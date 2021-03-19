Photo by Arkadiusz Warguła/iStock via Getty Images

REITs were absolutely pummeled when the pandemic hit. That, of course, happened to lots of different industries, but unlike many others, REITs are still largely just trying to recover. One such example is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), a stock I like very much for today, tomorrow, and years from now.

Source: StockCharts.com

This two-year chart gives us a pre- and post-pandemic look at MPW’s price action, and we can see a couple of things. First, shares approached the pre-pandemic high in February, only to be rebuffed. However, a ~10% pause that refreshes has since resolved itself higher, and I think we’ll see MPW challenge the $23 area in short order.

Apart from that, REITs haven’t exactly been superstars during the recovery phase of COVID, as the S&P 500 has soared, leaving more defensive sectors like REITs in the relative dust. Indeed, since last March, we can see that REITs underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 25%. That’s really ugly, but to its credit, MPW has bested its peer group by more than 20% since September. In other words, buyers may not be out in force for all REITs, but they are out for MPW.

To be clear, I’m not bullish on all REITs, or anything close to that. However, there are some good ones, and MPW is one of the good ones.

A strategy with a moat

Moats are hard to come by with REITs because, let’s be honest, they all kind of do the same thing. Of course, there are subsectors that focus on retail properties, apartments, hotels, etc. But within those subsectors, it can be very difficult to stand out.

MPW is in a huge market with global potential, and it already enjoys a lot of scale. In real estate, scale can be the best moat because it affords the trust access to deals, access to financing, and leveraging down of fixed and operating costs. In other words, it’s just a nice place to be, and it definitely beats the alternative.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has about 400 properties with more than 40k beds in nine different countries. The trust sports more than $17 billion in gross assets, and is the second largest owner of hospital beds in the US. Its scale is a big deal in an industry where scale matters. And MPW didn’t get here by accident; it’s model is quite lucrative for both the trust and the tenant.

Source: Investor presentation

MPW gets a tenant that has to pay for things like maintenance, repairs, taxes and utilities, long-term leases, and built-in escalators. That means MPW has lower operating/administrative costs, and the tenant has heavy financial incentives to look after the property. In other words, MPW has a very attractive arrangement with its tenants.

But tenants get access to enormous amounts of capital they otherwise would have sunk in their buildings. Most businesses can find something better to do with their capital than owning the building they operate in, which is a big reason why REITs exist in the first place. MPW offers tenants the ability to take that cash and invest it in the business, while paying as they go instead of tying up massive amounts of capital in an unproductive asset. It’s win-win.

MPW’s market opportunity is also huge, as there are about 5,000 community hospitals in the US, and more than 20,000 globally.

Source: Investor presentation

MPW has very low market share because ownership of these is highly fragmented. But little by little, MPW is chipping away at that fragmentation, acquiring attractive properties here and there to grow its assets over time. The trust reckons three in four community hospitals are owned by non-profit operators. As I said, those operators can almost certainly find something better to do with their precious capital than let it sit in owning the building, so MPW’s market opportunity is virtually endless, and is limited really only by its ability to raise capital at attractive rates.

Speaking of raising capital, like many REITs, MPW has financed growth in the past via share issuances, among other things.

Source: TIKR.com

The share count has risen sharply over the years, but I’ll say that MPW has been pretty good about issuing shares at favorable terms, and not just as a way of doing business. We can see periods where essentially no shares are issued, and this also sets MPW apart from lesser REITs that use common shares almost like commercial paper; issuing them constantly to fund dividend payments or operating expenses. MPW is more thoughtful than that, and that’s a big win for shareholders that plan on holding the stock for a long time.

Let’s value this thing

MPW has seen downright explosive revenue growth in recent years, as depicted below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

By the end of next year, MPW will likely have 3X’d revenue in the space of six years. For a REIT, that’s mighty impressive. Of course, this is due to strong asset growth that has been fueled by debt and share issuances, but over time, it has been accretive.

FFO per share is the great equalizer when it comes to REITs because it factors in share issuances and interest expense from debt; there is nowhere to hide for poor management teams that aren’t earning above their cost of capital.

Source: Seeking Alpha

MPW doesn’t have a perfect track record by any means, but it is set to grow nicely after a terrific 2020. Much of this will accrue from higher revenue, but the fact is MPW’s investments are out-earning its cost to finance them, and while that sounds simple, the stock market is littered with REITs that cannot claim the same. I expect to see acquisitions fuel the top line, and by extension, the bottom line.

MPW expects ~$1.75 in FFO per share for this year, so the stock is trading for nearly 13X that number today after its rally.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that while this value has come up since September, it is nowhere near what I’d call expensive. MPW’s valuation has moved around a fair amount over the five-year period depicted above, but given how it is growing, I certainly don’t find 13X forward FFO to be too costly. Keep in mind it was over 14X before the pandemic hit, and I’d argue the universe of REITs is a lot weaker now than it was at that time given how mightily certain classes of REITs are struggling. MPW isn’t just not struggling, it’s thriving.

Interestingly, price to tangible book value is elevated, clocking in at 1.9X today.

Source: TIKR.com

That’s high by historical standards, but the good news is that if MPW decides to issue more common shares, it is doing so at nearly double their TBV. That could then be used to purchase assets theoretically closer to their TBV, and MPW is having some of its financing costs paid for by the capital markets. This is a good position to be in, and it only bolsters the bull case. Issuing capital that is relatively expensive to buy assets that are relatively less expensive is a winning formula.

Final thoughts

MPW's recent rally has taken the yield down to 5%, which is robust, but is well under most of the past decade.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even so, its 5% yield is still more than 3X that of the S&P 500, so it is no hardship. However, if you’re one that likes to value income securities by income stream rather than earnings or book value, MPW might look a bit pricey.

Even still, MPW has long-term growth potential, a nearly limitless market opportunity, built-in scale, a lucrative model that is friendly to MPW, and a reasonable valuation. REITs are still very weak, but MPW has risen to the top, and I like the stock.