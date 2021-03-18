Note: This article was amended on 3/19/2021 to reflect a clarification around the purchase by Chamath.

First things first. "Investing" in GameStop (NYSE:GME) nowadays is very similar to investing in Blockbuster just as video rental stores were going out of fashion. Nearly everyone knows this. Indeed, if anything, investing in GameStop now is worse than investing in Blockbuster in the past. Let me explain:

It's 100% obvious that over time all game software is going to be downloaded. This is the same or worse than with movies. Already, 100% of the game content on smartphones is downloaded, and the same will quickly happen to consoles and to PCs. It's just more convenient to download something that's 100% digital versus going out to a store to buy it.

It's also nearly 100% obvious that the digital content channel will be controlled by specific parties. There are Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) when it comes to smartphones, through the Apple Store and Google Play. There are the console makers when it comes to consoles. And then only in PC gaming is there something of an open market, where for now Steam is the leader, with individual publishers and Microsoft also trying to be in the running.

Given the above, GameStop's slide into oblivion selling gaming software is a near certainty, much like Blockbuster's was. Gaming hardware is generally amenable to being sold online (standardized, bought on price), too, and is lower margin than software. Used game trading ends with digital sales.

Hence, GameStop has this permabearish thesis on it, and this thesis is real. Even before COVID-19 hit, GameStop already was reporting near 30% declines in revenues.

Now, the way down for GameStop's business won't be straight. For instance, the new console cycle means that for 12 months, GameStop should actually show growth in revenues and profits. However, as soon as the cycle start is lapped, the secular trend toward obsolescence will again make itself felt.

It's in this context that we're seen GameStop stage 2 incredible rallies. Rallies so powerful that they took GameStop well above its historic highs. Those historic highs were set, mind you, before this obsolescence was so obvious. They were set at a time when GameStop had a potentially bright future ahead of it.

The first of these rallies was helped by a tremendous short squeeze. With the entire float, and indeed the entire share base sold short, a spark and retail euphoria, helped by predator hedge funds, "stole" a large chunk of money from short sellers. In that first rally, longs were winners. Longs were winners even though the stock imploded all the way back to $40. Longs (as a group) were winners because short interest fell significantly during the rally, so the stock fell on effectively fewer shares outstanding* than it went up. So, longs made more money on the way up than they lost on the way down. The difference was lost by short sellers.

We're now in a second rally, though. And the big difference in this second rally is that it started from a much lower short interest base. Right now, "only" 14.2 million GME shares are sold short. That's just 20.4% of outstanding shares, and a far cry from the 100%+ of outstanding shares sold short during the first rally.

So, what's powering the new rally? In part, certainly typical momentum, as buyers step over themselves to participate on the rally. However, like the first time, this isn't a pure momentum rally. As with the first GME rally, and in a repeat of what's happening a lot in other stocks, this rally is (was) also powered by call buyers.

How does extreme call buying propel the stock? Well, most options sold in the market are sold by market makers (or professional investors). When market makers sell options, they have to hedge their risk. This risk is typically hedged through complex formulas, out of which Black and Scholes is one of the better-known ones. Within this risk hedging, delta hedging is the most common.

Delta is a ratio which tells us how much an option is expected to move if the underlying moves by $1. For instance, a delta of 0.10 tells us if the underlying stock gains $1, the option should move $0.10. Immediately, a large chunk of hedging has to cover this movement, so if a market maker sells a call option on a given stock with a delta of 0.10, he'll most likely have to turn around and buy 10% of the underlying notional value he sold. An option usually represents 100 shares, hence the market maker would have to buy 10 shares, in that scenario, to cover himself. Other adjustments would be needed, but the delta should be the main one.

The delta of an option will depend on many other variables, including:

The price of the underlying

The volatility of the underlying

The time to expiry of the option

Now, when a stock is in a powerful uptrend like GME had been, propelled by all this call buying, the price of the underlying is the strongest factor forcing hedgers to buy more GME stock. As the price goes up, the delta on existing call options also goes up, forcing more and more buying by market makers (this is a gamma squeeze - explained in more detail here). If speculative, naked open interest in calls is large enough - and in GME is has been - this is enough to drive the entire stock.

