A Look At The Listed Electric Bus Sector As Biden Moves To Electrify America

The Biden factor

President Joe Biden already has laid down his plan for America which includes a US$2 trillion green infrastructure plan over his first term in office. Key elements of the plan are to electrify American transport to reduce emissions. This includes the government rollout of 550,000 new electric car charging stations, cash for clunkers incentives to switch to electric vehicles, the probability of reinstating the full $US7,500 federal tax incentive to buy an e-car, and making all 645,000 US government vehicles electric.

The Driven quotes President Biden saying:

“The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America made by American workers,” multiple news sources reported Biden as saying.

A CNBC report discussing the Biden plan stated:

Among the infrastructure pieces of Biden’s plan, it would push to make commuter trains, buses and passenger vehicles run on electricity or clean fuel.

Note: US school buses are usually State and locally funded, but these groups can also get Federal support.

The Biden plan (joebiden.com website) states:

Provide every American city with 100,000 or more residents with high-quality, zero-emissions public transportation options through flexible federal investments with strong labor protections that create good, union jobs and meet the needs of these cities – ranging from light rail networks to improving existing transit and bus lines to installing infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The key elements of the Biden plan

Source: joebiden.com/clean-energy/

Looking at all the above quotes, it becomes clear that US electric bus manufacturers are set to benefit from the Biden policies and have a very strong few years ahead.

Some of the prominent policies under which the state governments have been offered grants for purchasing EVs are the Low or No Emission Grant, Urbanized Area Formula Funding program, School Bus Rebate program, and Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant program.

US electric bus market forecasts

PS Market Research: The US electric bus market is projected to grow from $445.7 million in 2018 to reach $1.554.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Note: This would likely now be much higher since the Biden victory.

PR Newswire quotes:

Battery electric buses are registering faster growth in demand across the country, primarily due to the support of federal and state governments (in form of subsidies and grants) for the adoption of zero-emission buses. Furthermore, plug-in hybrids may not play any significant role in the near future in the U.S. electric bus market, mainly due to their manufacturing complexity, high cost, and tailpipe emissions.

The North American electric bus market outlook

A look at the listed US electric bus manufacturers

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) - Price = US$27.01

Blue Bird Corporation is an American bus manufacturer headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company has a very long history of making buses, notably U.S school buses, but also transit buses. This means they have a legacy internal combustion engine-based business (albeit often using outsourced suppliers). They make traditional ICE buses running on gasoline and propane/CNG. However, Blue Bird states they have been making electric school buses since 1994. You can view their webpage on electric school buses here.

According to Wikipedia, Blue Bird also exports their buses to over 60 countries worldwide.

Blue Bird offers efficient and affordable electric-powered buses

Blue Bird Corp. trades on a market cap of US$657m. 4-traders shows zero debt. 2021 PE is 37.3 and 2022 PE is 17.3. Dividend yield is 0%. 2021 net profit margin is 2.43% and 2022 is 4.49%.

Analyst consensus is an "outperform" with a price target of US$23.00, representing 15% downside.

Blue Bird looks to be a bit stretched in value right now but should be a potential beneficiary as the US fleet goes electric. Not yet a pure play e-bus maker, so may be some impact with legacy costs and transitioning to all-electric.

Blue Bird's financials and forecast financials

Source: 4-traders

BYD Co [SHE:002594][HK:1211] (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) - Price = CNY178, HKD 193, USD (OTCPK:BYDDY) 50.21

BYD Co US listing BYDDY price chart

BYD Co Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of automobiles; battery-powered vehicles, buses, trucks, forklifts, monorails; solar panels, Li-ion batteries, etc. with its corporate headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

BYD Co already is a winner in terms of major EV companies, ranking third globally in 2020 with 6% global electric car market share. BYD's electric buses are selling exceptionally well all around the globe.

BYD has a US based 450,000-square-foot electric bus manufacturing facility in Lancaster, California. BYD employs over 750 workers in the United States. BYD announces global electric bus contracts on a regular basis as you can read here. One recent example is shown below.

BYD wins the largest pure-electric bus order outside of China. BYD is proud to announce that it has exclusively won cumulative orders to supply 1,002-unit pure-electric buses to the capital of Colombia, Bogotá.

BYD Co is a leading global electric bus manufacturer with a US factory for e-buses

Source: BYD Co website

BYD trades on a market cap of US$111b. 4-traders shows a 2021 debt estimate of CNY 488b (US$75b). 2021 PE is 75 and 2022 PE is 58. 2021 dividend yield is 0.15%. 2021 net profit margin is 3.15% and 2022 is 3.34%.

