones, as well as revenues from the new CDMO business beginning to come through in the second half.

Free cash flow generation has almost doubled versus 2019. And after completing two tranches of share buyback in 2020, we finished the year with cash up £4.5 million to £78.6 million. And since the year end, we've received additional cash relating to both litigation proceeds and royalties from GSK as well as the generic Advair milestone payment from Hikma. And I'll talk about the impacts of these cash items later on.

If we move to Slide 8 now, and a summary of the 2020 income statement. Gross margin was maintained on increased revenues with a mixed benefits of milestones and royalties being offset by negative margin effects from growth in the oral business, and some one-off costs associated with Breelib manufacturing improvements. Following the end of our investment in our own product pipeline development from the end of 2019, 2020 saw a very material reduction in R&D, down 35% on a like-for-like basis.

And this helped drive adjusted EBITDA margin above 30% in the year, which is an important step up compared to the 24% margin we saw in both 2019 and 2018, and the 17% back in 2017. And I think it's an indication of the new strategy beginning to play out in our margin structure. And following the recognition of litigation proceeds from GSK of £121 million in exceptional items, we recorded a positive EPS of 20.5p per share. And if we exclude these proceeds, it would have still remained in positive territory, again, in contrast to previous years.

On Slide 9, you can see the performance of product supplier revenues, of which of course flutiform is by far the largest part. Overall, flutiform is marginally ahead of our guidance of £95.8 million but down 6% versus the prior year, which as we outlined in September and again in January, has really been a function of the stocking patterns of our partners with significant stock builds in 2019, which continued in the first half of 2020 before tapering off in the second half.

To get a better idea of underlying performance in flutiform, we've reported in the table at the top right of the page, a two-year data relating to the volume growth of the ICS/LABA market in which flutiform competes and flutiform volume sales that our partners made in their respective markets, last year. And as you can see, market growth in the second half declined by 1.1%, which is quite unusual, following a stronger than normal first half growth.

And flutiform is not immune to this declining 1.1% for the full year, following a strong first half and a tougher second half. Rest of world markets which account for around 13% of our product supply revenues, pulled the overall into negative territory, mostly related to the performance of tender business in the Middle East.

Moving to Slide 10, here we wanted to give a better sense of the trajectory of flutiform over time in the main European and Japan markets, which together account for around 87% of our flutiform product supply revenues. In Europe, the market which is the green line here, has grown steadily in volume terms over the preceding four years with the pandemic appearing to have had a kicker effect in 2020, with the growth accelerating to 3.8% for the year.

And looking at flutiform, the orange line here, we can see that growth on average over the last four years has been strong. And flutiform has consistently performed better than market, including during 2020. The dotted blue line shows the volumes we supplied to Mundipharma in this case, which you can see are affected by stocking patterns over time, as well as of course, timing differences as we would sell into partners several months before they sell out into the market.

Japan shows a quite different picture where in 2020 COVID-19 seems to have inhibited doctor patient visits and prescribing markedly. In the right-hand chart we can see the market slowdown in green, which also effect through to flutiform, despite at year end, still managing to grow slightly their volume market share. You can also see here with the blue dotted line, the significant impact the current stocking policies have had on our shipments during 2019 and 2020.

And just looking ahead to 2021, both partners are expecting their in-market sales of flutiform to grow, albeit the ongoing impact of the pandemic and market volumes is not easy to predict. For us, clearly the repeat of the stock builds we've seen over the last couple of years exaggerated by the weaker in-market sales in the second half of 2020 will mean that our shipments in 2021 will be done versus last year. And we guided in the range of £75 million to £80 million in January.

And that remains our best estimate right now. But clearly, we'll continue to monitor this as the year unfolds. And looking further ahead, barring any other major stocking pattern changes, we would of course expect our revenues over the medium term to be on an average track, the in-market volume trajectory of our partners.

If I then move to Slide 11, here we can see the gross margin picture for flutiform. As you'd expect, underlying margin has dropped around two percentage points versus 2019 as a result of mix and some planned price reductions fitting through. We also saw some increased compliance costs associated with Brexit and the now separate release of product into the EU.

Offsetting that, our teams have worked really hard to mitigate these negative effects, with some one-off gains that improves our margin picture to just over 36% for the year. For 2021, we'll see some continuing erosion in underlying margin as well as some negative impacts from the expected reduction in shipped volumes versus last year. So I'm maintaining the medium-term guidance of 30% to 32% margin for 2021.

