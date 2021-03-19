After another strong quarter, Green Thumb Industries' (OTCQX:GTBIF) investors probably should prepare for a pause from one of the leading multi-state operators ("MSOs"). The stock has seen substantial gains due to the Democrats winning the November elections improving the potential for positive legislation outcomes for cannabis. My investment thesis is still bullish on Green Thumb long term, but investors should expect a near-term pause in the runaway rally.

Image Source: Green Thumb Industries website

Growth Pause

Green Thumb reported Q4 revenues grew nearly 134% from last Q4 and 13% sequentially to $177 million. The MSO now has substantial scale and a clear path to reaching $1 billion in annual sales. The downside of scale is slowing growth from the hyper growth rates of the last few years.

The company didn't provide any revenue targets for 2021, but the general guidance was around sequentially flat revenues for Q1 due to the snow in February and pulled forward demand in Q4. The annual revenue growth rates slowly fall from the 100%+ rates to something closer to 30% by the time 2022 starts.

Data by YCharts

Green Thumb added 11 retail stores last year and has added 3 stores so far this year. As the store count has crept up to 54 here in mid-March, a few store additions won't move the needle as much in past years.

The MSO is well-positioned in NE states with retail and cultivation/processing licenses in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. These licenses will benefit from the eventual approval and start of recreational cannabis sales. The Green Thumb long-term story is ultimately very positive, but the question is whether the market can quickly get past slower growth rates.

Source: Green Thumb January 2021 presentation

As growth slows down to more normalized levels, what is impressive about Green Thumb are the current profits. The MSO generated Q4 EBITDA margins of 37% and actually claims a GAAP profit despite a sector where tax rules take a big bite out of revenues.

Considering the company has large operations spread across the country, their profit picture is far more impressive than Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) with operations focused primarily on one state. Green Thumb only spent $53 million on SG&A or just 30% of Q4 revenues. The company only spent $7 million in additional expenses from last Q4 while revenues soared over $100 million during the time period. The leverage in the system is just massive while the MSO isn't at full scale in most states due to a lack of either recreational cannabis or a full set of stores.

Green Thumb actually generated net income of $23 million in the quarter even with having to pay over 50% income tax rates amounting to $27 million in taxes. The MSO generated an adjusted EBITDA of $65 million for the quarter and $180 million for the year.

Not The Cheapest

The stock isn't necessarily expensive here and any approval of the SAFE Banking Act will send all of the MSOs soaring this year. Green Thumb has rallied a lot in the last year due to some excitement over federal cannabis legalization that probably isn't going to happen as fast as most expect.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), head of the Senate Banking Committee, wants a bill focused on sentencing reform included in legislation along with banking reforms. His statement appears to suggest some hiccups in any quick approval of the SAFE Banking Act:

I don’t think we move on legalization the way that Colorado and some other states want us to, unless we really look more seriously at who’s in prison for how long for those kinds of offenses and we don’t do one without the other.

Green Thumb is now one of the more expensive MSOs trading at over 7x forward sales estimates. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Trulieve Cannabis are closer to 6x forward sales.

Data by YCharts

Green Thumb trades at ~18x 2022 consensus EBITDA targets of $425 million. The stock isn't exactly expensive considering EBITDA will more than double from the impressive 2020 levels in just a couple of years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a growth pause combined with any delays in the SAFE Banking Act approval will provide investors with a better opportunity to buy the stock. Green Thumb remains a great long-term investment as the ultimate approval of cannabis banking reform and recreational cannabis in states such as New York will provide massive catalysts for the stock.