Analyst's consensus is an 'outperform' with a price target of CNY 213 (~US$33), representing 34% upside. Valuation looks a bit expensive right now, but they are top quality with huge China (all EVs) and global demand (e-buses). So, I rate BYD Co as a long-term hold and accumulate on dips.

BYD's financials and forecast financials

Source: 4-traders

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. [TSXV:BUS] (OTCQX:BUSXF) - Price = CAD 2.45, USD 1.97

Note: Plan to change their name to Vicinity Motor Corp. and do a share consolidation as you can read here.

Grande West's BUSXF price chart

Grande West is a Canadian bus manufacturer that contracts out their manufacturing in an asset-light business model. The company has had good success so far in Canada and is expanding into the US.

In December 2020, it was announced that Grande West has entered into a contract with Hinduja Tech Inc. for the design and engineering plans for its new American operational facility and headquarters.

According to Wikipedia, the Vicinity buses meet the Buy America requirements in the United States allowing the sales of buses to government public transit agencies. They have a pending Nasdaq listing in the coming months. You can view the company presentation here.

Grand West states:

"Established Brand: Achieved over 90% market share in core products in Canada; expanding into new bus sizes, geographies.

Capital Light Model: Utilizes world-class manufacturing partners to produce Vicinity buses in a variety of sizes and fuel types.

$50 Million Backlog: In process of delivering approximately 100 buses before the end of Q2 2021.

Vicinity Lightning EV: Revolutionizing sustainable public transit with a purpose-built electric bus, using next-gen BMW components.

Strong Balance Sheet: November 2020 closed oversubscribed raise of CAD$8.7 million, fortifying balance sheet."

Grand West states on their website:

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian and American company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world-class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity medium and heavy-duty buses available in electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel drive systems. The Vicinity Lightning™ EV with an electric propulsion drive system is available for 2021 deliveries.

The new Grande West's Vicinity Lightning electric bus - Deliveries beginning in Q3 2021; Expected ASP ~$299,000 USD - $15m in orders so far

Grande West trades on a market cap of C$210m. Yahoo Finance shows an analyst's price target of C$1.00. I would think the price target is not very valid given the potential growth ahead. The video linked below states Grande West has $50m revenue so far in 2021 (100 buses) with a $200m forecast in 2021.

The low market cap and established Canadian business and US next step makes Grande West quite appealing. Spec buy.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (Nasdaq:GP) - Price = CAD 33.78, USD 27.41

GreenPower is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with primary manufacturing and fleet operations in Porterville, California. GreenPower’s electric buses are purpose-built, designed from the ground-up to be all-electric from day one. GreenPower also offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpooling, micro-transit, shuttles, and the capability of autonomous operation.

Electric bus sales are just beginning to ramp from low levels (FYQ3 vehicle sales of 17 vehicles) but a recently announced exclusive purchase agreement with a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) company (Forest River) for up to 150 GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis is very promising. Forest River is a leading manufacturer in the cutaway bus, motorhome, and truck industries with annual revenues of $5B+.

The announcement states:

The purpose-built all-electric EV Star CC will be used in a new line of Forest River zero-emission product offerings. Greenpower expects to deliver the first six units this quarter, with the remainder expected to be delivered over the next 36 months at a run rate that will be determined by the third quarter of 2021.

You can read the latest company presentation here.

GreenPower's EV Star 100% electric bus is buy America compliant

GreenPower trades on a market cap of C$696m (US$561m), 4-traders shows zero debt. Forecasts are for US$52m in 2022 revenue (US$90m in 2023) and for net profit to turn positive (US$3m) in 2022. Both of these figures are forecast to approximately double again in 2023. 2022 net profit margin is forecast to be 6.1%.

One analyst's rating (slightly out of date) is an "outperform" with a price target of USD 31.00 (~CAD 38), representing 13% upside.

I rate GreenPower Motor Company as a good speculative accumulate/buy. Best to buy some now and more if it dips after having such a brilliant stock price run the past year. GreenPower is a quite rare purpose-built pure all-electric bus and commercial vehicle company.

GreenPower Motor Company's financials and forecast financials

Source: 4-traders

NFI Group Inc. [TSX:NFI] [GR:9NF] (OTCPK:NFYEF) - Price = CAD 28.85, USD 23.21

NFI Group Inc. is a large global manufacturer of transit buses and motorcoaches, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The Company makes various types of buses, including pure-electric, fuel cell, and hybrid buses as shown below.

NFI Group Inc. operates across 10 countries under six different brands

NFI Group Inc. trades on a market cap of C$1.80b (~US$1.4b). Yahoo Finance shows a price target of CAD 28.95.

