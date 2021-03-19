North American Construction Group Changes Its Focus

The rapid revival of the Western Canada Select (or WCS) crude oil price is likely to prompt a rise in oil sands production in Canada in 2021, which augurs well with the North American Construction Group's (NYSE:NOA) outlook. Strategically, it seeks to invest in low capital intensity infrastructure projects, mine management contracts and integrating equipment and external maintenance services to reduce operating costs.

I expect its operating margin to strengthen further in the coming quarters. While the company's leverage ratio was still high by the end of FY2020, it has ample liquidity while free cash flows improved during the year. The stock is undervalued compared to its peers. I think returns from the stock can increase in the near-term.

The Strategic Adjustments in 2021

Currently, the company focuses on diversification as it looks to utilize the smaller end of the oil sands fleet. It seeks to invest in low capital intensity growth areas, such as significant earthworks infrastructure projects and the US mine management contracts. The other aspect of the policy is to integrate equipment and external maintenance services vertically.

The company plans to complete an infrastructure expansion, including shop bays, a new cold storage building, and a complete rooftop solar array. As a result of the maintenance-related construction, the company will have to rely less on labor, while its external maintenance service capacity will increase.

Apart from diversification, NOA is forming component remanufacturing vendor partnerships to lower costs. In anticipation of the benefits of higher cost reductions, it has raised the FY2022 EBIT target from 40% to 50%. Geographically, the diversification strategy is in play as the company starts bidding in regions where the relative commodity prices are high. These regions have demand for contract mines and satellite deposits to fill excess processing capacity.

In addition to capacity enhancement, in early 2020, the company performed a whole machine rebuild to meet the possible surge in demand in the future. It also completed the second ultra-class truck, reducing the company's sustaining capital spend in the long term. The company's capex reduced by 23% in FY2020 compared to FY2019.

FY2021 Guidance

In FY2021, the company expects EBITDA to increase by ~6% compared to FY2020. It also expects to produce $60 million to $80 million in free cash flow in FY2021, which, at the guidance midpoint, would be a significant jump compared to FY2020. However, the company expects adjusted earnings (or EPS) in FY2021 to remain flat compared to FY2020.

A Possible Industry Recovery

Source

Overall, the oil sands production in Canada remains nearly unchanged in 2020 compared to the previous year. According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (or CAPP), the upstream sector capex in Canada can increase by 14% in 2021 compared to 2020, although it will still fall well below the 2019-level. So, a higher price and a better-than-expected demand scenario are likely to brighten NOA's prospect in 2021.

Higher Backlog Is A Positive

NOA's backlog went up by 12% in Q4 compared to a quarter ago, although it was still below a year ago. A higher backlog indicates a rise in revenue visibility. However, during Q4 2020, it generated 4% of its revenues from the current backlog, which was the lowest in several quarters.

Analyzing The Recent Performance

From Q3 2020 to Q4 2020, the company's total revenues recovered (53% up), due primarily to the higher operations support contract at the coal mine in southern Texas, higher reclamation volume at the Aurora mine, and increased demand for equipment rental support at the Millennium Mine.

However, the factor that partially offset the positive effects was the activity fall in the Fort Hills mine, especially compared to a year ago. Investors may note that the many large oil sand projects involved in mining bitumen in the oil sands are still down due to Canada's energy market's structural issues. Read more about these in my previous article here.

The Gross Margin Stability

In Q4 2020, the company's gross margin (excluding depreciation) remained steady at ~36% compared to a quarter ago. Resilient fleet utilization and lower third-party cost kept gross margin steady. As I discussed earlier, the company's diversification strategy, including mine managing contracts, also helped lower costs in Q4.

The company's adjusted earnings improved to $0.25 per share in Q4 compared to $0.17 in Q3. Q4 received $6.6 million of salary and wage subsidies under a government program (Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy), which helped reimburse for a portion of the wages and added to the net income. The company estimates that the funding subsidized ~20% of the employee costs. However, I think the company's net income can decline once it goes off the program.

Capex And FCF

In FY2020, NOA generated CAD 147 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO) - a marginal fall compared to the previous year. Although revenues decreased more sharply year-over-year, working capital improvement positively affected the CFO in the past year. As capex decreased in the past year, its free cash flow (or FCF) more than doubled in FY2020 compared to a year ago.

NOA's liquidity was CAD 148 million as of December 31, 2020, due primarily to the fund available from its revolving credit facility. Its debt-to-equity was 1.55x as of that date. The company's leverage is too high for comfort, although improved FCF marginalizes the financial risks.

Linear Regression-Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between crude oil price, Canadian crude oil production, and NOA's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next year. It can improve sharply in 2022 and increase afterward at a more reasonable rate in the next couple of years.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $307 million and $594 million. The trailing 12-month (or TTM) revenue falls within this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decrease moderately in the next 12 Months (or NTM). However, in 2022, the EBITDA can rebound.

Relative Valuation

NOA's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is sharper than its peers because its EBITDA is expected to rise more sharply than its peers in the next year. This should typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (5.4x) is lower than its peers' (CES Energy OTCPK:CESDF, TETRA Technologies TTI, and Newpark Resources NR) average of 9.3x. Compared to the peers, I think the stock is undervalued at this level.

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six of the sell-side analysts rated NOA a "buy," while one of them rated it a "hold." None of the sell-side analysts rated a "sell." I think the stock has an upward bias in the short-term.

What's the take on NOA?

Source

In 2021, I expect Canadian oil sands production to rebound. In the past few months, the Western Canada Select (or WCS) crude oil price improved while energy demand has surged following the prospect of effective vaccination. More importantly, the period's low growth led to a re-adjustment of its strategies.

NOA currently invests in growth areas requiring low capital intensity, such as significant earthworks infrastructure projects and the US mine management contracts. To reduce operating costs, it is integrating equipment and external maintenance services vertically.

In Q4, the company's top line increased, supported by a contract at a southern Texas coal mine, higher reclamation volume, and equipment rental offerings. Its free cash flows improved during FY2020. The stock price underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. So, I think there is room for the stock price to surge in the near term.