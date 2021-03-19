Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Chinese firm, Tuya (NYSE:TUYA), a leading internet of things (IoT) cloud platform, has announced that it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The Hangzhou based firm is offering the public 43.6 million American Depositary Shares at a price range of $17 to $20 per share. Tuya would earn a valuation of $10.4 billion at the midpoint of the range.

Early investors Tencent and Hillhouse Capital, as well as recent investors CPPIB, Dragoneer Investment Group, GIC, and Tiger Global Management, will purchase a total of $500 million worth of ADSs in the IPO.

Background

Tuya was founded in 2014 and has grown into a major player in IoT.

The company offers a suite of IoT cloud platform services, including Platform-as-a-Service (PAAS) and Software-as-a-Service (SAAS), to businesses and developers.

Developers use the platform to create an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners.

End users use the platform to engage and communicate from their smart devices.

Through its IoT PaaS, Tuya enabled more than 2,700 brands in 2020 to develop their smart devices. This includes brands such as Calex, Philips, and Schneider Electric. Tuya also powered more than 116.5 million smart devices.

Industry SaaS is a growing part of Tuya’s revenue stream. As of December 31, 2020, the company had attracted more than 262,000 IoT device and software developers.

In 2020, the company reported $179.9 million in revenue and a net loss of $66.9 million. Revenue was up 70 percent year-over-year, as net losses diminished by 5% from 2019’s loss of $70.5 million.

Tuya Does Not Have a Moat

“The most important thing [is] trying to find a business with a wide and long-lasting moat around it … protecting a terrific economic castle with an honest lord in charge of the castle.” — Warren Buffett, 1995 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting

Let’s take a macro picture to explain Tuya’s combination of rising revenues and a lack of profitability.

Possessing an economic moat, or sustainable competitive advantages, is the most important quality for a business over the long term.

At a time in which cloud stocks seemingly rise en masse without consideration for individual quality, it is important to be aware of the competitive advantages of the business.

As a cloud company, Tuya possesses profound switching costs due to the pain that customers generally feel from having to spare time and resources to switch from one tool or platform to another. A rival has to blow a cloud company out of the water to make it tenable to switch tools and platforms.

On the other side of this is ease with which cloud companies can be formed. Barriers to entry are generally very low and this has resulted in a glut of supply in the market. The cloud market weighs over $2 trillion but this market has over 140 public and private companies worth over $1 billion. These unicorns have more than 57,844 rivals, according to peer-to-peer review site G2. The odds of becoming a billion dollar cloud firm are very bad: 140 to 57,844. That Tuya has gotten this far is a testimony to its success. But this should not disguise the fierceness of its market and the massive obstacles to profitability that the company faces.

The size of the market distracts everyone from the limited supply of potential customers of cloud products. As cloud companies conquer the market opportunity, and the number of available unconverted customers dwindles, each customer will become more valuable.

PaaS has incredibly high switching costs as compared to SaaS. There are many cloud software companies but they all have to use platforms and infrastructure. Whereas I am skeptical about the competitive advantages of Tuya’s SaaS business, I am very optimistic about its PaaS business. Moats can only really be tested with longevity and few cloud SaaS companies are particularly old.

In a market with such fierce competition, even a giant such as Tuya finds that it does not possess the economies of scale to be able to turn a profit. Asset growth effects tell us that as capital expenditure increases, future returns diminish. A firm facing fierce competition does not have pricing power and given its nature, the cloud business has very low barriers of entry. Tuya will continue to struggle for profitability even as its revenues grow at incredible rates.

The company’s struggles with competition are clear in the financials. Not only does it not earn a profit, it also has negative operating cash flows of -$49.21 million, which for many investors will feel like placing a bet on pokies. This suggests that the core business is still untenable as a profit-making proposition. Free cash flow is negative as well at -$52.41 million. Operating income is negative, at -$69.85 million, pointing to negative returns and a destruction of capital.

As with many firms in fast growing industries, Tuya has impressive revenue growth. At 70% revenue growth year-over-year, its revenue growth beats the cloud industry’s average revenue growth of 40.6%. This growth spurt has convinced many investors to invest but there is still no proof that Tuya can actually make money.

With a free cash flow yield of -0.51%, the company possesses a free cash flow yield lower than the average free cash flow yield of the 2000 largest companies in the United States, which stood at 1.0% in 2020. FCF yield is an accurate measure of future company and stock performance because it is derived from two calculated accurate values: free cash flow and enterprise value.

Conclusion

Though Tuya has grown into a giant in the industry, and, given the strength of market demand for cloud stocks, it is likely to meet its IPO targets, it is, nevertheless, an unprofitable firm.

Its financials do not speak of a company that has strong competitive advantages. This can change, but the future is an unknown. Betting that Tuya will become a profitable firm seems highly presumptive in terms of one’s ability to know the future.