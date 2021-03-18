It was almost a year ago when I first wrote about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and the stock has outperformed the overall market since then, but not by much. Since April 8, 2020, the stock is up 47.62% while the S&P is up 42.78%. The gap between Fastenal and the S&P was much greater back in mid January, but a recent pullback in Fastenal closed up the gap quite a bit. The good news is I think the pullback is providing another buying opportunity.

When I wrote the bullish piece on the company back last April, I cited strong fundamentals, a bullish trend on the chart, and bearish sentiment as the drivers behind the bullish stance. Here it is a year later and those same things are present again.

On the fundamental side, earnings have grown by 16% per year over the last three years and they jumped by 10% in the fourth quarter. Fastenal is scheduled to report first quarter results on April 13 and analysts expect the EPS to increase by 5.7% and they expect earnings to increase by 4.7% for 2021. Looking out to 2022, earnings are expected to increase by 10.3%.

Revenue has increased at a rate of 9% per year and it increased by 6% in the fourth quarter. For Q1, revenue is expected to increase by 4.8% and for 2021 it’s expected to rise by 4.4%. Like the earnings, revenue is expected to increase at a faster pace in 2022. Analysts expect revenue to jump by 8.6% next year.

Looking back on my article from last year, earnings grew by 3% and revenue grew by 4% in Q4 2019. Expectations for 2020 showed that revenue and earnings were both expected to decline for the year. The construction and home buying boom obviously helped the company beat its expectations last year.

Turning to the profitability measurements, Fastenal has a return on equity of 31.8% and a profit margin of 20%. Both of these figures are better than the average stock and they are considerably higher than the sector average.

A New Trend Channel Has Emerged

The pattern that I pointed out last year was a trend channel and the March low had just hit the lower rail of the channel. On the chart below, the red lines depict the channel that was present last year. The blue lines show the new channel that has formed over the last few years.

I have seen this pattern with a number of stocks - a series of lows create a lower rail, the black swan event of last March drops the stock below the lower rail, and then it re-emerges to act as support once again.

Another pattern that is emerging is how the overbought/oversold indicators behave at lows. Going back to the beginning of 2019, the weekly stochastic indicators haven’t actually reached oversold territory. The 10-week RSI has only dropped below the 30 level one time over the same time period and that was last March.

The stochastic indicators got down below the 30 level in recent weeks, but they have since turned higher and made a bullish crossover. We see similar developments at various lows over the last few years including last spring when I wrote the original article.

Sentiment Toward Fastenal Is Still Pretty Bearish

One of the investment styles that I like to use is a contrarian method. Finding stocks with strong fundamentals that are in upward trends but have skepticism being directed toward them. Looking at analysts’ ratings, short interest ratios, and put/call ratios are a quantifiable way to measure how bullish or bearish investors and analysts are toward a stock. When there is more bearish sentiment than the average stock, it means there are plenty of people that can change camps and help push the stock higher. If everyone is already in the bullish camp, it becomes more difficult to keep a rally going.

There are currently 17 analysts covering Fastenal with only three “buy” ratings. There are 11 “hold” ratings and three “sell” ratings. Measuring the buy ratings as a percentage of the total gives us a buy percentage of 17.6%. The average buy rating is in the 65% to 75% range. The buy percentage was only 20% last year, but I was using the Wall Street Journal for my source then. I use Seeking Alpha as my source now, but the totals are similar never the less.

The short interest ratio is at 6.0 and that is double the average ratio. The ratio has been rising over the last six months or so. It was at 8.08 at the end of last August, but then dropped as the average trading volume increased. The current reading is the highest since last August. The ratio was only 3.54 last April.

Option traders are far more optimistic than analysts and short-sellers. There are 11,918 puts open and 24,217 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.492 and that is approximately half of what the average put/call ratio is. I ran the ratio a second time and excluded the March options that expire on March 19. The ratio moves even lower when we remove the soon to be expired options, falling to 0.429.

The ratio was at 0.89 last April and it was over 1.0 at the end of December. The ratio dropped sharply on January 19, the expiration date for the January series of options. The ratio has been below 0.60 ever since. What this suggests to me is that there were a lot of put options that expired in January and then weren’t replaced. Essentially option traders haven’t necessarily become more bullish, they’ve just become less bearish.

My Overall Take on Fastenal

I was bullish on Fastenal one year ago and I'm still bullish at this time. The company’s fundamentals have remained strong even as the pandemic has created issues with certain parts of the economy. Sentiment toward the stock has remained pretty bearish with analysts still underestimating it, short-sellers becoming more bearish, and option traders possibly becoming a little more bullish.

The chart suggests that the recent pullback is providing investors with another buying opportunity and I think we should see a pretty sizable rally over the next six months or so. Based on the previous instances where we saw the weekly stochastic indicators make a bullish crossover, excluding the rally off last March’s low, I think a 35% gain off the recent low is a reasonable target. This would put the stock up around the $58.50 area.