When last analyzing the midstream operator, DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) and their high distribution yield of almost 7% it was found that they remained risky despite being halved, as my previous article detailed. Seeing as that analysis was performed during the middle of 2020 and depths of the Covid-19 economic downturn, it was quite a while ago and thus it now feels timely for an updated analysis for 2021.

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Overall they handled the downturn of 2020 surprisingly well with their operating cash flow jumping a very impressive 27.94% year on year from $859m to $1.099b. Although it should be mentioned that this was helped materially by working capital movements, which after being removed leave their operating cash flow for 2020 lower at a still respectful $971m that was an increase of 5.89% year on year if the comparable impacts are removed from their 2019 results. When combined with their very large capital expenditure reductions and distribution reductions, this allowed their distribution coverage to soar to a very strong 188.67% and thus provide excess free cash flow after distribution payments. When looking at their guidance for 2021 it appears that their earnings and thus cash flow performance will likely step backwards versus 2020, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: DCP Midstream Fourth Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

It seems that their earnings during 2021 are likely to decrease with guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $1.19b at the midpoint being down 4.95% year on year versus their result of $1.252b from 2020, as per slide four of the previously linked fourth quarter of 2020 results presentation. Meanwhile, their equivalent guidance for distributable cash flow for 2021 of $760m at the midpoint is down even more at 10.59% year on year versus their $850m result from 2020. Changes to their operating cash flow should closely follow these movements and thus it should be expected to soften between 5% and 10%. This means that assuming they see zero working capital movements it would push their operating cash flow down from the previously mentioned $971m during 2020 to $898m at the midpoint of those two guidance ranges.

Whilst this would negatively impact their distribution coverage, thankfully their capital expenditure for 2021 appears set to drop again following 2020 with sustaining and growth capital expenditure of only $65m and $50m at the midpoints respectively. When combined these should see their capital expenditure reach only $115m, which is less than half its level from 2020 and thus will ensure that their distribution coverage remains very strong with an estimated free cash flow of $783m. Their latest outstanding unit count of 208,360,311 sees their quarterly distributions of $0.39 per unit cost them $325m per annum and thus is more than double covered by their free cash flow. Admittedly this does not sound too risky but similar to the original analysis, the financial position leaves much to be desired.

Image Source: Author.

Following their excess free cash flow after distribution payments, it was excellent to see that this translated over into lower net debt, which decreased a handy 5.93% during 2020 from $5.923b to $5.572b. Whilst their cash balance increased by a massive 5,100% it was from a virtually non-existent base and realistically, their latest $52m balance would do little to materially boost their liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

Following their higher earnings and lower net debt, they managed to see their leverage fall slightly beneath the very high territory by the end of 2020, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.97 being ever so slightly below the threshold of 5.01. Given their guidance for their earnings to decrease in 2021 versus 2020, their leverage was still rated as very high given its prospects to increase back above 5.01 once again.

There is the potential that their free cash flow after distribution payments could reduce their net debt sufficiently to keep their leverage at these very upper limits of the high territory but at this point, it largely comes down to splitting hairs, proverbially speaking. This means that the risks to their distributions will remain elevated at least into 2021 because they have a minimal margin of safety should anything unforeseen transpire and thus require as much cash as possible to help stabilize their balance sheet. Given their likely backwards tracking earnings during 2021 and continued large capital expenditure reductions, it stands to reason that their earnings are unlikely to soar anytime soon and thus allow them to deleverage quickly.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their liquidity was previously rated as adequate during the middle of 2020, sadly this no longer appears the case with it having deteriorated materially. This is easily evident with their current ratio falling to 0.62 versus its previous result of 0.99 and despite their cash balance increasing massively in percentage terms as previously mentioned, it remains low and only provides a cash ratio of 0.03.

Admittedly management highlights their 'ample' liquidity on slide twelve of their previously linked fourth quarter of 2020 results presentation, but this largely stems from the credit facility that still retains $1.39b undrawn. Each investor is entitled to their own views but when it comes to assessing the liquidity of a very highly leveraged organization, cash is king in my opinion because in an emergency relying upon a financial institution can prove very risky for unitholders seeking income.

A significant issue hampering their liquidity is their $500m of debt maturities during 2021, as the table included below displays. If this was only a one-off event then it would be more reasonable to ignore it and thus rate their liquidity as adequate, however, they face another $700m and $500m of maturities in the following two years and thus this pressure will persist.

Image Source: DCP Midstream 2020 10-K.

Conclusion

Whilst it may be a rather controversial view given the extent that their unit price has rallied recently but nevertheless, I feel that very high leverage and weak liquidity make for risky distributions, especially when their 2021 earnings will likely decrease versus 2020. Given this situation, I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate for the time being.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from DCP Midstream's 2020 10-K (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.