Moving then on to Slide 12. This is a breakdown of the main royalty and marketed revenue streams in 2020. Overall, this category - revenue category was up 33% versus last year with milestones for generic Advair and Enerzair approvals, as well as the £6.5 million for the fourth quarter GSK royalties I mentioned earlier, making an important positive contribution. Partially offsetting these were some headwinds from our non-inhaled royalties, mainly COVID related in the U.S., as well as continue net decline in royalties from the mature Ultibro and Seebri products.

Looking ahead for 2021, we expect to see GSK royalties relating to the U.S. litigated Ellipta products continuing for the first half of 2021. And we also expect to see generic Advair royalties come through from around the middle of this year. Aside from GSK and Hikma royalties, and adjusting out the two milestones in 2020, I have already mentioned, I would expect this revenue category to remain pretty stable into 2021.

On the next slide, Slide 13 then, here we have a breakdown of development revenues for last year. These are up 4% with new CDMO revenues beginning to make an impact here, as deal momentum began to bleed through into billable revenues in the second half. We'll talk a little more about these deals later. But clearly, we expect this momentum to continue into 2021. And as we said in January, we're expecting to see these revenues more than triple this year.

Co-development revenues were down versus last year, which was in large part due to the $2.5 million filing milestone for Enerzair which was booked here in 2019. For the other co-development programs, mainly generic Ellipta with Hikma and VR2081 with Sandoz, we continue to recognize revenue in line with progress. Non-inhaled development revenues also performed strongly in 2020, albeit with underutilized capacity in Lyon continue to be a drag and continuing to be a drag on profitability.

On Slide 14, here we can see the decline in R&D expenditure I mentioned earlier, as a result of a stopping investment in the development of our own product pipeline from the end of 2019. Just a reminder that R&D spend now comprises just two components. Our spend on the two main co-development programs that we have with Hikma and Sandoz, which I mentioned on the last slide, as well as investment in our own technology platforms to keep us in a leadership position in the inhalation space and meet the evolving needs of customers.

Moving to Slide 15, here we see a waterfall showing the movements in adjusted EBITDA from 2019 to 2021, where you can see the contribution of royalties and R&D. EBITDA to operating cash conversion was around 50% last year, up from 44% in 2019. But important to note here that both the generic Advair milestone and GSK Q4 royalties were received after the year end. If we add back these to the cash balance of nearly £15 million of additional cash that gives us the cash conversion closer to 75% for the year.

On Slide 16, the next slide we show the walk from 2019 year-end cash balance to December 2020, where you can see free cash flow generation of £24 million. This performance was helped by a reimbursement by client of £8 million relating to historical CapEx spend as part of a co-development agreement. We also completed two share buyback tranches in 2020, totaling around £16 billion.

And here, what you don't see here is, the receipts from GSK with respect to the fourth quarter royalties, and litigation damages and interest, which taken all together were approximately £115 million post tax. All of this then puts us in a very healthy cash position as we stand today.

So then, if we move to Slide 17, here then, given this very strong cash position, we wanted to give a little more clarity on how we're thinking about capital allocation. And our key message here is that our top priorities for allocating capital are to drive growth, either organic or through M&A where this makes sense.

Thinking about organic growth, we see opportunities for us to continue to grow our CDMO business through reinforcing and broadening our service offering, as well as continuing to invest in our underpinning proprietary technologies. And we'll step up investment in all of these in 2021. Even so, we would typically expect to see these investments has been accommodated within the free cash flow we generate as a business annually.

As Will, will mention later, we also see opportunities for us to accelerate growth through inorganic means. We are open to M&A opportunities where they can accelerate growth, create scale and synergies and which together generate attractive returns for shareholders. To enable us to act quickly, if the right opportunity arises, we will maintain a strong balance sheet. And we'll also consider the use of debt where we think this makes sense.

But having said all that, clearly, the bolus of cash we perceive following the recent litigation is very material. And we don't believe that we could sensibly deploy that amount of cash in a short timeframe to create the sort of return shareholders would expect. We therefore announced today our intention to return to shareholders all post tax payments received from GSK to-date related to the litigated product.

And as a result, we'd expect to return approximately £115 million during 2021by way of a special dividend, equating to around 19p per share. We will of course continue to review other possible return strategies. But our priorities continue, over the short to medium term, most certainly over the short to medium term, likely to remain the top two boxes on this chart.

And then finally on Slide 18, here, we set out some guidance for 2021, much of which I've already touched on. I've already mentioned CDMO revenues, but picking up on the remainder of the development revenues, I would expect these to be broadly similar to last year. We're continuing to provide an R&D range for 2021 and we expect to be between £22 million and £25 million.

And finally, just a note, following the site footprint rationalization program in 2021, which we announced in January, there are likely to be some modest exceptional cash restructuring costs in the mid-single-digit millions range this year.

I'll now hand back to Will to talk about strategic focus and execution.

Will Downie

Excellent. Thank you, Paul. So what I'd like to do in the rest of the presentation is to really take you through the progress we're making on the execution of our transformational efforts. So if I can move to Page 20 then. This is really just a reminder of our company's ambition over the course of the next several years and that is to create a market leading inhalation company in the CDMO space, a company that creates enduring revenue, long term growth, and sustained return for our shareholders.

And at first here the transformation, we're really been focused on three main areas which I'll talk to in more detail as we come through the presentation. The first has been to put in place a strong and experienced business development team. Clearly the efforts are to drive the funnel, secure new business, which will drive future growth. Secondly, we've been reengineering the way we work as a company so that we're set up for success within the CDMO market.

This means moving away from a product led company of the past to a B2B pharmaceutical services organization of today and tomorrow. These are two very different business models. So in the last 12 months, we've been very focused on introducing new ways of working with a very strong emphasis on execution excellence, and strong customer service.

And then finally, we've been doubling down on our innovation and technology roadmap. So that we can build on the rich heritage of the company in inhaled medicine, and further differentiate ourselves in the market. And of course, as you would expect underpinning all of this, we're very focused on managing the company with strong financial discipline at all times.

If you move to Page 21 then, and as I come to talk about the execution of our strategy in the CDMO space, this slide really describes why we're so attracted to the CDMO market. I've worked in the CDMO space for more than a decade now. And I can safely say that the underlying market dynamics have never been stronger.

Today, there's growth of about 7% and that is likely to continue for the next several years. Within the broader CDMO market, outsourcing rates are very robust, and are expected to continue at around 40% to 45%, in the next five years. And that's across both large and small pharma.

If you look at small pharma and biotech companies, their rate of outsourcing is actually higher than that, anywhere around 80% to 90%. They have absolutely no intention of laying down their own infrastructure, and are adopting a much more virtual business model. And that is providing a very strong hunting ground for us as a company.

If you then distill things down into the inhalation segment of the CDMO market, there are over 300 molecules today in development. And of those 70% are in preclinical or early development, which is a real sweet spot for Vectura. And on top of that, developing inhalation products is very, very difficult. The barriers to entry are high, the science is complex, and the number of competitors is relatively low.

And we think we have a fairly unique position in the market and that we're one of the few companies that can combine pharmaceutical drug development, together with device development as an integrated offering for our customers. So if you put all of those factors together, you can see why we're so attracted to the CDMO market space. And why we're so excited about the prospects for growth in the future.

If we move to Page 22 then, what I'd like to do now is, start to talk more about what we've been doing as we transform the company. Since I joined the organization, working together with the executive leadership team, we've really been focused on three things primarily. The forces I mentioned before, is increasing a strong commercial engine for the business. We now have a full complement of BD staff in both the U.S. and Europe. So they're close to where the customers are, close to where the action and close to where the innovation is taking place.

We have two individuals in the U.S., one on the West Coast, one on the East Coast, and a small team in Europe, covering the major hotspots across the territory, namely, the UK, Switzerland, Germany, and the Nordics. In addition to that, we've also been repositioning the Vectura brand, and how we go to market to drive our overall awareness within the CDMO space. And the whole purpose, as I mentioned before, of this effort is to open up the aperture of the business and really start to diversify our customer base.

The second area we've put a strong focus on is operations, to make sure that all of our processes are fit for purpose for the new CDMO model. So we've been working hard to make sure that we can provide the very best possible service for our customers in a lean and cost-effective manner. And to help us to do that, we've brought in to CDMO industry veterans to complement our already very experienced and talented executive team of inhalation experts within the company.

We've also carried out a strategic review of our operations. And as I mentioned before, we've decided to simplify our site footprint. In particular, we've already closed our Munich site, which we did in December of last year. And over the course of the next two years, we'll have a phase reduction of our R&D activities out of our site in Switzerland.

And then from a scientific perspective, we've been investing in our technology roadmap, and key capacity and capabilities, especially within our site in Chippenham in the UK. And we're doing all of that to make sure that we can serve a much broader range of molecules for customers, and to meet the growing demand that we see in the market for our solutions today.

In particular, we're seeing very strong demand for our dry powder inhaler technology platform, as well as our state-of-the-art FOX mesh nebulizer technology platform. And I'll talk more about these in a couple of slide's time.

