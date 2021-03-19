Photo by D-Keine/iStock via Getty Images

They Are Both Right

Two articles, an hour and 11 minutes apart, wildly varying takes. Whom to believe, Ian or Alexander? Neither? Both? I am here to tell you they are both right. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is an exciting speculation. There is a giant prize waiting for them if they pull off what they are working on. But also, there’s this:

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) makes a lot of batteries, but they also make all sorts of other things. That market cap does not make a ton of sense.

What QuantumScape is working on is a solid-state lithium-metal battery, and it featured prominently in the Volkswagen Power Day presentation this week. It is a key milestone in Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) 10-year plan, but it is still 5 years off at a minimum.

You see the promise on the right side - much faster charging time coupled with increased range over current widely used lithium-ion chemistry. Volkswagen invested $100 million in QuantumScape in 2018, and tripled down last year for another $200 million. Add to that the opportunity costs should QuantumScape fail, which is a very real proposition.

If Google is to be believed, it is also a Holy Grail.

You see how far back the articles go just in that first page of results, and they go even farther. Many have tried and failed here, and it is the reason we have the current lithium-ion batteries in the first place. This project is a graveyard of capital.

But the stakes are very high, and go beyond the electrification of transportation. This also has the potential to revolutionize batteries of all sizes from your wireless earbuds to gigawatt utility-scale batteries. So on the one hand, we have a unique opportunity. On the other hand, they still have a high likelihood of failure, and the stock looks overpriced given the extended timetable of success. Both articles are right.

A Brief (And Incomplete) History of Lithium Batteries

There are four basic parts of a battery.

The anode. This is the negative terminal, the one that stores the charged particles when charged.

The cathode. This is the positive terminal, the one that absorbs the charged particles during usage.

The electrolyte medium. This is how ions pass internally through the battery.

The barrier. This is a material that keeps each side separate and regulates the flow of ions.

The first attempts at using lithium used a lithium metal anode. During charging, lithium ion and electrons were combined to electroplate pure lithium on another metal surface, and the process reverses during usage. This is when the first big problem came up. Lithium does not like to plate evenly, and forms spikes, called dendrites. These would pierce the barrier, short circuit the battery internally, and it exploded.

So, lithium-ion batteries, the most commonly used type in everything from earbuds to autos and power plants, were a workaround to harness the energy density of lithium. Chemists used a graphite anode to absorb the lithium ions on the anode side, passed back and forth internally in a liquid electrolyte medium. A simple polymer barrier came next.

The number one advantage of graphite is that it is carbon, just about the cheapest material on earth. Carbon is highly stable in crystalline form, like graphite, or diamonds if you like. It works very well. But it has two big disadvantages that were tradeoffs for its low cost and stability.

It takes up a lot of space and weight in the final battery. This reduces the energy density of the battery — watt-hours per gram — by about a third.

Graphite can only absorb charged particles as fast as it can, and we are getting close to that limit.

Since the initial design of the lithium-ion battery, most of the chemical advances have gone into the lithium-ion liquid, but mostly the cathode where a lot of the cost is centered. The two expensive elements in the current cathode design are cobalt, and less so nickel.

The next generation cathodes look to try and reduce the nickel and ditch cobalt altogether. The cathode is also the primary determiner of how electrons leave the battery — watt-hours. So a lot of work has gone into this for reasons of cost, charge life, power output, and in transportation, range and performance. The work on the cathode overcomes the “range anxiety” part of the EV transition.

The second big pain point in the EV transition is charging times and availability. Availability is fast becoming ubiquitous in populated areas, but charging speed is still limited by the current anodes. People are used to filling a tank in under five minutes, and EVs need to get closer to that. Most of the work here has gone into the charging hardware. But little advancement has been made in the anode. Recently, chemists have mixed silicon in with the graphite, and this has sped up charging times incrementally.

So that’s why chemists have continued to work on lithium-metal batteries despite the challenges. Dendrites remain the key issue. Lithium is also not the most stable metal. It melts at 180.5 degrees celsius and cannot be exposed to air or water, as the reaction can be violent. So research has focused on those middle materials - the barrier and medium, to solve these thorny problems. Candidates have included polymers, sulfides, phosphates and even synthetic garnets. They have all failed in one way or another.

Dendrite formation

Low conductivity

Poor discharge performance when not in specific lab conditions

Lithium metal stability and safety hazards

Reduced cycle life

A quick and somewhat famous story. Moli Energy was a Canadian company formed initially in the 1970s, but they got a lot of attention in the 1980s for their work on bringing lithium-metal batteries to market. They were run by the now-legendary Jeff Dahn. They attracted a lot of capital, including a loan from British Columbia, and a listing on the Toronto exchange. They had factories, and batteries coming out of those factories. They had customers putting the batteries into cell phones and laptops.

But then the batteries got into the wild, and it turned out that they had not solved the dendrite problem in real world use cases. Some batteries shorted, and caused minor injuries to users. The ones they had sold were recalled, and orders were cancelled. The Toronto exchange suspended the listing, and British Columbia called in their loan. The company was quickly sold off to a consortium of Japanese investors. It has undergone numerous sales and combinations since then, and is now E-One Moli, a division of the Taiwan Cement Corporation. They produce lithium-ion batteries.