Given the disruption of ICE vehicles, I would personally rather go with a more purer EV play.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) SPAC merger via ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. - Price for ACTC = USD 18.25

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. stock price surged after the Proterra Inc. merger was announced mid-January 2021

As announced in January 2021, Proterra Inc. agreed to go public through a merger with ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (ACTC), in a deal valued at $1.6 billion, including debt. The deal will provide Proterra with US$825m in cash and $415 million from investors. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021. The US$1.6b is a pro-forma enterprise value based on ACTC being at US$10.00.

Established in 2004, California-based Proterra sells electric transit buses, school buses, delivery trucks, coach buses, and shuttles with a focus on zero-emission electric vehicles. Proterra operates manufacturing facilities in California and South Carolina, as well as a state-of-the-art R&D lab in Silicon Valley. Proterra has sold more than 1,000 electric buses to 130 communities across 43 U.S. states and Canadian provinces. You can view their extensive timeline of success here and their investor summary here.

Proterra is a diversified and integrated commercial EV manufacturer based in California

Proterra Inc. has a 16-year history and has now sold 1,000 electric buses

Assuming 240 mm shares pro forma, the pro forma enterprise value of Proterra Inc. is now ~US$4.38b. Proterra Inc. is one of the top electric bus makers. However, given the 82.5% gain in ACTC and the US$4.34b market cap, I rate the stock an accumulate on dips.

Others (some are not listed or waiting a SPAC merger to complete)

Lion Electric (LEV) via SPAC merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) - Deal details here. Lion Electric's focus is on all-electric trucks and buses (including school buses). Lion recently got some very significant Canadian government financial support towards their EV factory planned for a 2023 production start-up. You can read more here at Lion Electric's website. NGA at US$19.08 looks somewhat enticing.

Deal details here. Lion Electric's focus is on all-electric trucks and buses (including school buses). Lion recently got some very significant Canadian government financial support towards their EV factory planned for a 2023 production start-up. You can read more here at Lion Electric's website. NGA at US$19.08 looks somewhat enticing. Arrival via SPAC merger with CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) - Deal details here. Arrival's focus is lightweight commercial electric vehicles (vans and buses). You can read more here at Arrival's website.

Deal details here. Arrival's focus is lightweight commercial electric vehicles (vans and buses). You can read more here at Arrival's website. ADOMANI Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) - Makes commercial vehicles including school buses, ICE to EV conversions. You can read more in my article here.

- Makes commercial vehicles including school buses, ICE to EV conversions. You can read more in my article here. OBUS Industries GmbH

ElDorado National California Inc.

GILLIG LLC

Nova Bus Corporation

Risks

Macro events may slow electric bus sales. Some of Biden's pro-EV policies may not be passed through the US Senate.

Legislation risk - Rules relating to subsidies in the U.S may change.

Technology change. Fuel cell vehicles may be a technology threat as could autonomous vehicles.

Competition. US manufacturers may face fierce overseas and local competition. Tesla (TSLA) has talked of making an electric minivan or shuttle bus. Apple (AAPL) is another possible future entrant in the autonomous shuttle market. Biden's policies will favor U.S. based manufacturers.

Company risks - Debt, liquidity, management, and currency risks. As electric bus manufacturers scale, they will require high CapEx and may extend their debt load.

Sovereign risk - Lower for Western incorporated companies. US factories are a lower risk but do need to go through permitting etc.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Conclusion

The U.S electric bus market is in the very early stages and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2019 to 2024. I think with the Biden incentives, it could grow a lot faster. The Biden era will see a continued move toward making the US fleet go all electric, thereby boosting the US electric bus market. We can expect further Biden announcements in coming months to support this.

It's still a bit too early to say who will be the definite winners, except to say that the whole sector should have a good decade with the EV tailwind behind them. Best to read the risks section and invest cautiously as the whole EV sector has rallied hard since the Biden victory last November 2020.

The top three US pure e-bus manufacturers in a relatively new industry are probably BYD Co, Proterra Inc., and NFI Group Inc. All should do well but are not currently cheaply valued, or not pure play electric bus companies. Of the three, it is hard to go past the global leader BYD Co, but certainly Proterra has plenty of potential. My top pick right now in the e-bus sector is GreenPower Motor Company as they are still not super-expensive (market cap of C$696m (US$561m)) with 100% pure electric buses and commercial vehicles, with near-term superb growth potential ahead starting from a low base. Grande West Transportation Group Inc. looks to be a very low-valued e-bus manufacturer with potential. Lion Electric also looks promising.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.