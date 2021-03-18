Photo by marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

There are a lot of moving parts to OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and the market still seems unsure of future direction here. We actually wrote about this company back in July of last year when we were eyeing up an earnings trade. The reason for our bullishness at the time was due to the awarding of a COVID-19 testing contract to OPKO for teams in the National Football League. Since then, the NBA and NHL have followed. Shares rallied aggressively on this news and although testing contracts continued to increase in both the third and fourth quarter of last year, shares have failed to gain any significant traction since then.

The question then becomes if the market is pricing in a significant decline in COVID testing in the months ahead. Fourth quarter numbers gave no indication of this. OPKO's diagnostic segment returned $458 million in top-line sales from a quarterly sales total of $495 million. OPKO needs to milk this income stream for all that it is worth for as long as it can. Even if the market doesn't reward the share-price, management can use this cash to either pay down its debt load or reinvest back into the business. The new administration in the US has doubled down on testing so this trend should act as a nice tailwind for OPKO going forward.

One could make the argument with OPKO is that the company is hedged somewhat with respect to what transpires with the pandemic. If for example, the variants gain traction and testing remains buoyant, then the firm will continue to do very well in the diagnostic wing of its business. Furthermore, there's not an issue here with capacity as the firm has the resources available to significantly increase (Up to 100,000 tests a day) the number of tests it is currently doing.

On the contrary, Rayaldee sales continue to suffer due to a drop-off in patient visits as well as stricter access to doctors due to the pandemic. Despite the fall-off in sales, more and more doctors continue to prescribe this product, which is encouraging. Furthermore, the traction with respect to approvals in multiple countries in Europe (through Vifor Fresenius) bodes well for international sales going forward. The only problem is that Rayaldee has come nowhere near the sales that was expected of it

Rayaldee also is being tried out (currently in phase 2 trials) on patients with COVID-19 who suffer from kidney disease. The aim here is to see if the treatment (where vitamin D levels are enhanced) can elicit a response from the body to secrete a protein (LL-37) which then eliminates the virus. If indeed the trials end up being a success, OPKO should be able to bring this indication to market fast. Multiple reports back up the reasoning behind this trial so it will be interesting to see what results are returned.

Rayaldee also is being used in other studies in secondary hyperparathyroidism but the market does not seem convinced of the pipeline as of yet. As always, the paradigm can change here as the drug makes its way through those trials.

The other strong potential growth area for the company is Somatrogon (Growth hormone Deficiency). With Pfizer being the firm's partner on this project, OPKO can leverage Pfizer's commercial prowess as long as targets can be reached. We see the partnership as positive as value is certainly added with respect to Pfizer being on the ticket.

Nevertheless, investors who know this company are well aware of how management hyped up Rayaldee in past times. There are no "sure" things in this business which is why the market remains cautious. This brings us to OPKO's current valuation. Although earnings are still miniscule compared to what the firm is doing in revenues, some value investors may be attracted to the firm's book multiple of 1.86 and sales multiple of 2.07. The average book and sales multiples for example in this sector comes in at 4.75 and 8.13, respectively. The problem with OPKO´s valuation is that it cannot be assigned as a pure play in the pharmaceuticals industry. Remember, the diagnostics segment made up almost 93% of the firm's top-line sales in Q4. Suffice it to say, valuing OPKO solely off other healthcare companies in the biotech industry would present risk here in our opinion.

To sum up, in the near term, OPKO's Health fortunes will be decided from how testing goes. Will the new variants for example change the testing process? Will the new vaccine passports decrease significantly the amount of PCR tests that are done currently? These are questions that the market simply doesn´t know at present. For now, OPKO has to milk the present environment for all it is worth and somehow make that cash grow outside of the COVID realm to reduce risk. The reason being is that the end-game here is all about the vaccine(s). Not long from now, the question will be is if you are vaccinated, not if you are tested. We look forward to continued coverage.