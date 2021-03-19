Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is to buy Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) for $20 billion in cash and will also assume $6 billion of the latter's debt. The stated objective is to expand 5G, but in practice, this would significantly alter the competitive landscape in Canada where residents complain that they’re paying some of the highest wireless rates in the world.

Also, the favorable market reaction towards both companies' stocks clearly demonstrates investor enthusiasm.

Figure 1: Comparing the stock price changes with peers Telus (TU) and Bell (BCE).

However, Shaw's stock, while gaining more than 40% at $28 (CAD $34), is still well below the CAD $40.50 offer price for each of the company's Class A Shares and Class B Shares, as part of the deal. This signifies that investors see plenty of work by the regulators, namely the Canadian Radio, Television, and Telecommunications Commission, before the merger goes through.

Thus, I dive into the intricacies of Canada's telecom sector to assess regulatory risks.

Canada's telecom sector

With auctioning of new segments of the wireless spectrum back in 2014, the government's strategy was clearly to boost competition, but many of the new smaller companies (numbering 7) were bought up by the big three. As a result, Telus, Bell and Rogers together control some 90.7 percent of Canada’s wireless market, according to a 2019 report by the regulating body.

Then, it is no surprise that according to a recent study by Helsinki-based Rewheel covering the wireless sector done in November 2020, Canada’s three major firms took the top three ‘least competitive’ spots for monthly billing, with the country being listed as the ‘least competitive’ country.

Figure 2: Canada's main three carriers charge the most.

Along the same lines, Dwayne Winseck, director of the Canadian Media Concentration Research Project at Carleton University, is also against the merger on the basis that a fourth player is crucial at keeping prices in check for wireless subscribers especially in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario where the two (Rogers and Shaw) do compete. According to him, the merger is against the federal government’s stated goal of improving competition within the telecom sector.

The two operators also operate nationally for Specialty TV, broadcast TV and radio, thereby raising concerns of increased market concentration, both for wireless and cable.

However, looking deeper, there is little overlap for the cable infrastructure. Also, cable assets have not been under the same level of regulatory scrutiny as wireless and thus, it is unlikely for regulators to oppose the complete deal. Consequently, the likelihood of Shaw shareholders not getting $40.50 per share is low.

Now, for wireless, according to Rewheel, the notion that the Canadian wireless market consisting of four mobile network operators, including three incumbent operators being challenged by a new entrant (Shaw after purchasing Wind Mobile for $1.6 billion in 2015), is not necessarily appropriate. According to them, the reason for the non-competitive market has more to do with "Canada being a fragmented wireless market with a stack of provincial mobile network duopolies and monopolies stitched together by extensive and possibly coordinated roaming and network sharing agreements".

They also highlight the fact that Rogers, Bell and Telus do not have the adequate infrastructure in terms of macro cell sites to cover the Canadian territory following a comparison with Finnish operators.

Exploring further, the mobile penetration rate remains comparatively low by international standards with Canadians predominantly being served by LTE (4G) infrastructure. Also, since more antennae, including specialized ones, will be required for 5G's larger number of frequencies, there may be topographical challenges due to the remoteness of many areas. Hence, more investments are required.

Now, cost dynamics have shifted upwards with Huawei being removed from the equation and much of the investment among telcos to date has been channeled into LTE infrastructure, to capitalize on consumer demand for mobile data services.

Also, compared to U.S counterparts, Canadian telcos have less scale.

Figure 3: Comparing Canadian telcos with T-Mobile (TMUS).

Therefore, the emergence of a combined entity with $54 billion of enterprise value makes sense. I am not claiming that there is no regulatory risk, as the regulators could potentially call for a divestiture of Shaw Mobile's entire wireless division, on approval of the deal.

Now, making a parallel with T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint in 2018, the merger went through a phased approach spanning two years and involving a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) arrangement. Still, the post-merger growth exhibited by T-Mobile at more than 50% compared to only about 6% before, gives an idea of the tremendous opportunities for Rogers.

Furthermore, we are far from normal economic conditions given the pandemic's prolonged headwinds on roaming revenues.

The financials

For Q4-2020, Rogers reported 114,000 postpaid wireless net subscriber additions, a slight decrease from the 131,000 reported in the same quarter last year, but the telco continues to see sequential improvement over Q3-2020.

Figure 4: Rogers' quarterly, with all figures in millions of dollars.