But what happens if the stock stops going up? Obviously, if the stock goes down the whole thing works in reverse. The delta goes down and market makers have to sell stock to reduce their hedges. That's pretty well known.

But there are another two factors, which are the focus of this article.

Volatility

Going up and down, GME stock has typically been extremely volatile. This and speculation are reflected in options pricing, along with options buying pressure. This leads options to incorporate an extremely high implied volatility. That leads to very high deltas, meaning a lot of stock has to be bought to hedge the call options sold.

But what if GME becomes less volatile?

Here's an example of what happens to the delta of an option 1 week out (5 days, $300 strike, $208 share price), if it goes from 400% implied volatility to 200% implied volatility (using this options calculator):

What we can see is that the delta falls drastically. That is, the stock becoming less volatile is enough to create selling significant selling all by itself!

Time

Another characteristic of the extreme options speculation we've been seeing is that speculators have been overwhelmingly buying weekly stock options. That is, options which expire in just one week.

That creates yet another interesting effect. In an option that expires in just five (working) days, time decay is very high. This is easy to understand, the mere passage of 1 day represents 20% of the entire time to maturity the option still has.

So, what happens to the delta of an option just because time passes? Here's the same example as above, only with four days left to maturity:

Again, we see the delta dropping, though obviously by a smaller margin. Still, this does mean that options dealers would be incentivized to sell hedges as options got closer to maturity, all other things being equal.

Of course, other things might not be equal …

A Whiff Of Remote Control?

The extreme call buying cannot be fully explained by retail euphoria. Even retail isn't euphoric enough to by 44,000 GME calls with a $800 strike just a few days outside of expiration.

So where do those bets come from? It is my opinion - and this has happened in other stocks during the current bubblish bull market - that some large players are using the options market to drive some stocks higher.

The logic seems as follows:

Find a stock that is popular with retail.

Find a stock which also has large short interest.

Establish a large position in the stock.

Immediately buy very large out of the money options positions.

The first two steps just assure that if the run is large enough, there will be buying from other actors, including short covering. But the real magic happens on the last step.

Now, an interesting thing with options is that their prices can be only a small fraction of the value they force options sellers to hedge. For instance, take those GME $800 call options maturing this Friday. With three days to maturity, and trading at $0.72 apiece, they trade at an implied volatility of 633%. At those levels, those calls have a delta of 0.02.

To hedge those calls, a market maker would roughly have to buy 2.0% of the underlying in stock. 2 shares per each call bought.

Now, buying 1 call at $0.72, costing $72, would force the market makers (if they want to be hedged) to buy $416 in stock. Therein lies the trick, the call buying forces a nearly 6x larger amount of stock to be bought, and thus is a potentially viable way to force the stock upwards, for a coordinated set of buyers.

Of course, this only works if, standing behind the call buying there's the willingness to buy more calls, or the time effect we talked about would generate selling. Still, we can see how a deep pocketed investor can generate a very large run on any stock using the previous ingredients:

A combination of retail momentum, short squeezing, delta hedging and gamma squeezing make this a very interesting manipulative technique.

Hence, a lot of the craziness we've been seeing in the market might be artificially generated by this kind of strategy. A telltale sign would be seemingly irrational call buying at deep out-of-the-money levels with short times to maturity. We have seen that kind of buying in many instances, and this was also present in both GME rallies.

Moreover, exploding volatility after establishing the stock position (or in the process of establishing it) also drives up the options' delta. Hence, it forces market makers to buy even more stock. And of course, exploding that volatility while driving the stock price up forces yet even more automatic buying. The moves we've seen in GME have the fingerprint of such aggressive volatility-inducing moves (and not just GME, mind you).