If we move to Page 23, then on this slide, you can see the early fruits of our labor in 2020. And you can see the deals that have been signed by the BD team. During our interim results in September, I talked about the fact that we had signed 12 deals. That has now increased to 18 at the end of the fiscal year.

And if you look at the shape of those 18 customer deals, we have 14, relatively early feasibility, preclinical studies, we have two phase one programs and we have two full development deals with a potential ultimately for royalties and licensing milestone income. You can also see from our 18 customer deals and in some cases, we're working on more than one molecule per client.

At the moment, we're actually working on a total of 27 molecules. And that spans both large molecule biologics as well as small molecules, mainly across our nebulizer and DPI platforms.

And then finally, here you can see that we're working across a range of indications. You would expect us to work within asthma and COPD. But we're also working on a whole range of other disease states from cystic fibrosis, to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, postpartum hemorrhage, and we also have a small handful of projects for both lung cancer and COVID-19. And this will drive about - this did drive about £3 million of revenue in 2020 and we expect that we will more than triple that revenue in 2021.

So if we now move to Page 24, one of the most significant achievements of last year back in December, and we were delighted to announce the approval of the generic Advair program with our partner Hikma. This has been a long awaited and incredibly complex project that will enable Hikma to play in a very lucrative generic space within the U.S.

The approval of the product is really a testament to that combined scientific know how both of companies and the engineering and product development capabilities of our respective organizations.

In terms of financials, Vectura as well as the $11 million milestone that Paul alluded to, earlier in 2020, we will start to earn mid-teen royalties of the end market sales of the product. So this will become a very important growth factor for the company for many years to come. And we would expect to see Hikma launch the product in the not-too-distant future.

Also, importantly, it paves the way for the future development of a number of generic versions of GSK's Ellipta range, as we continue to develop a strong strategic relationship with Hikma. And we're making very, very good progress on the development of this franchise.

So if I now move to Page 25, and talk a little bit more about what we've been doing inside the company, to set ourselves up for success in the CDMO market to reshape our business for the years to come. In order to enhance our position as an industry leading inhalation CDMO, we've been investing in our technology, both in terms of innovative delivery systems and formulation, as well as our manufacturing capability and capacity.

We've seen very high demand for a class leading FOX mesh nebulizer technology. And that's because of its ability to deliver medication very efficiently to the lung with fast treatment times. The platform is also compatible with both small and large molecules, and enables faster clinic development for our customers, which is very important for our new clients and their pipeline products.

During 2020, we made investments to increase our production capacity in our site in the UK in order to meet the higher volume demands that I mentioned before and we've also been evolving the design and functionality of the device. We've also been investing within our DPI capability both in terms of capsule filling, and a range of blister filled DPIs, all the way from unit dose to multi-dose.

And we've done this to provide as much choice and flexibility as possible for our customers. We've also been driving more automation in our manufacturing processes, and making sure that we can do all of our own assembly, all the way from early development all the way up to late Phase III and commercial scale. And that in turn allows us to capture much more end-to-end value for the company.

In addition, we've also initiated expansion of our dry powder formulation development capability in the UK. Specifically, we've made investments in development containment, and in the high potency GMP suite that allows us to handle a much broader range of API's, including very potent compounds. We've also upgraded our spray-dry capability to allow us to handle more small and large molecules at any one time.

And then finally, we've been very focused on making sure that our labs are fully state-of-the-art, so that our customers have the very best facilities to benefit from. So you can see we've had a very full plate in 2020 making some very key targeted investments within our inhalation center, particularly in the UK, which will help us to grow the business for the future.

If I then move to Page 26, I mentioned before that we've taken a hard look at our operational site footprint, with a view really to making the company more efficient and fit for purpose for the future. So let me quickly give you a bit more color about the specifics. During our strategic review of the business, we've come to the conclusion that our site network is too complex for a company of our size. And so we're in the process of right sizing our footprint over the course of the next two years.

In December, as I mentioned before, we closed our facility in Munich, and transferred our nebulizer capability to Cambridge in the UK. We also recently announced that we'll be scaling back our site in Switzerland, and consolidating our activities and our inhalation center in the UK.

This means that we will serve our pMDI business out of the UK, which will make our cost base more competitive and facilitate our ability to win new business more readily. In terms of financials, this will help us to reduce our group operating costs, and provide us with savings of approximately £5 million to £7 million going into 2022.