Jeff Dahn left the private sector, and pioneered the lithium-ion batteries we all use today at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. Since 2016, he has also been a key battery consultant to Tesla (TSLA), and they fund his research center.

I’m going to say it again: this is a graveyard of capital.

QuantumScape’s Middle

So it’s the middle materials that QuantumScape is working on to solve these problems, the electrolyte medium and the barrier. Both are important, but the barrier has proven to be the biggest challenge. QuantumScape has a solid polymer lithium electrolyte, and is using a very thin solid ceramic as the barrier. The whole cell sits in a rectangular pouch, as opposed to the rolled cylindrical cells we typically see now.

They claim that the barrier stops dendrites, keeps the lithium stable even when molten, and will not combust. Down to -30 Celsius, they operate better than lithium-ion. Those pouches would be stacked in modules, and then the modules into vehicle battery cabinets, which is also a more efficient use of space for an EV battery. They claim they can produce these ceramic barriers quickly, cheaply, and at scale. Volkswagen believes they can pull it all off in 5 years to market. It is the key milestone in the 10-year plan they just announced.

What has them so excited is this chart:

This compares QuantumScape's lithium-metal anode to the common ones, across a range of cathodes on the x-axis. On the Y-axis is energy density. The important cathodes right now are in the middle, NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) and NCA (nickel-cobalt-aluminum), but there have been recent announcements on getting rid of the cobalt. This is a cost move, not an energy density or performance change.

As you see, the solid metal anode has a much higher density across all the cathodes, about a third higher in those two now-common ones in the middle. But the real promise may come down the road if someone can solve the problems of iron fluoride cathodes, all the way to the right. Iron fluoride is very inexpensive, and as you see has the potential to almost double the current energy density of lithium batteries, when used in conjunction with a lithium metal anode and a solid medium. These cathodes do not operate well yet outside of controlled lab conditions.

What has Volkswagen so excited and $300 million in the hole is the possibility of halving charging times, and doubling energy density.

The Other Risk

The other big tail risk is lithium. It is very useful for batteries because of its light weight and energy density. But it is unclear how much lithium there is in the world. Right now, there are two sources, the brine pools of South America and rock mineral in Australia. Tesla recently bought some land with large lithium-clay deposits. No one has yet extracted lithium from clay, despite a lot of effort. That is another graveyard of capital.

So my fear is that the electrification of transportation goes so well that lithium supplies begin to dry up, and costs skyrocket for anyone who has built a business around lithium batteries. That is a long list. Recycling efforts will be key here, but may not solve the problem either.

Financials

There’s not much to say here. This is a company with zero revenue and starts their operating statement with expenses. They have 276 full-time employees, and 250 of them are in R&D. They stepped up operations a bit in their last reported quarter, December 2020. Annualizing those numbers out, they had Opex of $121 million, $108 million of that cash. At the end of December they had just under a billion dollars in working capital, so at the December burn rate, they have many years to go.

The largest numbers in their financials come from the rapid pace of financial activity, beginning with 2018 with $121 million in incoming capital, $100 million from Volkswagen. Then in 2020 there was a ton of financing activity, beginning with preferred share sales, which then got converted to common shares with their listing. All together, they raised just under a billion dollars in 2020, but also took a one-time billion dollar non-cash liabilities hit on the repriced preferred shares.

So Which Is It? Holy Grail Or Graveyard?

In the 15th Century Arthurian legend, Sir Galahad finds the Holy Grail, but only after many fail before him. In this story, there may not even be a Galahad. This is not a stock for everyone as it is in the high risk/reward category.

There will be many short-term opportunities based off developments in the next five years. These moves will be magnified, because this is a very tightly held stock. Volkswagen is the largest Class A shareholder with 25%. But in addition to the 210 million Class A shares, there are 156 million Class B shares, 75% held by insiders. The Class B shares can be converted 1-for-1 to Class A at any time. Volkswagen has 12% of Class B shares, 19% of both classes.

They are followed by investment groups with 18% of both classes, officers with 10%, and independent directors with 4%. All together, insiders own 51% of the company, mostly through those Class B shares. Insiders own 34% of Class A shares. Any time the stock is on the move, it will move quickly and get caught up in day trading as well.

In addition to all the risks I have described, it has also run up quite a lot since the initial listing:

Volkswagen's $300 million investment was worth $4.3 billion at Wednesday’s closing price. There is a lot of gain baked in at today’s prices.

But if they are successful, this will be a company with many billions in revenue by 2030. If you are not going to play the ups and downs along the way, the best way to play this is to take a very small taste and sit on it. If they are successful, it will be worth far more. If they fail, it can easily go to zero. Another choice is long-dated options, which go out to 2023 on my screen. That’s not quite far out enough for this play, and they are overpriced right now in my opinion.

That Volkswagen decided to triple-down in 2020 is what tipped the scales for me. I have a very small position, which I hope to be still holding 10 years from now. It may also be worth $0 by then.

So whatever you do, be very careful with this one, and do not get out over your skis.