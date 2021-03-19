In an effort to learn more about the crypto space, I continue my ongoing coverage of blockchain companies by analyzing Bitfarms Ltd. (BFARF). Previously I have covered Canaan, Inc. (CAN) [here], HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (HVBTF) [here] and, to a lesser extent in blockchain portfolio strategy articles (another such article to come in April), MicroStrategy (MSTR) [most recently, here]. Performing this analysis has helped me learn more about the blockchain space. I am especially grateful for the comments I have received from the SA community to those articles. Many have been very helpful and constructive, often helping me to see the errors, flaws and weaknesses in my analysis (more than I would care to admit). As I try to note in my article disclosures, I view my articles as a form of peer-to-peer learning (i.e., I am not a financial analyst and you need to do your own due diligence). Although it is probably obvious, due to time (family and job) constraints, I cannot respond to all comments received to my articles, but I do read them all - eventually; in any case, I reiterate that I greatly appreciate those comments and the peer-to-peer learning opportunities going on here in the SA community.

With those prefatory remarks out of the way, I turn to Bitfarms Ltd., a Canadian "blockchain infrastructure" company (hereinafter referred to simply as "Bitfarms," "company" or "Company"), of which I currently have a NEUTRAL view.

Background

Bitfarms owns and operates computing centers which, as the company describes it on its website, power the world of decentralized finance by providing computing power to cryptocurrency networks, including Bitcoin, while earning fees from such networks for securing and processing transactions.

Like many of its competitors, Bitfarms seeks out and procures clean and competitively priced electricity (in Bitfarms' case, hydroelectricity) in order to operate its five computing centers in Québec, Canada. The company operates through operating subsidiaries know as Backbone and Volta.

Through Backbone, the company's mining operation validates blockchain transactions, primarily on the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) network. Operating around the clock (24/7), the mining operation generates/earns revenue via Block Rewards and transaction fees issued by the Bitcoin network. As noted in the "Balance Sheet" section below, the mining operation is not resulting in a portfolio of Bitcoin on the balance sheet of Bitfarms at this time; instead the company has been converting mined crypto into fiat to pay expenses. Since the company is not currently profitable, this would intuitively make sense. It will be interesting to see if this remains the case when the company's calendar year-end financials are reported.

In addition to mining via the Backbone subsidiary, through Volta, Bitfarms provides electrician services to both commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. This subsidiary also assists the Bitfarms' mining operations by building out and maintaining its server farms.

According to the company's website, the management team "includes industrial-scale data center operators and capital markets professionals, focused on building infrastructure for the future by developing and hosting the ecosystem growing around blockchain-based technologies."

Review of Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2020, Bitfarms had roughly $45 million in assets, compared to more than $52 million in assets at December 31, 2019, and total equity declined roughly $9 million for the same 9-month period from approximately $28 million to $19 million. The balance sheet does not identify any specific cryptocurrency holdings, nor could I find such information while skimming the notes to the 9/30/20 quarterly financials.

Long-term debt is reasonable at just above $5 million, and a material portion appears to have been paid off subsequent to the quarter-end. Per the summary slide below, is it notable that insiders own a good portion of the company (as of December 2020).

Review of Quarterly Income Statement (Key Highlights)

Revenues of $6.8 million; gross loss of $1.0 million (-15% gross margin), operating loss of $2.8 million (-42% operating margin), and net loss of $4.8 million.

Gross mining profit of $1.6 million (26% gross mining margin).

EBITDA loss of $0.3 million (-4% EBITDA margin), $0.4 million Adjusted EBITDA (5% Adjusted EBITDA margin).

Mined 535 Bitcoins with an average break-even Bitcoin price of approximately $7,500.

According to the Company's recent investor presentation, its mining operations were more prolific than certain competitors and with the lowest cost.

According to management's discussion and analysis with respect to the most recent reported financial results (see "Highlights" link above):

The most significant factors impacting the decrease to Bitfarms' revenues in Q3 2020, compared to Q3 2019... [r]evenues decreased mostly due to the Bitcoin Halving Event, partially offset by an increase in Bitfarms' hashrate in excess of network difficulty and an increase in Bitcoin price." "The most significant factors impacting the increase to Bitfarms' revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019...[r]evenues increased mostly due to the increase in average Bitfarms hashrate in excess of increase in network difficulty and the average increase in Bitcoin price, reduced by the negative impact of the Bitcoin Halving Event."

Notably, the operation of Bitfarms' Volta subsidiary shows declining revenue compared to the same quarter in 2019 ($730,000 versus $797,000) and year- over-year for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2020 ($1.7 million) compared to the same period ended September 30, 2019 ($2.25 million). Also notable is that the Volta revenue is not particularly large component of overall revenue, less than 15%. Thinking aloud, I wonder if this vertical is just a distraction, one that could cause management to lose focus on the race to scale the mining business.

Overall, a tepid or ok quarter in my view for Bitfarms, but, in COVID time, that was a long time ago and the Bitcoin price has increased dramatically since the company last reported results. Balancing my lukewarm view of the quarter, in accentuating the positive, Bitfarms' management prepared this slide.

Risks

First, the company is not profitable yet and, therefore, it does not appear to be building a portfolio of crypto like some of the other blockchain companies. Perhaps there will be a change in this regard when the 4th quarter results are reported.

Second, the Volta subsidiary had declining revenues for the relevant periods above and one might wonder, as I do, whether this operation is a distraction.

Third, the stock price of the company has run-up considerably over the past year (more than 1,800%) and a lot of positive news has thus been priced into the stock, in my view at least, notwithstanding shareholder equity actually declining in the last reported quarterly period.

In addition to these primary risks/concerns, a laundry list of factors can be found on pages 14-22 of the most recent MD&A filing made with Canadian regulators (see "Highlights" link above).

Concluding Thoughts

Bitfarms is a crypto miner with promise and management skin in the game, but the company currently lacks profits or the ballast of crypto on its balance sheet as a treasury asset. Its stock has also run-up dramatically (more than 1800% over the last year). As such, I reiterate that I am NEUTRAL on Bitfarms Ltd.

In order for me to get interested, the company will have to show me something special when it reports its Q4 2020 quarterly/year-end earnings.