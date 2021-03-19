Most investors are familiar with the effects of volatility. They see their portfolios go up and down, sometimes slightly, sometimes radically. But, except for those investors that have the courage to "buy the dip," their experience with volatility is limited to listening or reading about traders that dart in and out of stocks capitalizing on big swings. So, the long-term investor mostly dismisses these "timing trades."

Unfortunately, long-term investors, in ignoring volatility, miss one of the best ways to make very low risk returns with a very high probability of success. They actually miss a long-term adjunct to their basic investment philosophy.

Now, high probability is a phrase that is bandied about all too often. Most of the time when someone talks about a high probability, they are referring to a vernacular rather than statistical outcome. Inasmuch as I'm a statistician by training, when I say high probability, I'm referring to a statistical outcome which is much more deeply rooted than a "gut feel."

In order to understand how volatility can be both long term and high probability, we must start understanding it as a strategy, not a trade. It is engaged through tactics not blanket transactions.

Before we can go into the strategy, we need to understand the fundamentals upon which it is based. Since the outcome is based upon a statistically high probability outcome, we will start with some statistical concepts. This may bore some, and for that I'm sorry. But understanding is power and the more we understand each other, the more the power.

Reversion to the Mean

This is a phrase most investors are acquainted with. It is usually associated with pundits suggesting, after a big run-up, that price will come down to a mean value. Unfortunately, this is hogwash.

First, a mean is calculated by averaging various data points. But there are so many data points... is the mean 10 days, one month, one year, 10 years or more? Unless we can agree on what data points to include, we just have a fungible pie. For each range of dates, we will have a different mean. Let's look at this chart I created of the S&P that covers the last 20 years.

What we see is that the S&P price doesn't revert to the mean, it moves away from the mean. Furthermore, with every passing day, we have one more data point and the mean changes. In fact, if the S&P remained stationary, the mean would move toward it and even if there was a large drop, the mean and the price will converge at some point HIGHER than the current mean. There is no mean reversion in the price of the S&P

Let's contrast that graph with another one I created... a chart of the PE (price to earnings) of the S&P

This represents quite a different outcome than the previous chart. The mean remains in a fairly tight bound, moving slightly with large moves in the P/E Ratio. It certainly would seem to be consistent with "mean reversion."

Now, if we took mean reversion at face value, we should sell when P/E is higher than the mean and buy when it is lower. The problem with such a simplistic approach is that P/E is a function of two variables: Price and Earnings. So, the mean can be approached by either component moving in the appropriate direction. This is exemplified in 2009, when the spike resulted from an earnings drop as opposed to a price increase and selling would have been the wrong decision.

It's a little like eating "surf and turf" and getting sick. It could be the steak or the fish or both.

Volatility

The stock market goes up and down. We all know that. When we think of the stock market as volatile, we really are considering its up/down in excess of what is normal. Now, "normal" is vague but we can try to put our hands around it. We can look back (historical volatility) and make all sorts of statistical calculations.

But the past doesn't predict the future. So we can try and add a little "art" to the science and consider current volatility by investor preference measured by the put/call ratio. The more investors are buying puts, the more volatile and the more they buy calls, the less volatile. That in short, is exactly what the VIX does. So, for purposes of this article, we will explore the VIX as a surrogate for volatility.

VIX

Here's a chart provided by Macrotrends of 30 years of the VIX

Note, not relevant to this article, the grey lines represent recessions.

A quick glance will expose that the VIX itself is pretty volatile, with a few extremes that are fairly evident. On the other side, it clearly clusters around the 10-20 level.

That chart represents over 7500 data points and is cumbersome to work with. So, here's one of my charts that uses yearly averages and it makes it much easier to work with.

We can see that the Moving Average (mean) has stayed around 20 for the last 20 years (currently 19.35) even though there have been some wild swings.

So, the first criteria for existence of a reliable "reversion to the mean" has been met - a stable mean.

The second criteria - that the object is a singular rather than multi-component ratio is also met.

Let's get into the VIX a little deeper. Here's a chart I created that summarizes how many days the VIX landed within a specific range of values (mode).

So, out of the approximately 7500 days in the last 30 years, the VIX spent a great deal of its time between 9 and 15. And each range further up received less and less participation.

Lastly, here's another one of my charts that show the percentage of time spent below each range.

What we see is that 64% of the time the VIX stayed below 20, and 84% below 25. It only exceeded 60 about one-quarter of one percent of the time.

Let's not forget this is 7500 data points over 30 years.

So, where does this get us? Simple, we can try to develop a strategy to trade the VIX using these percentages as our probability of outcome.

Let me explain...

The Strategy

Inasmuch as the VIX mean reverts, the strategy is pretty simple: Go short when it's above the mean and long when it's below.

The problem is that the VIX is an index not a product and one cannot go long or short... directly, that is. One can, however use calls and puts to emulate a long or short position. For those not familiar with options and call writes, here's a link to the CBOE education which I strongly recommend engaging before going any further.

When the VIX is high, we could sell calls anticipating earning the premium credit as the VIX drops. This may take months but eventually the VIX will normalize.

For instance, as an extreme example, when the VIX hit 82 in March of 2020, we could have sold a Deep-in-the-money (DITM) call at a strike of, say 25. The premium credit would have been around $60. This would have had a 99.76% probability of gain resultant from a drop below 82 (which happened within 2 days) with an 84% probability of a drop down to 25 which would profit the entire $60 (which took only three months). All we had to do was wait it out, rolling the call forward and just waiting. Patience, merely patience.

Now, granted, the VIX at 80+ (or even 60+) is a very rare event and we may not see it again for many, many years (if ever). However, we can take action when the VIX is at more frequent levels, say 20-25-30+. It's just that there is less premium credit and therefore less pure profit.