If I move to Page 27 then, Paul very clearly earlier articulated our cash allocation priorities for the company, for we intend to return £115 million to shareholders in 2021 from the tax - after tax funds received from the U.S. GSK litigation. But we also intend to maintain a strong balance sheet to help us to grow the business for the long term through both organic investments, and also providing ourselves with potential for M&A opportunities to further scale the company for the future.

So what I'd like to do in this slide is give you a sense of how we're thinking about that growth of the company for the long term, and how we may look to deploy capital. If you step back for just a minute and think about the overall CDMO market, it's really a space that's going through a very rapid rate of growth and it's a very hot market for investors. And although it's become a space that's consolidated in the last several years, it's still even so relatively fragmented.

Today, we're very nicely positioned as a specialist inhalation player in the market but we have the opportunity in my mind to grow on two axes, both through organic and inorganic means. The first is to look for ways to broaden our offering to the market. And we can do this in three principal ways, by either investing or acquiring in the following areas.

Firstly, by further enhancing our pharmaceutical formulation and development capabilities; secondly, by building out our technology platforms beyond what we have today, including digitization; or by looking at adjacent services that would nicely complement our current in-house capabilities on top of what we offer today. So we'd say that's the first axis of looking at ways to broaden what we offer to the market.

The second is to look for ways to develop a more complete end-to-end offering for our customers. And we could do this in several ways. Firstly, to extend and follow the molecule strategy, where we'd help our customers to develop more molecules over a much longer duration of time.

Secondly, we can look beyond our current development capability. Today, we go all the way up to Phase III clinical studies. And then we transfer activities, either to our clients, or to another CMO. We could really consider moving into commercial manufacturing, which would give us a much more complete end-to-end offering for our customers.

And then finally, we can consider moving outside of our largely European footprint to explore further geographical expansion.

Now, I would say in terms of expectation setting, that we don't have anything that's imminently on the table from an M&A perspective, and that we're still very much focused on organic growth. But I did want to make sure that we give the coordinates of where we will look in the future.

And I would also say and make the point very clearly that any inorganic activity would need to satisfy two basic criteria, firstly, to drive further acceleration of the company and secondly, to allow us to drive further scale of the business. So hopefully that gives you a sense of how we would look to deploy capital for the future when it comes to both organic or inorganic growth.

So if we come to Page 28 here today, and this is really coming towards the end of the presentation, I'd like to make the following concluding remarks. Firstly, we're very pleased with our performance in 2020, where we've been building the foundations of the company in our first year as a CDMO and been able to deliver strong above expectation results for the group.

It's been really good to see the positive reaction from the market. And you can see that reflected in the first tranche of 18 deals that we signed, principally in the second half of last year. We were delighted to get the final approval of generic Advair with our partner Hikma. And I think we've made very good progress in refashioning the company with new ways of working, and making important early investments and our capabilities as a CDMO.

Now, of course, we're well and truly into 2021 now and the focus of our business for this year is to continue to invest in our FOX platform by expanding the functionality of the device, introducing digital connectivity, and increasing our manufacturing volume for our customer's clinical needs. We will also complete the installation of our new automated capsule filler, a capsule blister packer, and a semi-automated device assembly line. And this will enable us to significantly increase our capacity by the end of this year, which will help us to provide a full suite of integrated device development combinations for our customers.

The new semi-automated device assembly line will support customer demand for Vectura's blister-based multi-dose DPI devices, utilizing the now proven technology using the recently approved generic Advair product. And that will increase our capacity so that we can manufacture up to one million devices per year. With our pMDI offering, as we consolidate activities into Chippenham in the UK, we'll now be in a position to work on standard generics and super generics, as well as more novel product opportunities.

And also, as we transition the business to the UK, we're taking the opportunity to upgrade our equipment and facility to handle alternative propellants including flammables, facilitating reformulations, to lower global warming products that will become even more important for the future in terms of the environment.

And then finally, we're very focused on building the positive momentum of 2020, we should look to see our CDMO revenue more than triple in 2021 through the execution of our site consolidation plan, we'll reduce our operating cost by £5 million to £7 million in 2022. And then, as I said before, we intend to make a special dividend payment of £115 million for shareholders in the first half of this year.

So with that, I would like to thank you for your time this morning and turn you back to the operator for the Q&A session.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, we now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Amy Walker of Peel Hunt. Please ask your question.

