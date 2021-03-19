Photo by Adrian Los/iStock via Getty Images

Shakespeare once said that "A bubble by any other name would pop just as loudly." Ok, we are paraphrasing here, but we are at a loss as to what to call this rush into "clean energy". Bubble? Mania? Guaranteed Loss Syndrome? Active Disdain For Valuations? All of them apply, and in spades. Today we will look at an ETF dedicated to clean and green energy and show you where the numbers stand and also tell you why anyone buying here will not make any returns over the next decade.

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:QCLN) is a newer ETF that is designed as a play on the renewable energy movement. It currently has almost $3.0 billion in net assets.

Source: First Trust

According to its website, the ETF does the following.

The index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States and includes companies engaged in manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of emerging clean-energy technologies including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, wind power, advanced batteries, fuel cells, and electric vehicles.

Source: First Trust

It has been a spectacular ETF to own. Even after the recent sharp drop, the ETF is up substantially.

Of course in a market where buying every dip has been rewarded, investors must be wondering if this is where they get in.

Holdings

QCLN has holdings from different sectors but all focused on the underlying theme of making our planet a better place. It holds 44 different stocks and we pulled up the top 20 for our readers.

Source: First Trust

While some such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Brookfield Renewable L.P. (BEP) are rather obvious choices, others such ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) might be bit of a headscratcher. ON's products include power and signal management, logic, discrete, and custom devices for automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, LED lighting, medical, military/aerospace and power applications. Of course somewhere in there, you can find a renewable angle, but by that logic every utility could be entered in here as well. The fund does have exposure to a lot of industries that you might not really expect in a clean energy fund.

Source: First Trust

But as we shall see, that might be a good thing.

Valuations

Investors tend to use valuations for stocks (although lately we are beginning to doubt that), but tend to disregard it for ETFs. It is rather painstaking to go through the valuation of each ETF component and investors may regard it as pointless. After all, if the weights and components change, why bother? The answer to that is that while the underlying holdings and weights do change, they do remain more or less the same. You can see for example, the overlap from the holdings on September 30, 2020.

Source: First Trust

Hence running a rough valuation guide here is definitely helpful. Here is where the bubble valuations are truly captured. The top 4 components have a price to sales ratio averaging over 25.

Data by YCharts

It is hard to quantify the insanity of paying 25X sales as rarely does that pan out over longer time frames. The story gets even stranger when you look at some of the components. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) reported half a billion of losses just in the last quarter. At this point in the bubble, we expect pretty much every highflying vehicle to make losses, but the strange part was that PLUG achieved a new milestone by reporting negative revenues.

Source: Plug Power 10-Q

The negative revenue is due to certain warrants that the company gave years ago to its key customer Amazon Inc. (AMZN) for up to 55.3 million of Plug Power's shares at roughly $1.20 per share. This is rebate that PLUG offered and those vested early creating a negative revenue. The point we want to make is that the company's stock is so far away from reality that the vesting of options created a negative revenue. While analysts expect improving revenues, PLUG has not shown the ability convert any of it to profits.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Of course if you trust that one lone analyst out there, PLUG is pretty cheap based on 2030 earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even outside the front-line stocks, valuations are extremely stretched for anything attached to this space. For example BEP still trades at one of lowest dividend yield premiums to the 10-year Treasury yield. A normal valuation would require at least a 50% drop if the 10-year rate stays static.

Data by YCharts

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has a similar bubble valuation and at 7.8X sales, destined to give negative returns as far as the eye can see (and beyond).

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Yes, there is a move towards clean energy, and yes, that is awesome for the air we breathe. But investors are messing up at three levels. First they are overestimating the pace of change. It will be slower than what most envision. Second, they are confusing potential revenues with potential profits. Competition will be fierce as more and more money enters the space and margins will be lackluster. Finally, they have paid through the nose at these valuations and guaranteed that they won't have returns. If you pay $120 today for $100 guaranteed in 10 years, you will have negative returns. Now you might run into a bigger optimist who pays you $121 tomorrow. But that just increases his ultimate loss. This ETF represents the bubble in all its splendor, but to its credit, it actually has some companies that are outside the traditional green space, like ON, and that reduces some downside risk. We still think this is a sell at this point and we would avoid this space completely for the next few years as the fallout from too much capital chasing few opportunities plays out. Then, and only then will we get bullish.