Finally, retailers don't often sell short or sell short options, so they're not a big factor in breaking this kind of scheme. Most retail chases momentum, both buying calls and stock, so it makes it easy to drive this type of strategy.

WallStreetBets

A large part of the original GME move was pegged on WallStreetBets / Reddit crowds all leaning to one side on the stock, and producing the large short squeeze we saw. For sure, this must have been at least partially a factor. After all, the mechanism above only requires coordinated buying -- it can be coordinated buying by lots of small investors, or some large investors, or both. Indeed, retail buying might well have been a large factor as retail-oriented brokers like Robinhood participated very visibly in the euphoria.

However, this phenomenon clearly wasn't limited to retailers participating. For instance, some large players even openly gloated about helping the squeeze:

50,000 calls ... x100 (and they went into the money quickly) = 5 million shares on 69.5 million shares outstanding (7.2% of the entire existing share base right in the middle of the squeeze). On the spur of the moment?

Again, the call buying is an instant boost to the share price, and in the context of an ongoing squeeze, amplifies it greatly. And for each one who gloats, how many will have taken the same side silently? And who's putting on a call position representing 7.2% of a company on the spur of the moment?

(Of note, some indicate the above represents shares and not calls. The poster is clear about it being calls and the description is calls. Each call represents 100 shares. It IS possible that somehow the reporting is on underlying shares -- 100x less -- but I never saw any broker report report underlying shares instead of call contracts bought. And indeed, it makes no sense to report them that way. At the time, that public purchase also further fanned the flames of the ongoing short squeeze).

An Aside - Puts

In the last week, something else took place in GME. Suddenly, very large Put positions appeared at extremely out-of-the-money prices ($1-$50). These puts are nearly impossible to stand the chance of being exercised with just 1 week to go in them. Yet their numbers were astounding (more than 200,000 contracts, outnumbering even calls significantly).

I think these puts probably weren't bought (to speculate on the stock going down). If such were the case, they'd also represent an amazingly boneheaded move - perhaps even worse than speculating on extreme upside (which can more easily happen on momentum, whereas a large crash to very low levels usually requires a very strong catalyst).

If these put options were bought, though, they'd work in reverse to what was said above. The stock going down would generate more selling to hedge these options' deltas. Volatility going down would generate buying to cover hedging, though (volatility often increases during drops). And the passage of time would also generate buying to cover hedging (also unfavorable).

However, I think these options are more likely to have been sold rather than bought. Selling puts is typically a bullish strategy (bet on higher prices). However, with puts being at such low strikes and being so unlikely to be exercised, they might have simply been sold to collect the premiums as "free money."

There are thus many reasons to believe Puts are less likely to be used as a strategy to drive down stocks. The market is structurally oriented towards being long stocks. The overwhelming majority of retail doesn't sell stocks short, or do it to the same extent they buy stock. Most institutions don't sell stocks short. It's hard to build momentum on the downside (though it can happen if, by chance, a large group of traders is playing a specific stock with margin).

Conclusion

GameStop has a structurally ugly future ahead of it. The market it sells isn't just disappearing structurally. It's also being replaced by a market where all segments (except perhaps on the PC) are impenetrable.

There's likely a game being played at GameStop (and many other stocks), involving call options buying which forces options dealers to push the underlying stocks upwards.

In spite of it all, calm and the passage of time works against call and stock holders. If the stock starts being boring (lower volatility), this will generate continuous selling from options dealers which had previously delta hedged the call options sales.

There's very little reason to be long GameStop, in between all these games. The future is bleak, and the current console cycle will offer only a brief fundamental respite. Being long GameStop today is akin to being long Blockbuster when Netflix (NFLX) already was dominant and video rental stores were disappearing. Indeed, due to structural reasons, Blockbuster had a better shot at evolving toward a viable on-demand video competitor than GameStop has of becoming a viable digital games distributor.

* Short selling effectively creates shares. A company with 1,000 shares outstanding which sees 500 share be borrowed and sold short will have long investors holding 1,500 shares.