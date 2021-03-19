My article in January illustrated the strength of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in China and its promise around Asia. Since then the strength in China has only accelerated. The company's very strong sales figures for January and February illustrated this.

Elsewhere in Asia the brand is showing its attraction for consumers in two very different countries. Singapore is small and affluent. It has the most expensive autos of any country in the world. There has been a strong initial response to Tesla officially launching there.

South Korea is a substantial country with a strong domestic EV industry. In both countries the government is pouring resources into ensuring an all-EV future. Last year the Tesla Model 3 dominated the BEV market in the country. The launch of the Model Y in the country seems certain to further strengthen Tesla's position there.

Singapore and South Korea are interesting examples of how Tesla, leveraging on its Shanghai base, can thrive in country after country in Asia. This is accentuated by the increasing rock star image of Elon Musk in the region. This is in a continent where business leaders tend to be self-effacing for both cultural and political reasons. Any glance at social media in South Korea or Taiwan or Singapore illustrates the importance of the Musk effect.

The Singapore Sling

Relations between Elon Musk and the Singapore government have not always been very cordial. Now Tesla is going into Singapore full tilt, as I predicted in an article in October last year.

There are about 628,000 privately owned cars on the road in Singapore. Only about 1100 are EV's. To show what an undeveloped market Singapore is for EV's, a total of 60 were registered in January this year. That was way above the monthly average.

However things are about to change radically. The government has brought in incentives for EV's, is banning diesel vehicles as from 2025, and mandating only EV's by 2040. Through the 10-year vehicle on the road scheme in the country, it is likely that this will produce a market of 50,000 EV's per annum in the country, perhaps higher.

In another sign off support, the government raised petrol duties quite substantially in their recent budget. The government has also reduced road tax for EV's and abolished the additional minimum registration fee.

One piece of good news specifically for Tesla was the A1 top rating given by the government under the "vehicular emissions scheme". This has given Tesla buyers a better tax rebate than buyers of the Porsche Taycan, the Audi e-tron, and the Jaguar i-Pace. They all got A2 ratings.

Tesla has form with small markets. It created the surge in EV's in Norway. It was still the second largest BEV seller there in 2020 with 7,770 units. Figures for this year so far show Tesla is again the best-selling BEV brand in the country. That is even though they are yet to ship the Model Y there. Tesla skeptics have repeatedly argued that Tesla can do well initially in a market, but then get overtaken for good once the competition breaks in. Norway shows this is not an accurate perception.

As reported by Statista, the market share of battery cars in Norway in 2020 was 54%, up from 42.4% in 2019. If you include hybrids, the figure is higher still. Norway has the best affordability of any country in the world in terms of Tesla's vehicle price compared to average annual income (the USA is the cheapest on a purely price basis).

In Switzerland last year, the Model 3 was the second best-selling car of any type, ICE or EV. It sold 5,050 units, behind the Skoda Octavia. The Swiss and Singaporean economic and auto markets share many similarities.

In Hong Kong, Tesla had previously sold well and is the best-selling BEV. As I detailed in a previous article, it is estimated that between 50% and 70% of BEV's on Hong Kong's road are Teslas. Hong Kong had Asia's largest Supercharger station until the latest one sprang up in Shanghai. At the end of 2019 there were 10,947 Teslas registered in the country. Then the EV boom stalled when the government pared down incentives.

Now demand appears to be back. For instance figures published by Tesla show that in August last year the company sold 912 Model 3's there. That made the Model 3 the best-selling car, either ICE or EV, in Hong Kong. It is only one month's figures. However, once more it shows how in such markets where Tesla is the market leader, when competition appears, it does not knock Tesla off their perch.

Skeptics constantly maintain that a high-rise living country such as Hong Kong does not suit Tesla. Again they have been proved wrong. The city of Shanghai has proved the same point. Singapore looks like it will prove the same point yet again.

Tesla's Singapore Strategy

Tesla has gone in with aggressive pricing in a country where car dealer margins are reputed to be some of the highest in the world. There has effectively been a cozy circle of car dealers holding margins high. This gives Tesla an even stronger opportunity against the established ICE manufacturers.

