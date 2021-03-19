Kentucky-based Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is a leading global provider of premium automotive lubricants and services. The company has been around for over 150 years, has sales in more than 140 countries, and has a well-established and respected brand. Revenue declined ~2% in 2020 due to the pandemic and decreased mobility.

However, with the roll-out of the vaccines, dropping infection and transmission rates, less reliance on public transportation, and a new plant opening in China, revenue could easily jump 20% in fiscal year 2021. The stock - currently trading at 15.8x forward earnings and a yield 1.9% - could easily trade up to $32/share this year. That's not going to make you rich, but it could deliver a relatively low-risk 20% total return as the market continues to rotate out of growth and into value.

Investment Rationale

Source: Valvoline

As shown in the graphic above, Valvoline offers a full-line of premium automobile and light-truck motor oil for the do-it-yourself ("DIY") market, where it ranks as the #3 brand.

The company also owns and operates over 1,400 quick-lube stores - which makes it #2 in the US and #3 in Canada. In addition, Valvoline sells Zerex brand antifreeze, Valvoline Transmission Fluid, and Valvoline Premium Blue heavy-duty motor oils at retail sites like Walmart (WMT) as well in all its quick-lube outlets.

Valvoline operates three segments: North America, International, and Quick Lubes. After a 2% decline in revenue during 2020, Valvoline will have easy YoY comps this year, especially as pent-up demand leads to a strong driving season in the US. Meantime, the International Segment - including China - is a robust growth opportunity going forward.

We already started to see this in the Q1 FY21 earnings results. So let's take a closer look to see what trends we can see from the first report of the year.

Earnings

The FY21 Q1 report was released in the first week of February and despite relatively weak results from the North America segment was clearly bullish:

Source: Q1 Presentation

Overall revenue - driven by strong sales growth in the Quick Lubes and International Segments - was up 8% to $653 million. As can be seen by the graphic above, sales were down 5% in North America. However, note that adjusted EBITDA was actually up $1 million as premium mix margin grew 370 basis points. That higher profitability in NA bodes well going forward as revenue is likely to rebound (strongly I believe) throughout the rest of the year.

The company added 71 total (company + franchisee) stores during the quarter and the Quick Lubes segment was the largest segment in terms of EBITDA generation. VVV now has 1,533 Quick Lubes stores and same-store-sales were up 6% YoY as average ticket prices expanded. EBITDA in the Quick Lubes segment was up 21% YoY.

Net income of $87 million was up 19% YoY. EPS of $0.47/share was up even more (+21%) as the company repurchased $58 million of common stock during the quarter, equating to 2.5 million shares being retired.

Going Forward

As shown below, the EIA expects a sharp snap-back in total miles driven this year in the US with a return to pre-pandemic levels expected by 2022:

Source: EIA

With the additional number of store locations, and expanding average ticket prices, and higher margins in NA, Valvoline should be a prime benefactor. While some would argue that the increase in new vehicle oil-change intervals - some as long as 10,000 miles between changes - could negatively affect a company like Valvoline, it is quite possible the increased margin on premium-priced fully synthetic oil that must be used in these vehicles largely mitigates the longer change interval.

Cap-ex was a modest $7 million in Q1 and was primarily related to the new plant in China. Valvoline CFO Mary Meixelsperger commented on China during the Q1 conference call:

Production in the China plant began in early December and the plant remains on track to produce substantially all of the company's lubricant volume for the China market by the end of this fiscal year.

and

In China, we continue to see growth in the passenger car segment with our key national accounts and benefits of our optimized product line.

As a result, China will be a key growth lever for Valvoline this year and should contribute to strong YoY comparisons in the International segment, which was already delivering excellent results in Latin America (up 25% off a relatively low base):

Source: Q1 Presentation

Meixelsperger also mentioned that the on-going recovery from Covid-19 during the quarter led to distributor inventory restocking - pointing out Latin America and India in this regard. In addition, VVV added new distributors in Mexico and Asia while continuing to expand its networks in India and China. As the company develops a larger network in international markets, its brand recognition will grow and lead to robust growth in these markets.

Risks

Net interest and financing expenses during Q1 was $20 million, up 25% YoY as a result of increased debt taken on last year. However, in the Q1 results the company reported it had issued $535 million in 3.625% Senior Notes due in 2031 and used the net proceeds, along with $312 million in cash, to redeem $800 million in 4.375% Senior Notes due in 2025. Those transactions will lead to reduced cost-of-capital and lower interest expense going forward.

VVV ended Q1 with a relatively strong balance sheet: total debt was $2 billion and net-debt was ~$1.4 billion.

Over the long run, further penetration of EVs into the global passenger car market will - eventually - lead to slower growth for Valvoline and eventually flat to falling revenue. However, over the short- and medium-term (10 years), VVV is likely to keep growing at a 10-15% CAGR as International markets kick into high gear.

There are other competitors in the Quick Lubes space: Jiffy Lube (a subsidiary of Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B)), National Tire and Battery ("NTB"), and automobile dealers - just to name a few.

Summary and Conclusion

Valvoline is off to a fast start in fiscal year 2021 and I expect momentum to accelerate throughout the year with a very strong 2H based on pent-up demand in the US and continued growth in international markets - primarily Latin America and China. At the midpoint of FY21 guidance, the company expects 15% revenue growth, 150 new Quick Lubes stores, adjusted EBITDA of $570 million, adjusted EPS of $1.62, and FCF of $210 million - which equates to an estimated $1.13/share based on the 186 million fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q1. That compares very favorably to the current $0.50/share annual dividend (yield=1.9%) and leaves ample room for a dividend increase and/or more share buybacks.

Considering pent-up demand in the US leading to a strong driving season, and the recent $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery legislation, I think management is being conservative on its revenue growth guidance. It is quite possible VVV will actually exceed the high-end of guidance and achieve closer to 20% revenue growth.

As a result, VVV could easily trade up to $32/share (~20x the midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance) this year, or ~20% above the current level of $26.59. I rate Valvoline as attractive as it offers a relatively low-risk investment opportunity given the current market rotation out of growth and into value. I'll end with a three-year chart of the stock price and suggest that from a technical standpoint, the stock is breaking out to new highs: