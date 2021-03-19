This article was amended on 3/19/2021 to reflect minor clarifications by the author.

Breaking-Up is Hard to Do

On October 5th, 2020, Gold Resource (Ticker: NYSE:GORO) announced the spin-off of its Nevada Mining Unit, aka Fortitude Gold (Ticker: FRTT), to unlock shareholder value by segregating the two mining jurisdictions.

The premise of this "breakup" was to enable each operation to trade in-line with its peer group's trading multiples associated with their respective mining jurisdictions (i.e., Mexico vs Nevada).

The latest Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2020 provides some insight into this comparison of jurisdictions. The survey ranks Mexico as 42nd out of 77 territories in terms of "Investment Attractiveness" relative to Nevada which is ranked 1st in the survey (when examining factors such as regulatory, policy and tax risks).

Investors dismissed GORO the day after that fateful spinoff announcement in October 2020 and the share price plummeted from $3.6/share to $2.72/share over the next two days.

Conspiracy theories surfaced in comments and articles claiming GORO was on the verge of insolvency, or that the spin-off was a secret attempt to position Fortitude Gold for an acquisition by another mining Major.

Those who ignored those ramblings and held onto their GORO shares (prior to the ex date for the spinoff) received 0.28 shares of FRTT (worth $4.65 as of 3/11/21 and steadily climbing) and one GORO share worth $2.85. This reflects a combined value of $4.18 (i.e., representing a return of >50% from the post-announcement share price accounting for a 3.5:1 spinoff ratio).

Since then, new management, under the leadership of Allen Palmiere ("Palmiere"), CEO of GORO, was brought in on January 1st as the old guard transitioned out to form the leadership of FRTT.

The mission statement for GORO was laid out by Palmiere in the press release:

I see tremendous potential in the Company's large, unexplored land position and am looking forward to leading the Company through this period of operational improvement and a new focus on exploration." - Allen Palmiere, CEO of GORO

In my initiating coverage article on GORO, I explained that an underground mining asset (e.g., GORO) often times carries two core misunderstood components:

Life of Mine ("LoM") By-products Contributions

In an underground mine, expansive visibility into the deposit is limited, carrying with it a myopic viewpoint of resource availability leading to a typical and perpetual short-lived LoM of ~3 to 6 years in reserves which, in reality, often times spans decades of production.

GORO is no exception. This month marks its 10-year anniversary of production for its flagship polymetallic "Arista" mine (i.e., one of two operating mines in the Aguila project of GORO's subsidiary, the Don David Gold Mexico S.A. de C.V.).

The Arista mine has maintained a 4-6 year remaining LoM for over a decade now, and with less than 2% of the six concession properties' 684 square kilometers explored, has many more years to go as GORO continues to drill the vein system extensions of the Arista deposit (i.e., the Arista Vein System and Switchback Vein System) to extend the LoM.

Reserves

Traditionally, GORO provides an update on its technical report in the months of February or March each year (in 2020, 2019, and 2018). The latest update is soon forthcoming; however, I suspect it will not be as significant of a replenishment of reserves as in prior years simply due to the COVID constraints placed on exploration throughout 2020. Despite that, there are notable potential reserve increases already coming down the pipeline which will likely be updated later this year as noted below.

Palmiere has also indicated that he intends to expand GORO's exploration budget beginning in 2021 with an Exploration Commitment of $7.2MM, including Surface Exploration of $3.0MM and Underground Drilling of $2.6MM and Exploration Development of $1.6MM.

This renewed effort will continue to ensure the ongoing LoM extension for decades to come.

2021 Financial Guidance

In examining the February 24, 2021 earnings release, I pulled together a 2021 financial analysis to understand both the anticipated after-tax free cash flows (ATFCF) for the year as well as an estimate for ongoing ATFCF thereafter:

Revenue Production

From the earnings release, gold equivalent ounce ("GEO") production is estimated to be lower than in prior years of production, in large part due to the location of the current mining efforts in the narrow vein structures within the Arista mine:

Incremental By-Product Credit Adjustment

Here is the interesting part: GORO based its All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") on conservative estimates using historic base metal price decks (i.e., a trailing 3-year average vs current market rates) where the current market spot prices for base metals are discounted to between 69.1% - 91.6% of current market spot prices as show in the chart below). This reflects significant potential upside for GORO should prices continue to hold :

