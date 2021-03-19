Photo by Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) has consistently delivered for investors since its inception in May 2006, beating the broader U.S. health care sector by over 2% per year. While it's true that IHI appears expensive based on traditional valuation metrics, this article will show why relying on such valuations can be misleading.

Instead, investors should note the remarkable consistency in revenue growth and margins its constituents have had over the last 10+ years and ask whether it's reasonable to believe it will continue. Judging by its resiliency through the pandemic, combined with rising health care spending and a massive backlog of elective surgeries, I expect the medical devices industry to thrive for years to come.

ETF Profile

IHI tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index, launched on April 28, 2006. According to its methodology document, the Index "measures the performance of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices such as MRI scanners, prosthetics, pacemakers, X-ray machines, and other non-disposable medical devices."

The Index follows a modified market-cap-weighted method and is rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September, and December. IHI's expense ratio is 0.42%, which is the approximate difference between its performance since inception and the benchmark Index. The interpretation here is that IHI is a reasonably efficient ETF.

Source: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Fact Sheet

Approximately 85% of the fund is in the Health Care Equipment Industry. These are companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT), whose brands include Similac and Pedialyte, and Medtronic (MDT), whose devices and therapies treat various conditions, including heart failure, Parkinson's disease, and obesity.

Source: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Fund Overview

Since IHI tracks a specialty Index, and it's very concentrated among its top ten holdings. Together, these account for 69.24% of a fund with 62 equity holdings.

Source: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Fund Overview

IHI Performance Analysis

Since its inception, IHI has a compound annual growth rate of 14.28% compared to 12.18% for the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and 10.13% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The First Value Date for the Index was December 31, 1991, while the Index launched in mid-2006. The Index value today is based, in part, on the backtested 15 years before the launch date. Since the beginning of 1992, the Index's annualized returns have been 13.94%, which closely matches the actual returns of the ETF. Although investors shouldn't rely too much on backtested data, this does provide a secondary piece of evidence that the medical equipment industry has delivered generous returns for nearly 30 years.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Dow Jones

COVID-19 Impact On The U.S. Medical Devices Industry

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reports that health care spending in the U.S. accounted for 17.7% of GDP in 2019, rising 4.6% to reach $3.8 trillion, or $11,582 per person. As a subsector, the U.S. has the largest medical devices market globally, with total spending accounting for 40% of the global market in 2017, or $156 billion. By 2023, it is expected to grow to $208 billion. Millions of jobs depend on its success, which is why spending will be challenging to control.

A recent Wall Street Journal article summarized the impact the latest COVID-19 relief bill would have on the Affordable Care Act. Cheered by the president and chief executive of the American Hospital Association, the bill temporarily increases subsidies to about 14 million people currently insured on the individual market. The Democrats will likely campaign to make these increases permanent in the 2022 midterms, which would increase hospital volumes as more people get vaccinated.

As you may know, the pandemic has forced hospitals to postpone or cancel elective surgeries altogether. As McKinsey reported in October, the average U.S. hospital saw a ~35% reduction in operating room volumes from March to July. It may require up to 16 months to clear the backlog of joint and spine surgery cases, for example. This backlog will be addressed as COVID-19 hospitalization rates decrease, and as the graph below shows, things are quickly moving in the right direction. As of the latest count, about 39,000 people remain hospitalized from COVID-19 compared to about 130,000 at the beginning of January.

Source: Our World In Data

While hospitals will likely be ready to begin elective procedures soon, a risk that could hurt the medical devices industry is patients' willingness to undergo these procedures. This risk was acknowledged by the authors of a paper published by the National Center For Biotechnology Information:

It is unclear how patients will react to the resumption of elective surgery. Although early reports have demonstrated that most patients seem eager to have their procedures carried out, others are hesitant. Resuming elective surgery safely and at a responsible time may still result in financial losses and suboptimal patient outcomes if the public’s perceptions and subsequent treatment choices are not considered.

Of particular interest to me was how mixed the results were among older respondents. Of those surveyed aged 60 years and older, roughly 2/3 were "somewhat" or "to a great extent" worried about being infected with COVID-19 if they were in the hospital getting surgery. However, over half (52.8%) of the respondents felt comfortable having elective surgery within three months after COVID-19 restrictions are removed.

Source: NCBI - Public Perceptions of Resuming Elective Surgery During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Appendix B

Educational campaigns are needed to bring the demand and supply sides together so hospitals can remain solvent and patients can get the care they need. For example, Hologic (HOLX), one of IHI's holdings, announced a "Back To Screening" campaign in August to encourage women to get a mammogram. Participants were entered into a draw to win a private, virtual performance by breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow. It may be novel, but these awareness campaigns can be effective at convincing skeptical patients to prioritize their other non-COVID-19 related health issues.

IHI Valuation

Value investors will be quick to point out IHI's lofty valuation. Based on current allocations, IHI's Weighted Average Forward P/E ratio is 65.02, excluding the negligible number of companies with negative forward earnings. The weighted average P/B and P/S ratios are high, too, at 9.70 and 8.31, respectively.

There is no doubt that it's expensive, especially compared to prior years. However, I would caution against using valuation ratios in determining whether you should buy or sell this ETF. As shown in the table below, which compares the average P/E ratio and the average one-year forward returns for IHI's top five holdings, there isn't much of a historical link between the two.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From MacroTrends and Portfolio Visualizer

For example, in 2017, the average P/E ratio of the current top five holdings was 68.82. A value investor may have been reluctant to purchase shares in these companies, yet they would have missed out on an average gain of 24.91% in 2018 and 33.01% in 2019. Significant gains also occurred with lower P/E ratios in the 20-30 range, but the data appears random. Other factors are needed to properly evaluate this industry.

Consistency Is The Key To Success

As a long-term investor, one of the things I appreciate about the medical devices industry is its consistency. Consider the table below, which summarizes the weighted average revenue growth, gross margins, operating margins, EBITDA margins, and net margins for IHI's current constituents dating back to 2008.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From MacroTrends

The revenue growth numbers aren't stellar, but they're solid and occasionally in the double-digits. Gross margins are trending upward, and while other margins fluctuate, they're all consistently strong. The last time IHI's constituents were unprofitable was in 2008 during the Great Recession.

IHI has defensive characteristics as well. A 2019 report by S&P Global ranked the Medical Products, Devices, and Equipment industry as the least vulnerable health care subsector and specifically discussed Baxter International (BAX), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), and Hologic. Though the researchers did not anticipate the postponement of elective procedures due to a global pandemic, I believe the report still holds for most economic downturn periods.

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

IHI is an ETF focused on one of the most consistently profitable industries in the United States. Sales and margin numbers have been strong historically, and its Index has delivered annualized returns of about 14% for the last 30 years. Macro factors such as high U.S. health care expenditures and a backlog of elective surgeries point to steady industry growth for years to come.

The ETF is expensive using traditional valuation metrics such as P/E, P/B, and P/S ratios. However, I don't believe they are good leading indicators of future returns. Investors following this approach may miss out on significant gains among IHI's top holdings. Instead, I suggest focusing on the catalysts for growth in the medical equipment industry while at the same time acknowledging its risks, which include a skeptical group of patients who may forego margin-boosting elective surgeries.

However, I think that on the whole, the benefits outweigh the risks in the short term, and certainly in the medium to long term as the United States has the highest health care spending rates in the world. There will always be valuation risk, and there's no telling when value investors will take over, but barring any significant downward change in economic conditions, I am bullish on IHI for the foreseeable future.