Amy Walker

Good morning team. Thank you for taking my questions. I've got three for you. My first one's a bit long, so bear with me. Will, you mentioned an addressable CDMO universe of Vectura of around 300 molecules. And so if you're currently at 27 molecules, what do you think is realistic target or ambition to get to in terms of your ultimate share that you could handle within that 300 universe? And is increasing penetration into that addressable market a matter of out-competing other formulation players? Because I assume it's not about getting drug developers to outsource more, because I think you said that's already at sort of 90%. So is it about out-competing others? How much of that is contingent on you being able to buy some other activities or do some of the external capability expansion that you alluded to at the end of the presentation? That's the first question, if I leave it there for the moment.

Will Downie

It's a very good question, Amy. And I would say that there will be more molecules outside of the 300, where potentially today, they're in another dosage form or another formulation. I think that the way I was thinking about it is, really going after the market in a targeted way. You don't want to go after everything. You want to go after the molecules where you think you can provide the highest degree of success. Now it's quite difficult to do that sometimes in early preclinical, because you don't know which molecules have the highest propensity for success.

But I would say, driving penetration for sure is important. Making sure we've got a broad coverage of the market and that from an intelligence perspective, we know where the molecules sit at any one time, which with all the datasets that we've got our hands on now, we can do fairly readily. And so it's partly a function of penetration, but it's also making sure that we're scouring the landscape to look for opportunities for reformulations as well as new clinical entities are coming through early pipelines.

It is to a degree outperforming the competition. I think one of the nice things we've got is, we've got a fairly unique offering. And that we do both device development and product formulation and development. There aren't that many players out there who can do both. So often clients will have to go to two different partners to get what we can offer under one roof, so that's important.

And from an organic perspective, I think there's plenty for us to go after. I think that the market is - the addressable market is certainly large enough. But I do, as I said before, I think there's an opportunity for us to think about how do we further scale the company? How do we bring in potentially externally, other devices, other capabilities which would probably be nice adjacencies and complement what we do today? But organically, I think there's plenty for us to do. In the first year here, we've seen that reaction to the market with the first 27 molecules in progress. And what happens is, many of those will fall over. It's just normal pharmaceutical development, they won't move into the clinic, but there'll be replenished by others as they come through. So it's always a factor of making sure that you're constantly building up your funnel, and converting that funnel into deals that you're working on with clients, which obviously drive the revenue line.

Amy Walker

That's clear. Thank you.

Will Downie

So I hope that answer that.

Amy Walker

It does. Thank you. And the second question was around the £5 million to £7 million reduction in OpEx from this restructuring that you expect to realize the benefit from in 2022. Paul mentioned, investment requirements for the business, I just wondered, do you expect to capture any of that £5 million to £7 million in the margin or in the profits or will that be fully reinvested? And where will you reinvest the bulk of that?

Paul Fry

Now, we anticipate to capture that in both COGS, cost of goods and on the expenses line. Any investments that we may need to make in capability would tend to come through in CapEx.

Amy Walker

Got it. Thank you. And then the last question for me is just that steep decline in flutiform RoW sales, was a bit of a surprise to me, at any rate. You did mention COVID as a factor, are you expecting a positive rebound at some stage when the pandemic abates? Or was it just a timing issue for those Middle East tendering projects? Just some understanding of whether you expect that there's going to be a bounce on that sometime in the future?

Paul Fry

Yes, I mean, it's, as you imagine, Rest of World is a very mixed bag of markets from sort of tender based almost binary outcome markets through to more kind of reimbursement steady, steady markets. And it was, in particular, one or two tender markets that suffered the most. And of course, that those could switch the other way, quite, quite easily in the future. What I would say is that, I think we are optimistic, and I think [indiscernible] that the rest of world still has a lot of growth opportunity in the future. It is a small percentage of our overall sales. But there's still some runway there. For example, China may come online in 2022 and beyond, so, it's difficult to predict it, and it's a bit of a wild card, but I think we're confident there should be some growth in Rest of World.

Amy Walker

Got it. Thank you very much. That's it from me.

Will Downie

Thanks, Amy.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of James Gordon of J.P. Morgan. Please ask your question.

James Gordon

Hello, James Gordon, J.P. Morgan. Thanks for taking the questions. Two questions, please. The first one was just about the CDMO revenues tripling this year. So how nailed on is that versus aspirational view? Or have you already got safe for this year? And so yeah, how are you doing against that target so far and could there be upside to this or is it already challenging? The other one was on M&A. And I saw the comments about targeted M&A and potentially using some debt. So how much leverage would you now be comfortable running with you? What would an efficient and also manageable balance sheet look like for the company? And I also heard the comments about maybe one of the areas you could do investment would be to really move into commercial manufacturing for products? But if you did do that, so how big a deal would you need to do to be competitive there and have enough scale to compete with other people that do effectively contract manufacturing?

Will Downie

Thanks, James, very good questions. In terms of the expression nailed on, so the way I would describe it is you flow through revenue from one year into the next. It's almost like your base of revenue from the programs you're working on as they move through the clinic and those are the programs that are already today within the facilities, and then you supplement that with new business that will come online, from the deals that were signed in the first part of this year and will continue to be signed for the remainder of this year. So I think it's - I think it's a reasonable step up from last year to this. And it does come with a lot of hard work and your programs that are in the facility, and then for whatever reason, through either toxicity or efficacy that the project just doesn't make it. And so that's why it's so important to always be building up a constant funnel of opportunities.

But I think the tripling of that £3 million from last year, is probably the right kind of ballpark for this year. And of course, we would always want to exceed that. But I think that's probably the right way to think about it. I think on the M&A one, why don't Paul take the question on the leverage? And then I'll come back to commercial manufacturing.

Paul Fry

Yes. So just on leverage, James, obviously not going to give any specific numbers here. But I mean, suffice to say, I think we'd be sensible about this. We do have some good steady cash flows in the company, which we believe could support debt quite readily. But obviously, we don't want to go to the outer limits of risk on that. And we want to stick to levels that we thought our UK investors would be comfortable with.

Will Downie

And I think just finally, then James, on your third question on commercial manufacturing. So if you think about what we do today, we go all the way up to late Phase III and tech transfer, and we do all that work ourselves. In my mind, if we are able to access commercial manufacturing, then that's just a natural progression of what we do today. We could do that organically, and it would take us some time to do it or we could look for opportunities out there that we could bring into the organization to help us to go, full end-to-end from preclinical all the way through to volume, commercial manufacturing. I think that will be to some extent opportunistic as M&A often is. But we'd be looking at the opportunities out there that would allow us to do as well as thinking about how we might be able to do some commercial manufacturing ourselves organically over time.

James Gordon

Thank you.

Will Downie

Thanks, James.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Paul Cuddon of Numis Securities. Please ask your question.

Paul Cuddon

Good morning, guys. I have just two. And you've spoken of kind of co-development revenues being sort of flattish this year when Hikma sort of intends to ramp up investment in Ellipta. So just wonder if you could help me sort of understand that? Are they using somebody else? And secondly, on the structuring of the CDMO deals as they move from feasibility into kind of pure development services, the royalty, then milestones, is there a consistent template for this? Or does it depend on how much IP you're getting into the potential products?

Paul Fry

Hi, Paul. So thanks for the questions, just quickly on co-development. And I can reassure you that we don't believe Hikma is using anywhere else. As you may recall, the original agreement, which was signed towards the end of '18 around a generic Ellipta covered five products. So there's plenty of optionality within that agreement for us to work together on a range of different products. That may not, obviously they paid us a significant upfront at the time. So it may not be that that doesn't trigger any specific additional revenues in this year. But also there's ample opportunity for us to work together on more products and hopefully generate more value together in the future.

Will Downie

And then secondly, Paul, your question of the CDMO deals, the way it works is the feasibility preclinical deals are relatively small. And if they're successful and go through into the clinic, then you have a step up in terms of the revenue that you would generate from that. And of course, the longer the program goes on, the higher the area under the curve of benefit for us. And, of course, in turn the benefit that the client gets as the product, hopefully successfully was all the way through clinic and then ultimately to the market one day. I would say that most of our deals will be largely fee for service. That was one of the reasons in moving to the CDMO model to in some ways take the risk and the lumpiness out of the revenue profile of the company. And there will be the occasion where we will get royalties and that will be largely through the IP that we have within our devices.

And so, in certain deals, the construct of that arrangement will be that it would include royalties. But as I kind of think of it, the lion's share of the revenue will get through on the pure CDMO development services line and most of that will be fee for service. But there will be the caveats of royalties and milestones from time-to-time, and that will be IP driven out of our devices.

Paul Cuddon

Excellent, thank you.

Will Downie

Thanks, Paul.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Max Herrmann of Stifel. Please ask your question.

Max Herrmann

Hi, thanks for taking my question, guys and congratulations on a good end to 2020. Three questions, if I may. Firstly, just to understand a little bit more on the, I guess the Skyepharma element of the Ellipta royalty. When do you expect that to end, is that this year - the last year of royalties from that deal? Secondly, just on product development, I think you've guided to flat performance in terms of revenues this year. And I'm just trying to understand the sort of match between legacy and obviously, your new CDMO role revenues. You talk about grabbing on more that element of the business. So that suggests that the historical revenues are coming off quite significantly. I wonder whether there's anything specific, that sort of come through there? And then finally, you've given - done obviously quite a lot of deals in the CDMO space last year, made very good progress. Just wondered what progress you've made so far this year? Thanks.