Examining these price deck trends visually, in rank order of their revenue contribution, one can see that the Co-product (i.e., Silver) and by-product base metals (i.e., Zinc, Copper and Lead) have experienced consistent quarterly average spot price upward trends with the most recent prices holding at or above their quarterly averages. This bodes well for future revenues in 2021 and beyond should the prices hold or increase:

By "trueing-up" GORO's trailing 3-year estimated by-product prices to current actual market rates, I estimate the potential for an additional incremental by-product credit of ~$15.9MM resulting in a reduction in AISC by ~$325 to ~$350 per GEO (resulting in a negative Cash Cost) and increasing 2021 Adjusted EBITDA to ~$53.7MM to $61.5MM:

Cost Reductions

It's important to note that there have been significant cost reductions, as noted in the 2020 10-k, in which forecasted 2021 AISC is driven down by an ~30% due to a reduction in 2021 contracted treatment charges for 2021 of between $525-$550 per tonne of concentrate vs an average of $729 per tonne in 2020 (which were temporarily affected by Chinese market constraints). This will lead to ~$6MM in cost reductions based on 2021 production levels.

Additional savings in G&A, amounting to ~$2MM, resulted from permanent reductions in G&A expense resulting from the spinoff and associated with rationalized headcounts and consolidated office space/rents.

Looking towards the future, the Gold Regrind non-sustaining capital investment is expected to be completed in Q2 2021 and should yield a 6% - 10% increase in Au recovery rates which will improve net sales starting by a $2MM - $3.7MM annual run rate starting in the second half of 2021 and provide further upside in outlying years as production ramps up.

Resiliency & Flexibility of Polymetallic Revenues

It's important to note that gold is not the majority or even plurality of the mining company's revenues.

Zinc and Silver occupy the top two contribution spots and collectively comprise over 60% of GORO's revenues (including by-product credits).

This is a perfect demonstration of the countercyclical and diversification benefits of investing in a polymetallic mine. History over the last several decades has shown that as gold falls, base metals often times rise, offering a consistency in cash flows and a resiliency in volatile commodity markets.

As the price decks fluctuate, GORO has the ability and flexibility to refocus mining efforts to target deeper or higher regions and stopes in the mine to optimize profit margins as a function of where GORO is in the deposit.

This is the primary reason why GORO's forecasted throughput for 2021 is constrained relative to prior years. Historically, Switchback presented a big wide bulk mining opportunity vs Arista which has narrow vein mining leading to reduced tonnage. Based on where the current mining is located, the production for 2021 will yield similar levels of metals produced in 2020 with far less overall tonnage resulting in higher margins.

As metals such as copper and silver rise in demand with industrial and commercials production (e.g., EV and infrastructure), this flexibility in the selection of polymetallic composition of GORO's mine will be a significant advantage relative to pureplay mines.

2021 After-Tax Free Cash Flow Analysis ("ATFCF")

Taking the Adjusted EBITDA from above, we can extract the non-sustaining capital investments and exploration commitment presented in the earnings call to help determine ATFCF:

My 2021 estimates above were validated by Palmiere in a recent March 1st BMO Interview in which Palmiere said:

What I really discovered was a portfolio of exploration properties that had never really been looked at. A very attractive operating mine that this year could potentially generate well in excess of $50MM of free cash flow."

I believe Palmiere is referring to "pre-tax free cash flow before non-sustaining investments" in his BMO Interview. He went on to say later in that interview that he expects to strengthen the balance sheet from the ~$25MM in cash and cash equivalents today to ~$50MM by yearend which would be in-line with the ~$25MM ATFCF contribution I noted above in my analysis combined with the current ~$25MM in cash and cash equivalents.

ATCFC Beyond 2021

My interview with Palmiere revealed that any further non-sustaining capital investments (outside of exploration) after 2021 would only be entered into if they had a significant positive NPV and he anticipates expanding the annual exploration commitment for follow-on years after 2021 to between $8MM and $10MM (i.e., an incremental increase of $0.8MM to $2.8MM relative to 2021's levels).

This leads us to recurring annual cash flows of ~$26.6MM to ~$30.8MM with respective cash flow yields of ~12.5% to ~14.5%, respectively.

Now that we estimated both the 2021 and ongoing Adjusted EBITDA, ATFCF, and ATFCF yields, we can put this in the context of other related firms to help triangulate on valuation.

Valuation: Free Cash Flow Yields

The Basic Materials sector (which includes mining companies) witnessed their average Free Cash Flow Yields spike upwards into the teens during the worst of the COVID pandemic only to return to a historic normalized rate of return of ~4% by the latter portion of 2020:

Additionally, for 2020, according to a review of 22 sampled Junior Gold Stocks, the average 2020 FCF yield was 6.4%.