Total wireless subscribers and sub-brands now make for a combined 10,943,000, with a postpaid churn rate (percentage of subscribers who discontinue their subscriptions in a month) of 1.19%, a decrease from the 1.26% reported in the same period a year ago.

Also, both operational and EBITDA margins have been maintained at the 25% and 41.5%, respectively, with efficiency gains across all businesses, partly as a result of employees working from home.

As for the balance sheet, with $16.7 billion of debt and only $2 billion of cash, the company has lined up a $15.2 billion bridge loan to help fund the Shaw acquisition, according to Bloomberg. Furthermore, Rogers' leverage is projected to jump to 5x Net Debt to EBITDA from its current value of 3.265x during the interim period.

However, Rogers does have a lot of non-core assets it can dispose of, in case of any balance sheet deterioration. Furthermore, the company generates significant free cash flow given the fact it does not pay too high a dividend yield. Also, there are capital expenses savings to be made, especially in 5G through mutualization of Shaw's assets.

As for Shaw, FY-2020 results were resilient and in line with guidance, including adjusted EBITDA growth of 3.7% and free cash flow of $747 million. The company saw sustained wireless momentum during the fourth quarter with service revenue growing 14.7% to $211 million.

Figure 5: Shaw's quarterly, with all figures in millions of dollars.

The company expects continued positive adjusted EBITDA growth, and projects capital investment of approximately $1.0 billion in 2021. This is a high level, reaching the yearly revenue level, in spite of the expected free cash flow being approximately $800 million and could have been one of the reasons behind Shaw's decision to merge.

Finally, the company has been able to augment profitability with EBITDA margins of 43.6%, both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis.

Valuations and key takeaways

As part of the transaction, Rogers plans to invest $6.5 billion in Western Canada to build the 5G network. It also intends to connect "under-served" rural and indigenous communities, a strategy which makes possible access to telecommunications services by economically disadvantaged individuals. Moreover, Western Canada is an important component of the national economy with the combined entity planning to put in place the technological infrastructure that will help attract new investment in value-added services like IoT and Industry 4.0.

More importantly, the merger will alleviate the intense competitive environment in wireless as seen with the recent launch of Shaw Mobile, which contributed to the company's strong fourth quarter net additions of approximately 60,000.

Pursuing further, subscriber activity was soft in Shaw's Wireline segment, which includes broadband internet, due to both COVID-19 as well as reduced marketing promotions. In this context, there are significant opportunities offered by a new feature allowing for self-installation of broadband services, being rapidly adopted by customers (at 79% during the quarter). This feature offers a strategic advantage to acquire more customers in this socially distanced environment.

As for Rogers, it saw a slight increase of 3% in its cable revenue due to a growing number of its customers moving away from its legacy internet services to its Ignite offerings, as well as service pricing changes. In this case, latest speed data shows that Rogers and Shaw are competitively superior by about 40% in fixed broadband. Thus, by merging broadband activities, the two companies would no longer need to spend vast amounts on marketing, benefiting from better operational margins.

Figure 6: Comparing broadband speeds.

Source: dayhive.com

The synergies generated by this merger are expected to reach more than $1 billion annually in the two years following the transaction. This estimate, provided by Rogers is less than the one achieved by the Sprint and T-Mobile merger, which coincidentally was also valued at $26 billion, and on track to deliver 3.6 billion euros of synergies for 2020 and 2021 or 80% more. Thus, according to me, there are more synergies possible, one of the reasons being the less competitive Canadian market compared to the U.S. Moreover, Rogers stands to increase its market share considerably.

Figure 7: Merger synergies.

Extrapolating further, once the merger dynamics kicked in June 2020, T-Mobile saw revenue growth of 61.89%. Thus, Rogers should see significant growth, bearing in mind that it now has combined 5G spectrum assets, going into the forthcoming 3.5 GHz auctions in June 2021.

As for valuations, based on growth estimates of just 20%, Rogers' current trailing Price/Sales metric of 2.41x is on the low side, with a conservative target price of $59 being more appropriate.

As for Shaw, at $28 (or CAD $34), it is still trading at a discount to the deal price of CAD $40.20 and is therefore a compelling buy.

Finally, merger synergies including higher growth and EBITDA margins should offset the high price tag in the two years following the merger and on account of fears that the country could lag in 5G developments, things should move faster on the regulatory side.