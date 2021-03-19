Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ:CRWD) stellar 4Q21 results and guidance, we reiterate our buy rating on the stock and recommend investors to buy the stock incrementally on dips. CRWD has the best next-gen antivirus/(EDR) (Endpoint Detection and Response) platform in the industry. The company is rapidly expanding its platform into adjacent markets such as ((XDR/SOAR)) and the broader observability market with the recent acquisition of Humio. The company is also working to address the cloud workload protection segment, another significant market, and an opportunity. The (TAM) is large, and CRWD has ample headroom to post robust growth for several years to come. CrowdStrike has one of the best breach assessment teams in the industry and is almost always the first company hacking victims call. While the stock is very expensive (trading at 26.3x EV/C2022 sales), we believe CrowdStrike has a compelling technology, first-mover advantage, and a robust platform that will post strong growth for many years. We expect growth rates to be north of 25-30% for the next three years at a minimum. We do not expect the stock ever to be cheap, given its leading industry position. Therefore, we would remain invested in CrowdStrike through thick and thin and accumulate shares over time. For a more detailed look at the CRWD business and its position relative to the industry, please refer to our prior work on SA.

Multiple growth drivers

During C2021 and C2022, CrowdStrike revenue will likely be driven by the elevated security spending levels due to the SolarWinds and Hafnium Exchange breaches. Many businesses are still grasping the enormity of both these hacks. According to news reports, SolarWinds Orion Software was downloaded by over 18,000 companies, while the Hafnium Exchange hack is supposed to have impacted over 250,000 businesses. These two attacks are a watershed moment in enterprise security

Previously only large enterprise customers were interested in buying CRWD products and services. However, this has changed significantly over the last few quarters. Customers of all sizes are now buying products and services from CrowdStrike. The low-friction go-to-market is driving sales into mid-market and SMB customers.

The company continues to add customers rapidly, and many of these customers are buying more products upfront, elevating the average selling price

The company also continues to lose very few customers to churn (around 2%), with the average Dollar Based Net Retention Rate (DBNRR) remaining well above 120%.

Upsell of modules to its existing customer base. According to the company, only 63% of its install base has more than four modules, while 47% have five or more, and only 24% have six or more modules.

Rapidly expanding product platform

CrowdStrike is rapidly expanding its core platform from the traditional Endpoint security to Cloud Workload Security (Posture Management, Run Time Security and Discovery), Vulnerability Management, and log management (Observability). All the modules are run on top of CrowdStrike's core Falcon platform. CrowdStrike's Falcon platform consists of the lightweight kernel agent and the Threat Graph database. The lightweight agent runs in the kernel model and gathers threat data from the endpoints and the applications, and beams them up to the cloud to store in the graph database. The graph database correlates some 5 trillion high fidelity signals per week from millions of deployed sensors. We believe an integrated platform of offerings is one of the most effective ways to stop hackers since the best-of-breed point products have proven ineffective. Hackers frequently slip through the cracks between the layers of best-of-breed security products. The following chart illustrates CrowdStrike's rapidly evolving platform.

Source: CrowdStrike Presentation

The TAM continues to expand for the CrowdStrike. With the acquisition of Humio, CrowdStrike's TAM has increased by another $4.1 billion to above $36.5 billion in C2021. This TAM is expected to grow about 9% CAGR to about $43.6 billion by the end of C2023. The following chart illustrates the TAM growth.

Source: CrowdStrike Presentation

Customer additions continue to be robust

While CrowdStrike is known for servicing some of the biggest companies and governmental organizations globally, the company adds several small and midsize businesses as its customers. Many midsize and small customers are sitting ducks for hackers since they are less adequately protected from malicious actors. During F4Q21, CrowdStrike added 1,480 customers during the quarter for a total of 9,896. F4Q21 was the second consecutive quarter of more than 1000 new customer additions. During FY21, the customer count was up 82% Y/Y. The company noted that it is adding customers of all sizes. We expect CrowdStrike continue to add customers rapidly as many incumbents such as McAfee, Broadcom (Symantec), Trend Micro are ceding their share and getting displaced in large and small businesses. The following chart illustrates the rapidly expanding customer base of CrowdStrike.

Source: CrowdStrike Presentation

Solid quarter and guidance

CrowdStrike reported F4Q21 results that were ahead of estimates and provided guidance that beat consensus estimates. CRWD reported revenue of $264.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $250.4 million and our estimate of $260 million. EPS was $0.13 versus the consensus estimate of $0.08 but fell shy of our $0.14 estimate. Revenue was up 74% Y/Y and 14% Q/Q. Subscription revenue grew 77% during the quarter and made up 92% of total revenue. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) surpassed $1billion and was up 75% Y/Y. CrowdStrike added $142.7million net new ARR during the quarter.

The following chart illustrates CrowdStrike results versus our estimates.

CrowdStrike guided F1Q /FY22 revenue of $290 million/$1.32 billion versus prior consensus of $270 million/$1.22 billion. Given our confidence in the company, we are modeling revenue above the guidance for both F1Q and FY2022. The following chart illustrates our estimates versus consensus estimates.

Valuation

CRWD is currently trading at 26.3x EV/C2022 sales, well above our SaaS/Subscription peer group average of 13.6x. CRWD is growing significantly faster than the peer group. CRWD is expected to grow at 34%, while the peer group is expected to grow at 23%. The following charts illustrate the valuation of the SaaS and the Security peer groups.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

When valuing CrowdStrike, we use EV/Sales as the primary valuation metric. Given that many of the peer group companies are currently in transition to a SaaS/Subscription revenue model or not sufficiently profitable, EV/Sales makes the comparisons meaningful. During acquisitions, one of the primary metrics used to evaluate takeout price remains EV/Sales. EV/Sales makes it easier to compare with historical takeout multiples.

What to do with the stock

Following CrowdStrike's solid F4Q21 results, the stock is up about 6%. But the stock is still down from its 52-week high of about $251. We expect the stock to remain volatile, given the high valuation. The sentiment on the stock continues to improve across the Street. Following earnings, several Wall Street firms raised the price targets on the stock. Based on the Refinitiv data, out of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 18 analysts have a buy rating on the stock, with the remaining on hold. The main concern for the "hold" rating analysts is that CRWD is very expensive, and the upside is limited. The median price target is $250, and the mean is $248. The stock is currently trading at $208. The following chart illustrates the price target changes following F4Q21 results.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

While we agree that the stock is expensive and will likely remain for the foreseeable future, we would be buying the shares incrementally on weakness. CRWD is one of the best software companies in our coverage universe that is consolidating multiple security functions. Therefore, we would be buying shares opportunistically.