We can further validate this average if we examine pre-pandemic levels of FCF yields for a sampling of gold miners where the vast majority of FCF yields (excluding outliers) traded between 3.9% and 6.2%:

We can use the above information to triangulate on a valuation target range by taking the conservative end of the range @6.4% FCF Yield vs. GORO's expected recurring yields of 12.5% to 14.5%.

This enables us to estimate (using the ratio of GORO's expected yields to historic FCF Yields of its peer group in relationship to GORO's current share price of $2.85/share as of 3/12/21) a 12-month valuation price target range of $5.58/share to $6.46/share.

Valuation: Adjusted EBITDA

Turning towards an Adjusted EBITDA valuation methodology, and applying the forecasted 2021 Adjusted EBITDA projections to a peer group 2021 Adjusted EBITDA trading multiple range for Nevada junior gold miners of 6x-7x, we can generate a target share price range of between $4.67/share and $6.12/share.

Valuation: Equity Research Analyst

As further confirmation for my above estimates, Heiko Ihle, the lead Equity Research Mining Analyst for H.C. Wainwright, on February 26, 2021 (after the earnings call), increased his 12-month Price Target on GORO from $4.5/share to $5.25/share (in alignment with both my FCF Yield and Adjusted EBITDA valuation techniques noted above).

Primary Risk: Reserve Depletion

GORO in its 10-K published its 12/31/20 estimated proven and probable reserves.

Source: GORO 2020 10-K

On the earnings call, one of the concerns expressed by a shareholder was in regards to the depletion of reserves YoY from 317,900 AuEq Ounces in 2019 to 270,800 AuEq Ounces in 2020.

Source: GORO 2020 10-K

This depletion was a function of both the COVID crisis and the associated impairment on underground exploration activities as well as a reduction in capital expenditures allocated to Mexican mine exploration in favor of developing the Nevada mining unit over the past several years since 2016.

Since the announcement of the spinoff, however, there has been a reinvigorated focus to re-allocate capital towards an ongoing exploration program to expand the untapped resources at GORO and address this concern.

Exploration and Expansion of Reserves

The GORO exploration team was one of the last groups to return in Q4 after the original Q2 lock-down, and immediately set to work placing drill rigs in relation to the drifts in the north-east zones with a core focus on the Arista Zone (a swarm of narrow vein high grade mineralization) and the Switchback Zone.

Source: GORO 2/2/21 Press Release

On February 2nd, 2020, GORO released the first results of an exploration program looking for the upward extension of the Switchback. There it discovered improved high-grade gold and silver intercepts and has discovered the upward extension of the Switchback.

Source: GORO 2/2/21 Press Release

The results did not make it into the December 31st, 2020, P&P Reserves estimates announced in the most recent earnings call.

Highlighted in the headline was the reference to "11.83 Meters Grading 17.56 G/T Gold and 10.04% Zinc-Lead Combined".

The World Gold Council defines a high-quality underground mine as having a gold ore density between 8 and 10 g/t, while a low-quality underground mine has a gold ore density of 1 to 4 g/t.

What was not mentioned in the headline was that the majority of the intercepts demonstrated above-average and high-grade levels of silver (i.e., with industry average grades for silver in Q1 2020 of ~125g/t).

Drill highlights in this area include:

