Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Business Development Companies offer the retail investor exposure to privately-held firms, which often are funded by venture capital firms. However, since they invest in privately-held companies, it's up to a BDC's management to keep investors informed on the economic health of their portfolio companies.

We've covered several BDCs in our recent articles - this is one of the pockets of the market which was beaten down for a good part of 2020, due to investors becoming very wary about how well BDC's portfolio companies would fare in the pandemic lockdown economy.

However, BDCs have come roaring back and have outpaced the S&P 500 and the broad-based Financial SPDR ETF (XLF) over the past year and so far in 2021.

The focus stock of this article, Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC), is the largest BDC, and one of the most well known. While ARCC has bounced back ~59% over the past year, outperforming the S&P and just about keeping pace with XLF, it has trailed the BDC industry's average gains over the past year, month and so far in 2021. Still, it has outperformed the S&P year to date, gaining 10.66%:

Profile:

Ares Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million. ARCC is a large U.S. direct lender with a $15.5 billion portfolio. It IPO'd in 2004. (ARCC site)

ARCC is externally managed by Ares Management, which has $197B in global assets under management, and is active in the credit, private equity, real estate, and strategic initiatives industries:

(ARCC site)

ARCC's portfolio is comprised of 79% in Senior Secured Loans, with 46% 1st Lien, 26% 2nd Lien, and 7% in its Senior Direct Lending Program. Senior Subordinated Loans, Preferred and other equity make up the balance of the portfolio:

(ARCC site)

Its three biggest industry exposures are Healthcare, at 17%, followed by Software & Services, at 15%, and Commercial & Professional Services, 8%, which comprise 40% of the portfolio. Energy exposure is 3%, while Retail & Distribution is 2%:

(ARCC site)

76% of ARCC's portfolio is comprised of investments which are less than 1% of the whole:

(ARCC site)

ARCC's Hotel & gaming exposure is under 1%, vs. 7% - 8% in the High Yield and leveraged loan industries, while its 3% Energy exposure is also much lower than the High-Yield Loan industry's 13% figure. Retail and Distribution and Media and Entertainment also have lower exposure rates in its portfolio:

(ARCC site)

Earnings:

Like many other companies, the pandemic pressured ARCC's earnings in 2020. Total and Net Investment Income were both down slightly, while Realized and Unrealized gains were both negative, and declined vs. 2019. NAV/Share fell -2%, to $16.97 at year-end, vs. $17.32 at 12/31/19:

Portfolio Ratings:

Under ARCC's rating system, which is the opposite of many other BDCs' systems, investments with a grade of 4 involve the least amount of risk to its initial cost basis.

"As of December 31, 2020, loans on non-accrual status represented 3.3% and 2.0% of the total investments at amortized cost and at fair value, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, loans on non-accrual status represented 1.9% and 0.9% of the total investments at amortized cost and at fair value, respectively." (2020 10K)

On a fair value basis, the lowest quality tiers, 1 and 2, increased to ~14%, as of 12/31/20, vs. 5.4% a year earlier, whereas the company count was over 2X as high in 2020, at 72 companies, vs. 33 as of 12/31/19:

(2020 10K)

Debt and Liquidity:

ARCC's Assets/Debt ratio slipped a bit, to 1.91X in 2020, vs. 2.14X in 2019, while its Interest coverage declined to a still healthy 4.77X, vs. 5.25X in 2019.

As of 12/31/20, ARCC had $4.1B of available borrowing capacity, with liquidity more than 2.6x greater than its unfunded investment commitments. It has ample access to capital, using 40 banks over four revolving credit facilities.

(ARCC site)

It has $988M in debt maturing in 2022, which should give management enough time to arrange refinancing. It has a long history of investment grade ratings from Fitch, Moody's, and S&P.

(ARCC site)

Profitability and Leverage:

We compiled average metrics for the BDC industry to compare to ARCC, which has much better than average ROA and ROE profitability figures, even with a slightly lower EBIT margin. ARCC has a higher Debt/NAV leverage than the BDC average.

Dividends:

At $18.35, ARCC yields 8.72%. It should go ex-dividend next on ~6/11/21, with a ~6/30/21 pay date. Its five-year dividend growth rate is .90%.

Like many other companies we've covered in our articles, ARCC's dividend coverage/share bottomed out in Q2 '20, hitting .99X, when the pandemic lockdowns were in full force. Coverage bounced back in Q3, rising to 1.11X, and returned to 1.36X in Q4, nearly the same as Q1 '20. leaving a trailing average of 1.21X for 2020:

On a total $ basis, ARCC's 2020 coverage of 1.17X was better than 2019's 1.13X figure:

Valuations:

At $18.35, ARCC is selling at an 8.13% premium to its NAV/share of $16.97, or a Price/Book of 1.08X, which is ~in line with the BDC industry average of 1.07X, so no big bargain there. There are still a few solid BDC's out there which are selling at discounts to their NAV/share.

At its 9.61X Price/NII per share, though, ARCC does look somewhat cheaper than BDC average valuation of 11.17X, while its Price/Sales is 102 basis points lower than the BDC average.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $18.35, ARCC is just 4.3% below analysts' average price target of $19.18, and is ~8% higher than the $17.00 lowest price target.

Options:

If you want to hedge your bet on ARCC, or get a bit of added income, selling covered calls might do the trick. The June $19.00 call has a bid of $.45, a bit higher than ARCC's $.40 quarterly, allowing you to double the dividend on a short-term basis. The static yield is 4.6% in ~3 months, or 18.58% annualized:

Conversely, if you want to achieve a lower entry point, ARCC's September $17.00 put pays $.75, for an annualized yield of 8.95%. This would give you a $16.25 breakeven, which is 4.4% below the $17.00 lowest price target.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends, we include them in our tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

You can see more details for these two trades on our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.