What Did I Think Last Time?

I last wrote about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) back in early January. Q3 was pretty good, better than the same quarter in 2019, but I was a bit disappointed that while its cost-cutting efforts were on track, it had only hit 75% of the goal. This is in part because often enough the first 25% of savings is pretty easy to find, but the last 25% is often the hardest and least obvious. I also saw Q4 guidance as quite conservative. I saw the shares as a good value as the dividend stream had an NPV (Net Present Value) far higher than the share price. Since the article in January, the shares have remained below my buy under price of $100 and even dipped a little from the price they were trading when I wrote the article. I was quite happy at how little drama Duke had other than shutting down the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (and even that was really a reduction in drama as that project was sure to continue to be controversial).

The Earnings Report and Other News

On February 12, 2020, Duke released its Q4 2020 results and published this presentation.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

The original guidance for adjusted EPS was $5.05 to $5.45 (with $5.25 as the midpoint). In Q3 Duke narrowed it to $5.05 to $5.20. And it did pretty much hit the midpoint at $5.12. Given that Duke took earnings hits of 28 cents from COVID, 13 cents from canceling ACP, and 11 cents from storms and unfavorable weather, beating the low end of the original guidance shows that management did an excellent job mitigating bad conditions. The projected EPS growth for 2021 is conservative and even boring.

Source: Q4 2020 Presentation

Looking at retail electric volumes, again we see a lack of drama. While commercial and industrial use was down from 2019, that was to be expected due to all the lockdowns in response to COVID. The volumes were about as expected, coming in the range projected from earlier in the year. The only surprise was that industrial volumes fell only 5.5% which was better than the 6%-8% decrease that was predicted. In the projections for volume in 2021, we again see nothing dramatic. Residential volumes should go down a bit as people go back to work and spend less time at home. Industrial and commercial volumes should increase as businesses open up. But Duke is still projecting some lingering impacts from COVID. Given President Biden's recent statement that people might be able to gather in small groups to celebrate July 4th, such conservative projections are prudent and low drama.

Source: Q4 2020 Presentation

Utilities tend to grow revenues and customers slowly, so one way to increase earnings is cost containment. It is often slow and boring but is critical to ensuring good earnings growth in regulated markets.

COVID hit revenues from industrial and commercial customers, so the $450 million in mitigation helped offset that revenue loss. Reducing O&M cost is an ongoing effort producing a 1% reduction in such costs annually since 2016. Management predicts that will continue for at least four more years. This too adds directly to the bottom line. And unlike bringing some new high-tech plant online, it is boring work.

The Valiant Effort to Remain Boring

There can be a lot of drama in the utility sector. For instance, Southern Company (SO) had more than its fair share of drama with its nuclear plants and its coal gasification project. Duke had the potential for a lot of ongoing drama with its connection to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, or ACP, and with issues surrounding coal ash clean-up. But management has put in a valiant effort to resolve the drama from various sources so the company can continue to remain boring.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

The three actions above detail some of the efforts of management to reduce uncertainty and thus remain boring. First, coal ash clean-up costs have been a big concern. The potential was huge but unknown. The settlement with North Carolina's Attorney General reduces that uncertainty and allows management to plan to pay for the costs. This restores the predictability of revenues and earnings for the North Carolina market.

Florida also had issues with old coal plants and requirements for new clean energy. The settlement with Florida again resolves those issues and returns that market to a more predictable and boring state.

Finally, selling off a minority position in the Indiana market generates the capital needed to fund further growth. This simple way to generate new investment funds introduces far less uncertainty than more novel fundraising actions.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

Clean Energy is all the rage. Coal plants are seen as dirty and are quite controversial. And coal is no longer the cheapest fuel which makes coal plants even less desirable. In 2005 Duke had 60% of its energy production coming from coal plants with another 33% coming from nuclear. Today that would be quite controversial and the source of a lot of drama. Today natural gas is the largest source of energy for Duke. It is much cleaner than coal and has far fewer issues than nuclear. Renewable sources have grown dramatically from their 1% share in 2005, and the growth from 8 GW of capacity to 16 GW by 2025 will be even more dramatic. All this reduces controversy in how Duke generates energy. And by reducing such drama in a cost-effective way, management continues its struggle to keep things boring.

How Safe Is the Dividend?

A reliable, well-supported, and steadily growing dividend can be quite boring. But that is exactly the kind of boring I want.

Data by YCharts

The pattern of dividend increases is the stair-step pattern that makes increases so predictable. Exactly what I want from a utility. But going forward, how well supported is the dividend, and does Duke likely have the cash flow to continue this nice predictable and boring pattern?

Pulling data from the latest 10-K, I got information on the CFFO (Cash flow from Operations) for 2020 as well as information on outstanding share count and dividends paid to preferred shareholders.

Source: Author's calculations and company 10-K

I will use the 2020 figure for CFFO to project a value for the next 12 months. That is fairly conservative as CFFO grew some $600 million in 2020, but with no real increase in the adjusted EPS guidance for 2021 from the 2020 guidance, I think that is a prudent assumption.

I assume a 2 cent increase for the next dividend increase and 2.5% growth for the rest of the five years. I also assume that the common share count and the preferred share counts grow to help management generate more capital. So assuming that the CFFO shrinks less than 1.7% a year for five years, the dividend should remain well covered.

I am going to assume a slightly less aggressive growth of the dividend when I calculate a buy-under price just to give myself a bigger margin of safety.

What Is a Good Price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. The idea behind DDM valuation is that a good value for a stock is the sum of the NPV (Net Present Value) of all future dividend payments.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years and now maintained by Justin Law) I see that has a long history of annual dividend increases that continued with the increase last year and should produce an increase later this year.

I have estimated the dividend payment for the next 12 months as being 1 payment at the current rate of $0.9650 a quarter, plus 3 dividends with a 2% increase, for a total of $3.91. As I did last time, I project an annual 2.5% increase for the next five years, with that dropping to 2% for years 6 to 10. After that, I project a terminal dividend growth rate of 3% which is what I use for companies that have a yield similar to DUK.

Source: Author's calculations

Using those values, I calculate that the NPV of projected dividends is $111.39. Because of the uncertainties of COVID, I want an extra margin of safety, so I set my buy-under price 10% lower for a value of $101.

Not much has changed in my buy-under price since January, but then that is what I want and expect from a boring utility company. The price moved up a little because the future dividend payments increased a bit as we moved closer to the expected increase in the dividend.

With the current market price between $91 and $92, the shares are currently available at a good value.

What to Watch for Going Forward?

Duke has put a lot of its eggs into growing the amount of energy it produces from renewable sources. Given the current political climate, that is prudent. Going forward we need to keep an eye on these projects to see that they are being done in a cost-effective way.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

I am an income investor, and I buy utilities to get a stream of income that is dependable, even boring. The slide above is from the Q4 earnings presentation, but it is nearly identical to a similar one from the Q3 presentation. The only difference is that the projection for EPS growth was bumped up slightly and extended a year to 2025. I'll want to see this same slide in future quarters and not see big changes.

Conclusion

Calling something boring is not often seen as a compliment. However, for a utility, that is exactly what you want. Steady and predictable revenue, earnings, and dividends are what make a utility a good income investment. I for one applaud Duke management's efforts to keep the company boring. It is a valiant effort well worth saluting. And certainly worth considering a purchase at a price under $101.