Hole # Vein From To Interval Au Ag Cu Pb Zn Meters Meters Meters g/t g/t % % % 520010 Sadie 2 Vein 79.77 80.15 0.38 0.73 813 0.02 0.17 0.54 Sadie 1 Vein 130.15 130.47 0.32 0.66 249 0.03 0.08 0.24 Sasha Vein 147.28 153.15 5.87 1.51 871 0.15 0.46 1.01 Incl. 147.28 153.15 2.95 2.00 1,366 0.23 0.67 1.58 520011 Sasha Vein 141.54 143.43 1.89 0.40 407 0.04 0.02 0.06 Incl. 142.73 143.43 0.70 0.97 933 0.08 0.01 0.05 Vein 169.76 172.75 2.99 0.50 213 0.03 0.12 0.27 520012 Sadie 2 Vein 138.58 139.89 1.31 1.69 196 0.02 0.10 0.19 Sadie 1 Vein 142.66 146.51 3.85 1.66 1,046 0.14 0.27 0.44 Incl. 143.71 144.72 1.01 2.52 1,710 0.22 0.28 0.61 Sasha Vein 153.24 160.30 7.06 0.71 286 0.02 0.06 0.15 Incl. 158.74 160.30 1.56 1.46 652 0.05 0.13 0.30 520013 Sadie 2 Vein 136.60 145.80 9.20 0.47 283 0.05 0.07 0.23 Incl. 144.40 145.80 1.40 1.14 796 0.12 0.10 0.29 Sadie 1 Vein 157.21 158.35 1.14 2.66 18 0.11 1.18 5.39 520015 Sadie 2 Vein 138.03 143.43 5.40 0.30 290 0.02 0.03 0.09 Incl. 138.03 139.16 1.13 0.53 833 0.07 0.04 0.15 Sadie 1 Vein 145.04 145.55 0.51 0.13 275 0.06 0.08 0.31 520017 Vein 93.36 93.74 0.38 0.59 280 0.15 0.21 0.42 Vein 111.63 112.81 1.18 0.36 281 0.04 0.06 0.20 Sadie 2 Vein 136.79 137.14 0.35 0.50 321 0.03 0.04 0.12 Sadie 1 Vein 187.96 189.20 1.24 3.12 19 0.02 0.06 0.09 520020 Vein 71.50 71.79 0.29 0.53 353 0.00 0.05 0.14 Vein 86.80 87.10 0.30 0.57 376 0.00 0.03 0.13 Vein 100.41 101.81 1.40 0.31 233 0.01 0.02 0.07 Vein 103.04 103.39 0.35 0.16 364 0.02 0.04 0.07 Sadie 2 Vein 116.54 117.21 0.67 0.39 350 0.01 0.03 0.08

Source: GORO 2/2/21 Press Release

These intercepts are among the highest they have seen on the property and this was not surprising since, in epithermal deposits similar to GORO's, the further one is removed from the original heat source (i.e., the upward extension of the Switchback) the higher the grade of gold & silver one can expect to see relative to base metal concentrations which are found at lower levels where GORO is currently operating.

These new intercepts and renewed exploration efforts of the 55KM of the contiguous concession corridor that bracket the mining zone will likely not only extend the LoM but also expand significantly this year which will likely be reflected in the next reserve update at year-end.

Additionally there is a magnetic anomaly/skarn to the North-west that was previously identified on the property which the exploration drift efforts are closing in on and have the potential to lead to a significant enhancement to the reserves.

In 2021, GORO has indicated an exploration commitment of between $7.2MM and $7.5MM on in-mine and near-mine exploration activities with a continued focus on identifying the upward extension of Switchback and then testing the down-strike of both the Arista and Switchback.

Next year GORO will shift that focus to exploring other concessions (e.g., the El Rey prospect at the western edge of the property limit which has previously graded in the order of 76 grams Au /t) to develop multiple mining opportunities.

By identifying organic and inorganic growth opportunities, GORO can take advantage of the ~$50MM in cash it anticipates having on its balance sheet at year-end to deploy for new development and/or to potentially take advantage of strategic M&A opportunities.

Small single mine companies are not viewed with a great deal of favor by the street. Understandably so. So our target is to get up to over a 100k ounces within the next couple of years either by developing additional projects on our properties or looking at something." - Palmiere, CEO of GORO, BMO Interview

Conclusions & Takeaways

Most "breakups" can be painful at first, leaving those affected feeling confused and left in the dark. However, more often than not, there is a light at the end of the mining tunnel and GORO is no exception.

I expect that with each quarter of 2021 we will witness material improvements relative to the prior quarter:

Q1: Reduction in Annual G&A expenses (~$2MM) and 2021 Treatment Charges (~$5MM to ~$6MM)

Q2: Cessation of spinoff related restructuring charges (~$250k to $1MM)

Q3: Improved recovery rates from the completion of the Gold Regrind machinery (i.e., revenue increase of ~$2MM - ~$3.7MM annually and reduction in capital investment of $1.9MM) and a cessation of Facility $6.2MM in Tailings Capital Investments

Q4: An Expansion on the P&P Reserves

In the end, I believe GORO is well-positioned to again expand and harvest the vast untapped reserves of its various concessions while extending the LoM for decades to come.

As such, I believe its shares are deeply undervalued at the current 12.5% to 14.5% After-Tax Free Cash Flow Yield (i.e., $26.6MM to $30.8MM ATFCFs) and conservatively represent a deep value investment opportunity with 64% -90% return potential as well as additional long-term upside from ongoing exploration efforts outside the existing flagship mine to increase annual production to a target of over 100k Au oz within the next few years.