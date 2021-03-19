3 Ways To Time The Market And Our Approach To The Current Bubble

Photo by A_Carina/E+ via Getty Images

Any way you look at it, the stock market looks expensive right now.

The S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and Nasdaq (QQQ) are all at or near all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

Interest rates - the equivalent of gravity on equities - remain near historic lows:

Data by YCharts

Which, unsurprisingly, has led the S&P 500's P/E Ratio to more than double over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

Looking further, we see signs of irrational exuberance reverberating across the markets. As we discussed in Billionaire Investor's Warning Of Lost Decade Is Why We're Buying Higher Yield:

Investors (are) increasingly forsaking the tenets of value investing due to fear of missing out on the latest trends, ranging from Tesla (TSLA), to GameStop (GME), to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). Furthermore, many investors are simply buying into the tremendous performance of the indexes and mindlessly buying more and more shares in their favorite ETFs regardless of the surging valuations in the underlying holdings.

With so many signs pointing to a market bubble, it's very tempting to cash out and head for the sidelines in anticipation of the inevitable next market sell-off before buying back in.

Here are three commonly-used metrics that investors use to accomplish this:

#1 - The Buffett Indicator

The so-called "Buffett Indicator" - given its name based on Buffett's endorsement of it as the best single indicator of whether or not the market as a whole is overvalued at any given time - represents the total market cap over GDP.

Below we see that it currently sits at 145% when adjusting for Fed assets. This leaves us with expected average annualized total returns of -1.3% moving forward:

Source

Perhaps even more alarming is the fact that throughout past history, the assets of the Fed had much less impact on this figure, showing just how much the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing has pumped up the stock market bubble.

Additionally, the current ratio is at an all-time high, significantly exceeding the Internet bubble of the late 1990s and the real estate bubble prior to the great financial crisis in 2008.

#2 - The Shiller PE Ratio

Another interesting metric to look at is the Schiller PE ratio. It was developed by Yale Professor Robert Shiller that modifies the traditional PE ratio to flatten the fluctuations in profitability caused by business cycles.

For example, when the stock market crashed in 2008 and the Great Recession followed, the PE ratio surged due to plummeting earnings:

Data by YCharts

Of course, this was very misleading as the actual market valuations were very low and preceded the greatest bull market in American history.

It's calculated by using the annual earnings of S&P 500 constituents over the past decade, adjusting those earnings for inflation into today's dollars based on CPI, averaging the adjusted values, and then dividing the current price of the S&P 500 by that average.

Below we see the history of the S&P 500's Shiller PE ratio over time:

Source

While the situation is not quite as dire as that painted by the Buffett indicator, it remains significantly over its all-time historical average of 17.1 and even its recent 20-year average of 25.6. At its current level and factoring in historical averages for business growth, the current dividend yield on the S&P 500, and a contraction back to a Shiller PE of 25.6, we get a range of potential outcomes between -7.7% and 5.3%, with the most likely scenario being 0.3%.

Scenario Shiller PE after 8 Years Annual Return from Today (%) Really Lucky Mean x 150% 5.3% Lucky Mean x 125% 3% Reverse to the Mean Mean x 100% 0.3% Unlucky Mean x 75% -3.1% Really Unlucky Mean x 50% -7.7%

Source

#3 - Tobin's Equity Q Ratio

The last market timing mechanism we will look at today is Tobin's Equity Q Ratio. It's defined as the total U.S. corporate market value dividend by total U.S. corporate net worth. Essentially what it shows is how expensive capital is at any point in time.

Data by YCharts

In Universal Hedge Fund Manager Mark Spitznagel's book The Dao of Capital, he highlights how (based on data through 2013) investing when the Tobin's Q was at its highest quartile, the following year saw average returns of ~-2% while, the second highest quartile saw average returns of ~4%, the third highest quartile saw average returns of ~10%, and the bottom quartile saw average returns of ~14%.

Today, Tobin's Q is at its highest level in history, meaning that investors on average are paying the highest premium they ever have for productive capital. This in part explains why we had so many IPOs last year, since entrepreneurs knew that it was a "seller's market" when it comes to ownership of productive capital.

Words Of Caution

While all three of these metrics seem to clearly indicate that the market is severely overvalued, before you go sell all of your stocks and go to cash, a few words of caution are in order here, starting with the famous adage:

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This is particularly relevant today, for the following reasons:

1) Interest Rates

Interest rates have never been this low for so long. When interest rates are low, it shortens the time preference of individuals and encourages present consumption over saving for the future. It also pushes equity valuations to higher levels than they would have otherwise gone.

While stock prices have been somewhat cyclical in the past, interest rates have been much less so, as there has been a steady downtrend in interest rates for the past four decades. As a result, stocks look much less overvalued when viewed through the lens of current interest rate levels. Sure, total returns from equities are very likely to be much lower today than they were when you invested several years ago, but interest rates are also lower.

2) Innovation

Another major factor is the accelerating pace of change in innovation. As Ark Invest's (ARKK) Cathie Wood has emphasized over and over again, the significant amount of disruptive innovation from platforms like AI, genomics, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and blockchain technology could quite possibly spur growth to the point that significantly exceeds expectations:

If that's the case, then the stock market is not nearly as overvalued as it appears today, especially when factoring in current interest rates.

The other point here which explains - at least in part - the historically high Tobin's Q ratio, is that the increasingly intellectual property-rich and software-focused economy means that the value of productive capital is much greater than its replacement cost since applying advanced technologies to physical capital greatly enhances its productivity.

Investor Takeaway

If we knew for sure that we could time the market with precision, then obviously we would do so. However, we don't know how the market's random gyrations will play out over any short period of time and believe that going to cash prematurely puts at risk of permanent underperformance.

As Oaktree Capital's legendary founder and Chairman Howard Marks says:

We don’t go to cash. Going to cash under almost all circumstances is stupid because among other things when you go to cash you have to be right – right away. Because if you go to cash and prices keep going up for a while, as they invariably will, and returns continue to be positive, you fall so bar behind by being in cash that you may even jeopardize your business. You’ll certainly jeopardize a lot of your client accounts.

What do we do then?

As we detailed in 4 Ways To Generate Alpha During The Next Crash While Remaining Fully Invested Today, one of the ways that we approach this quandary is by remaining fully invested while simultaneously focusing on strong balance sheets, both personally and corporately. That way, in the event of a market crash, our holdings will likely suffer less and also emerge from the crisis in a strong position to play offense and generate long-term alpha.

Furthermore, by keeping our personal balance sheet clean, we also mitigate the risk of compounding our losses with the use of leverage and any negative personal impacts steep losses and heavy debt might bring our way. Additionally, we will also be better positioned to play offense during the crash instead of scrambling to pay off debt.

Metrics like the Buffett Indicator, the Shiller PE ratio, and Tobin's Q are all useful metrics that should not be ignored and they send a clear and powerful message that now is certainly a time for prudence and insistence on balance sheet strength.

At the same time, however, it's important to realize that situations are always more nuanced than any single or three metrics can truly reveal and it's important to remain properly diversified and positioned for all possible outcomes. Therefore, we remain fully invested, but also avoid using leverage while insisting on strong balance sheets in the vast majority of our portfolio holdings in order to be well-positioned to capitalize on the next market crash.

Perhaps this method is actually a fourth method of "timing" the market: Recognizing that it is impossible to precisely time the market and therefore setting yourself up to succeed over the long-term regardless of what happens next.