Depending upon options the Model 3 Std is being priced at around S$113,000 (US$83,000) and the Model 3 Performance at S$155,000 (US$114,000). To this must be added the government COE "certificate of entitlement" (basically the right to have a car on the road). That fluctuates month-by-month as it is a bidding system. It averages out to about S$47,000 (US$34,000).

Americans, accustomed to very cheap cars, might find these prices expensive. To the affluent Singapore motorist they are manna from heaven. The Model 3 Std for instance is now price competitive with the popular but hardly epoch-defining Toyota Camry. Government figures show there were 636,180 cars on the road at the end of 2020. Of these 10% were Mercedes, 7% were BMW's and 3% were Audis. So that is about 131,000 high-cost German saloons to be replaced at some stage. Amongst the lowest cost of these the BMW 3 series starts at S$200,000 (US$147,000) before COE, or almost twice the price of the Model 3 Std.

Because of the liking for prestige cars, it is also likely that Tesla will sell a good proportion of the more expensive performance versions such as the "S" Plaid and the new Roadster.

It is reported that Tesla are talking to Trans-Cab and Premier, two of the taxi operators in the country. That that could be a fruitful outlet for Tesla models in the country. There are already some BEV taxis on the road in the form of the somewhat ageing model e6 from BYD Auto (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF).

There has no doubt been a initial surge of orders online since Tesla opened up the booking, for which a $150 non-refundable deposit is required. One source reported that Tesla had received 5,000 orders on the first day. That is no doubt an exaggeration but it will be interesting to see any figures if and when Tesla releases them.

A screen grab from the Tesla Singapore site shows the following:

Tesla Inc.

The lead-times have lengthened and have now run out to "Mid 2021". The first consignment of vehicles earmarked for Singapore sold out almost instantly.

There is no firm news of Tesla installing their own charging stations on the island. The local web-site is not very forthcoming as yet, as illustrated below:

Tesla Inc.

One local firm is though already installing EV charging points. It says it will have 10,000 charging points installed by 2030. Many of them will be in private condos. Grants from the government are being made towards chargers in private condos. With 85% of the population living in public housing, having sufficient charging points will be crucial for public response. The government has committed to 60,000 charging points in public and private parking spaces by 2030. These will mainly be normal or slow chargers. These require overnight charging to fuel up the vehicle. This is to avoid extensive changes that would otherwise be needed to the power grid. It is estimated that with an all-EV car population, there would be an increase in power demand of 16%.

The K Pop Path

The South Korean auto industry is flourishing. It was one of the few in the world to increase sales in 2020. Last year South Korea became the world's 9th largest auto market. According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, a total of 1,905,972 cars were sold. Of these 15.9% were imported. Electric and hybrid sales totalled 225,000 for an 11.8% market share. Hydrogen fuel cell sales totalled 5,841 units.

The government is investing $17 billion to get the number of EV's on the road up from the current 110,000 to 1.3 million by 2025. This is a huge surge in supply and Tesla is prepared for it. Hybrid cars take up the substantial majority of non-petrol cars on the road in the country. Last year though saw quite a strong swing away from hybrids towards BEV's amongst Korean consumers.

There may be some hurdles if, as rumoured, the government makes future incentives more favourable for domestic manufacturers. Hyundai (OTCPK:OTCPK:HYMLF) and its subsidiary Kia (OTCPK:OTCPK:KIMTF) are amongst the world leaders in EV technology, as this recent article by Keith Williams on SA details. Hyundai is reported to have signed a deal with BYD Auto to use their new "Blade" batteries for Hyundai vehicles in China. The company gets most of its current battery supply from local producer SK Innovation.

The government has already effectively given some assistance to local manufacturers. It provides a sliding scale of incentives for cars based on a certain price point.

Tesla's performance in Korea represents a remarkable market share when you consider the strength of local products. The "Kona" and "Ioniq" from Hyundai and the "Nio" from Kia are high profile EV's. Tesla may have been aided by the recent problems the Korean manufacturers have had in their home market. This includes a mass recall last year of the Kona and Ioniq due to software problems and battery fires. Things may improve for Hyundai with the launch of the new "Ioniq" midsize crossover. The new Kia EV 6 is also being released. There have been rumours about Hyundai manufacturing the hardware for the long-touted EV from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). That might change the picture in Korea but seems a long way off, if it happens at all.

The Tesla Strategy

In apparent reaction to the government measures, Tesla has launched the Model Y Std. This is slated for delivery in the second half of the year. Already in the second half of last year, Model Y's had been spotted on Korean roads. It is thought these were in Korea for testing to comply with government regulations. The Model 3 sedan has sold very well in Korea despite being a sedan. The more popular crossover format of the Y should ensure their sales are even stronger. News out of Shanghai is that the factory has begun a second Model Y production line there. That may well be partly with Korea in mind.

The Model Y Std is being priced within the price range needed for the full new government incentives. The Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance can be ordered on-line but have no quoted lead-time at this point.

Tesla has 342 superchargers and 450 destination chargers in the country. They are building out more this year as detailed here. There will be new Supercharger stations in 27 new cities. They have 4 service centres and are building out 4 more of those this year as well.

The map of these is illustrated below:

Tesla Inc.

North Korea is unlikely to show up on the Supercharger map anytime soon. This map also illustrates chargers in Japan where the roll-out of product ex Shanghai seems finally to be gaining some momentum. The Korean and Japanese markets in fact show some similarities. Both have a history of substantial sales of hybrids and interest in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Exact figures for Tesla sales in Korea vary somewhat. According to different sources, they supplied 77% to 80% of all imported BEV's in 2020. They had 25% of all BEV sales in the country, according to figures from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association.

In 2019 Tesla sold 2430 cars in the country. In 2020 they sold 11,826 cars, according to conservative estimates (others have a figure of 10,518 from the first 9 months of the year). It represented perhaps 5% of Shanghai's total factory output. This year growth in the country seems certain to continue to surge.

The level of sales growth in 2021 will depend on how well Tesla is able to comply with government incentives. EV's under 60 million won ($52,000) get 100% of available incentives. The Model 3 Std complies with this already. Tesla can probably get the Model 3 Long Range down to this price requirement. Their battery costs are falling and production costs in Shanghai are far better than those in the USA. EV's between 60 million won and under 90 million won ($79,000) get 50% subsidy. That is the range where the Model 3 Performance will probably have to remain. EV's over 90 million won get no subsidy. So it may be that Tesla's focus, at the high end, will be on the new Model S Plaid and Model X rather than the Model 3 Performance. This incentive structure also explains why Tesla has prioritised at an early stage the Model Y for this market.

No doubt the substantial inducements from the government will be aimed mainly to benefit the local manufacturers. No doubt Tesla's market share will decline as the government looks to have 1.3 million EV's on the road by 2025. This figure will include hybrids and non-petrol cars. However Tesla is a bit of a cult brand in South Korea. There are a host of active Tesla clubs around the country, as there are in Taiwan. These tend to promote what is seen as a glamorous and sexy image.

Private investors have bought the shares so much that in January it was reported 1.28% of Tesla's total share capital was owned by South Korean private investors.

It will be interesting to see what further initiatives Elon Musk pursues in Korea. Tesla's current autonomous driving 14-nm chip was developed with Korean company Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF). They are working together on a new 5-nm chip. Meanwhile, on the battery front, Tesla and LG Chem (OTC:OTCPK:LGCLF) are moving ever closer together. There are new plans for the Korean giant to manufacture 4680 cells for Tesla. It would be unwise to under-estimate South Korean manufacturing and technological excellence in the new transport and chip paradigm.

Korea: the Hydrogen fuel cell alternative

Korea may also be the market where we find out if hydrogen fuel cell vehicles really can compete with BEV's. Hyundai is a big backer of this technology and has launched its "Next" hydrogen fuel cell car. Toyota (NYSE:TM) is the other main auto manufacturer pushing the process (though it is also hedging its bets now). BMW (OTC:OTCPK:BAMXF) is part of the "Hydrogen Council" along with mainly oil companies.

The replacement of hydrocarbons with hydrogen in various ways has been talked about for decades. Hydrogen has innate disadvantages, apart from its explosive potential. If steam reforming is used then some other hydrocarbon has to be added to the process anyway. So that rather ruins the idea. If water electrolysis is used, then it is an inefficient process. The quest for so-called "green hydrogen" seems certain to remain very expensive and very difficult to achieve.

This interesting article lays out the stakes being played for. It explains two major things. Firstly the use of hydrogen for transport has failed over the years. Secondly much of the current drive for the use of hydrogen is being financed and pushed by fossil fuel companies looking for a new role in the world.