VIX Peculiarities

The VIX is an index and it works a little differently than traditional equity options.

1) Its normal expiration is on a Wednesday.

2) It offers weekly options 3-4 weeks ahead then monthly for only about 6 months.

3) It is cash-settled. That means that there is no assignment risk and on expiry one's account is simply credited the net profit or debited the net loss.

4) It settles in the pre-market a.m. using a Special Opening Quote. Those wishing to roll it forward may experience gain or loss before they get a chance to roll a new option.

5) The options are IRC 1256 contracts and are afforded 60% Long-Term Cap Gain and 40% Short-Term Cap Gain regardless of holding period. This is beneficial to taxable accounts and of no added value to IRAs and ROTHs.

The Tactic

So, what we have is a strategy with a very high probability of success. In fact, done properly, gain is nearly 100% probable with the only question marks the amount and timing of the realized profit.

But, in order to be successful, we must implement the strategy and this is where tactics come into play.

Now, as straightforward as selling DITM calls when VIX is 30+, it's quite a bit more "foggy" today when the VIX is hovering around 20. Let me explain.

As I pen this article, the VIX is at 20.04. Let's say I sold a weekly call option at a strike of 20 for a premium credit of $1.75. If VIX drops below 20, a 64% possibility, I make the premium. However, if VIX goes up, I start to give back the credit and incur losses above 21.75.

Of course, I can always roll it forward waiting for the drop, but then, I'm fighting to break even, not make money. Furthermore, on each roll, I start to bleed cash and if VIX really spikes during the rolls, I must be prepared for such a bleed.

As a result of the reduced probability, I don't prefer to sell naked calls when the VIX is very close to or below the mean.

But, that doesn't take me completely out.

The Three-Legged Trade

We're about to get a little "fancy"... so bear with me.

With VIX trading around 20 (mean), I want to improve my odds a little over just a naked call with a strike of 20. I also want to reduce my risk if the VIX goes up. Here's how I do it:

Leg 1: Sell a DITM call with a strike of 15 and an expiry next month, April 21. This credits $8.40.

I have three possible results:

A) VIX is unchanged at 20. I pocket $3.40 (extrinsic) of the $8.40 credit

B) VIX continues to drop below 20. In addition to the $3.40 extrinsic I gain dollar-for-dollar up to an additional $5.00

C) VIX Rises above 20. I give back some, or all of the extrinsic and start to lose if VIX goes above 23.40.

Leg 2: To avoid losses from VIX rising above 23.40, I buy a protective call with a strike of 23. This costs $2.90 and substantially eats into the potential gain.

Leg 3:To offset the cost of Leg 2, I sell TWICE as many calls at a strike of 30... for $1.60 each. Inasmuch as I'm selling twice as many, the total credit is $3.20, exceeding the cost of the protective call by 30 cents.

The Result: The effect of Leg 2 and Leg 3 is to neutralize any losses if VIX rises above 23 at the expense of doubling any loss if VIX rises above 30.

Here's a chart that diagrams the result:

The Strategy, Phase Two

What the 3 Legs accomplish is to generate gains if VIX moves up a little, stays the same or drops. It "loses" if VIX rises above 30. First, VIX above 30 is only an 8% probability. But, even if it does go above 30, it fits right into the overall Strategy. If VIX rise above 25 there is an 84% chance it will drop back down below 20. If VIX rises above 30, the probability rises to almost 95%.

So, if the VIX goes up and I make no money on the 3 legs, I am handed, on a silver platter, a high VIX that can be profited by DITM call-writes... all the time just waiting for the reversion whilst rolling the DITM call-write forward. Patience, simple patience. And if VIX>30, I probably would double or triple down.

The Strategy, Phase Three

If we go back to the "Modal Chart," we see that VIX actually spends the most amount of time between 9-15. Certainly one doesn't want to sell calls at this stage.

But there is another option... BUY Calls. But do it with some pizzazz. Let me explain:

When dealing with VIX we should never fear going short at VIX>20. We just sell calls at that level and wait and roll for the highly probable drop.

So, let's say VIX is trading, not at 20, but at 10. What do we do?

Simple, buy a ratio (2-Legged) call at strike 10 and sell twice as many calls at strike 15. The credit for the 15 strike calls should just about zero out the cost of the 10 strike call or even exceed it for a net credit. It all depends upon the distance to the expiry date.

This will result in dollar-for-dollar profit if VIX moves up to 15 and give back 2:1 if VIX rises above 15. At VIX=20, there is no gain and above 20 two-for-one losses. But, we can simply sell and then roll forward call-writes at a strike of 20 and make some money when it drops back down.

Conclusion

Reversion to the mean is a low-risk/high-probability strategy. Unfortunately, there are very few objects that actually do revert or whose probability can be calculated. Volatility seems to provide one of the very few true mean reversions.

Volatility, measured by the VIX offers a creative strategy to enhance one's portfolio. The probability of success can be statistically calculated and is extremely favorable at VIX>20.

If VIX is above 25 a DITM call-write with a strike of 20 is a low-risk strategy. The higher the VIX, the lower the risk. When VIX is closer to the mean of 20, a little caution and some creativity is needed as evidenced by the 3-legged tactic.

When VIX is closer to 10, even more creativity can be employed by buying a ratio call spread and a willingness to roll if VIX spikes up.

Housekeeping

The strategies employed here result in a naked call. IRAS and ROTHs do not permit naked calls. There is a simple workaround. Simply buy a DOTM call (as high as 150) with a cost of 5-10 cents. The cost is modest enough to have very little impact on the end result. This converts the naked call into a call spread, which is allowed in IRAs and ROTHS. Inasmuch as VIX options are cash-settled, there is no fear of assignment.