Paul Fry

So I'd say the first couple.

Will Downie

Yeah.

Paul Fry

So just on the Skyepharma royalty, we received that in 2020, the IP on that goes out still for a few more years. I mean, we're generally cautious on all things GSK. But certainly there's a valid license in place there, which obviously we'd hope would get respected. But I say we remain cautious on all those kind of things. Just on the co-development Max and if you just think about the development revenues in those two buckets, obviously the CDMO piece which we've guided on as more than tripling and the flat really refers to everything else. So the co-development revenues, which come mainly from the Hikma agreement and the Sandoz agreement, we'd expect those ones to be flat 2020 into 2021.

Max Herrmann

Okay, so not overall flat, but specifically on the non-new deals?

Paul Fry

Particularly co-development. Correct.

Max Herrmann

Yeah, okay.

Will Downie

And then, on the CDMO piece, I would say we're, two and a half months into the year now. And we've seen good continuation of that momentum from last year. If you think about last year, we were putting in place the BD teams in the middle part of the year, and then the deals, they built the funnel, and then the deal started to come through the funnel. It's very, very healthy. And we've seen good conversion of deals in the first part of this year as well. So I think I would kind of characterize as we'll continue to build that momentum. And as I said before, the coordinates are probably tripling and the revenue for this year is probably about right.

Max Herrmann

Thank you.

Will Downie

Thanks Max.

Operator

Andrew Whitney

Hi, Will. Hi, Paul. And thanks for taking my question. Just one from me, it was about the speed of transition to becoming a very CDMO centric business. I mean, the progress is good, you're giving us the three times revenue for this year. Just when I think about limiting factors in your business, I see you talked a little bit about extra competencies that you can focus on through from an inorganic perspective. What do you think the rate limiting step is in terms of pushing faster, not saying that you need to push faster if you wanted to? Have you got - is it that business development can be bigger or is it competencies that serve the market? So any color you could give there, that would be helpful?

Will Downie

It's a really good question Andrew. And the way I would kind of answer is to say you - so the front end of the business is built and right now the team that we have in place is as big as we need it. You don't need a big business development team in what's a fairly niche part of the market. And so their job is just to keep turning the handle, building the funnels and closing the deals and the revenue will come through. Inside the company, it's all about infrastructure, capacity, equipment, and then being able to serve that business as it comes in. And so that's why in 2020, we've spent a lot of time, firstly, designing what we needed. And then in second half of the year, putting the new equipment in play, building a capacity, making sure we've got enough resources in terms of staffing levels to deliver on the business, especially in product development.

And so that's continued into 2021. And it's always that balance of winning business, and then being able to execute and deliver it. And you need to be able to go hand-in-hand, you never want to get ahead of yourself in terms of too much business that you can't keep up with. Equally, certainly we don't want to be in a position where you're not winning enough and you've got idle capacity and people standing around, not being able to deliver it. So we've got a really good [indiscernible] process where we, you know, make sure that those two things move in parallel together all the time. So I think that's the major thing when it comes to organic development.

And then from an M&A perspective, as I said before, we would look potentially for opportunities that would complement what we have either to broaden our services today, which we don't offer or to go for full length and from develop - formulation development, and then potentially one day into commercial manufacturing. And then there's always the option for geographical expansion on top of that. But I would say, out of all of that most of our M&A focuses on the organic alignment of making sure we've got all of our resources, equipment, capacity and infrastructure lined up to serve the business that we win today, but the more business that we'll continue to win in the [future].

Andrew Whitney

Thanks. That's clear, thank you.

Will Downie

Thanks, Andrew.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions coming on through on the line, sir. Please continue.

Will Downie

In that case, thank you to everyone for joining us here this morning. I'm delighted that you can join us. I would just say by way of conclusion, that we're really pleased with the progress in terms of the execution of the strategy so far as we become a real leader within the inhalation space within the CDMO market. Our focus right now is to absolutely deliver positive results for this year, and to build on a positive momentum from 2020 as we really start to open up the aperture of this business and diversify our customer base.

And so, lots to look forward to and the company is in good shape and we'll just keep focusing on execution and winning. And we look forward to updating you at a future time. Thanks for your time this morning. Thank you.

Paul Fry

Thank you.

Thank you. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you all for participating.