Such cars cannot be refuelled from home. This makes the fuel likely to remain suitable, if at all, only for buses and trucks on fixed routes. The South Korean government announced last year that it wants to get 1.3 million EV's on the road by 2025. At the same time it gave a target for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles of 200,000. This is a big number but still only about 15% of the EV target. It can be seen as part of the country's progressive national energy plan. This also includes shutting down fossil fuel powered power stations and a strong new reliance on renewables.

One of the country's largest conglomerates is promoting hydrogen fuel cells cars as well as BEV's. So Korea may well be an interesting testing-ground for the concept. However last year's hydrogen fuel cell sales in the country were paltry.

For Tesla, the more pressing challenge will be the usual one of supply constraint. Will they be able to ramp up production sufficiently this year from Shanghai to meet Korean demand?

Can Shanghai Cope?

Singapore is a RHD drive market and all Model 3 RHD drive models are coming out of Shanghai now. Shanghai started in February to ship RHD Model 3's out to Australia, New Zealand and Japan. For instance, about 800 Model 3's were off-loaded at an Australian port in late February. A new substantial shipment recently landed in Japan.

Korea is a LHD market but will presumably receive their future orders from Shanghai rather than the USA. This is for obvious reasons of both cost and logistics.

The Model Y is now being offered in Korea for the second half of the year. That will certainly come from Shanghai. Early response to the Model Y in China has been very strong. It is likely Shanghai will have problems coping with the Chinese demand alone for this.

In the month of February Shanghai produced 23,600 cars. That would equate to an annual run rate of 283,200 cars.

Of the February number, 18,300 were sold in China and the remainder 5,300 were exported to Europe and to Asia. General consensus had previously been that Shanghai would produce 200,000 to 250,000 cars this year. I think the number will be far higher. They have already moved to four shifts for the Model 3 and two shifts for the Model Y. The production ramp-up will need to succeed if Tesla is to match supply with demand in China and Asia. That does not even take into account European demand until Brandenburg is up and running. The Shanghai operation has recently clarified how it is ramping up manufacturing procedures to meet the growing demand.

The Shanghai factory is said to be looking at getting up to 450,000 annual capacity for the Model 3 and Y combined. Troy Teslike, who has a very accurate track record on this, is forecasting delivery of 374,845 autos in China and Asia this year. Virtually all of these would need to be manufactured in Shanghai. The only constraint on these numbers might be if Tesla faces battery cell or chip shortages. There is now also a separate Supercharger factory in Shanghai which will be supplying to the likes of Singapore and Korea.

Next year should see the production of the lower cost "Model 2" Tesla out of Shanghai. This would no doubt lead to greater market penetration all around Asia.

Conclusion

For Tesla the two cities of Singapore and Seoul are seeing the best of times with not a glimmer of the worst of times. Asian markets are likely to reinforce the company maintaining its dominant BEV position in the world, as illustrated below by jpr007:

IEA Global EV Outlook.

It is not a problem to sell into the most expensive car market in the world in Singapore. It is not a problem to sell into a mass market against entrenched local manufacture in Korea.

The two usual problems will remain. They are the roll-outs of the charging system and having sufficient cars to sell. The charging system in Korea is well-developed. It is moving forward well. In Singapore there will still be a perceived lack of charging infrastructure for consumers.

China looks likely to continue to back Musk strongly. The leaders of China's two largest companies are keeping a low profile. Jack Ma of Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA) famously ran into trouble last year. Pony Ma of Tencent (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY) is apparently keeping his head well below the parapet. The CCP does not like its business leaders to get too high a profile amongst the public. They are happy for Musk to continue to illustrate for them that China is a great place for foreigners to invest. The new mass market "Model 2" S$25,000 EV is likely to get strong backing as a result. This will open up further opportunities in countries such as Singapore and South Korea, and all around Asia.

As usual with Tesla, they will no doubt be somewhat supply constrained. They need to roll out product from Shanghai to meet the demand for the Model 3 and the Model Y, and for Superchargers. Americans used to be worried about the "domino effect" in Asia. Singapore and Korea show how the domino effect for Tesla can spread all around Asia. Increased production from Shanghai should drive this substantively this year.