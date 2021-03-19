In FY 2020 (fiscal year ending February 1, 2021), Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) burned $323.6 million of cash (see Exhibit A). That isn't a typo!

If you spend another sixty seconds you also work out that in a one year time period, Express' cash balance has gone from $207.1 million (February 1, 2020) to $55.9 million (January 31, 2021) (see Exhibit B). In order to finance that massive $323.6 million cash burn, Express had to take on $192 million of long term debt by borrowing $106 million on its ABL ($250 million capacity) and draw $90 million on its new FILO term loan (this new FILO term loan isn't cheap at LIBOR +800 Bps). Therefore, as of January 31, 2021, Express' net debt is $136.1 million (or -$2.09 per share in cash).

Exhibit A - Express, Inc. FY 2020 Cash Flow From Operating Activities

Exhibit B - Express, Inc. Balance Sheet (January 30, 2021)

Lo and behold, on March 16th and on Twitter, widely followed meme stock enthusiast, Will Meade, re-posted one of his earlier tweets where he unequivocally states that Express has $1.62 per share in cash. There is no mention whatsoever about Express' net debt.

Again, just to be crystal clear, and per Express' Q4 FY 2020 earnings report, the company has no net cash and $2.09 per cash in debt. Moreover, why is anyone talking about a price to sales ratio for a company just lost burned $324 million of actual cash (this isn't an accounting write-down for a non-cash item)? Why didn't Will Meade cite the -$4.99 per share cash flow hemorrhage in FY 2020?

And just yesterday, March 18, 2021, Will Meade posted on Twitter that 5,000 $6 EXPR March 19, 2021 call option contracts traded for $0.65.

For perspective, on St. Patrick's Day, shares of Express closed at $4.81 per share. On March 18th, someone decided to pay $0.65 ($325K) for the right to buy 500,000 shares of Express at $6 per share. Just to be clear, this call option expires today.

What gets even stranger is that Express only has 65 million shares outstanding. Yet, remarkably, on March 8, 2021 Express traded 110.5 million shares and 108.6 million shares. on March 10, 2021. Yesterday, Express traded 45.8 million shares. Why is nearly twice the entire share count trading in a single day? Express is a mall based apparel retailer that just burned $324 million in cash. Why does anyone care about this company?

On Seeking Alpha, today March 19, 2021, at 5am EST, Express is the 4th most read Trending News story.

FY 2021 Outlook And Management's Guidance

As stocks are about the future, I closely read Express' March 10th earnings report as well as its Q4 FY 2020 earnings transcript.

Enclosed below is management's commentary about its FY 2021 outlook. As you can see, no formal guidance was provided. The company is calling for positive operating cash flow and Positive EBITDA for the second half of FY 2021. They didn't quantify the magnitude.

$85 Million in Rent Abatements And Deferrals

In addition to this FY 2021 commentary, management cited $50 million in landlord rent abatements, $25 million in future rent reductions, and $10 million in rent deferrals. $25 million of rent abatements have already been utilized in FY 2020.

CARES ACT Tax Refund

Management did state that they expect upwards of $120 million from the Uncle Sam under the CARES Act.

We negotiated $85 million of rent abatement, deferrals and rent reductions. We reduced $250 million, of course, through expense reductions, capital reductions and inventory cuts, and we expect the CARES Act benefit of approximately $120 million, of which $95 million is expected at the end of the second quarter.

Management's Commentary On Mall Traffic

Incidentally, on the Q4 FY 2020 earnings call, CEO, Tim Baxter, specifically called out poor mall traffic and talked about opening new stores outside of malls. Remarkably, I continue to read way too many bullish Mall REIT article, but that is a topic for another day.

See here:

Turning to our second channel, our retail stores. The strength in our online business was not enough to offset the declines in our physical stores, which, of course, continued to be impacted by significantly reduced mall traffic.

See here:

We also see an opportunity to diversify our fleet, which is today predominantly mall based. So we opened two Express Edit concept stores, one in Columbus and another in Nashville. These are street locations, with strong foot traffic. These stores have a smaller footprint at 1,400 to 4,000 square feet and a product mix curated to reflect local styles and trends within a particular market and even neighborhood.

See here:

I talked a little bit about the King of Prussia store. And that was a test. We took a mall-based store, we reduced its square footage by 45%. And as I said, our productivity in that location is double the balance of our fleet. So we know that we have the opportunity to shrink much of our mall-based square footage, and be significantly more productive.

Speaking of malls and shadow debt (in the form of operating leases), as of March 17, 2020, when Express filed its FY 2019 10-K, as you can clearly see, Express has significant rent expense and operating leases. I am citing February 1, 2020 figures because Express hasn't filed its FY 2020 10-K yet.

Given this elevated rent expense, and Express' crazy high cash flow burn rate, it makes sense that mall landlords are desperate and willing to grant $50 million in rent abatements ($25 million was already taken in FY 2020 ending January 31, 2021)

And in case you are wondering, per its FY 2019 10-K, the average size of an Express full line store (not its 200 plus factory outlets) is 8,500 square feet.

And in terms of management's qualitative commentary on FY 2021, it reads like many of Express' past earnings calls where management is throwing Jell-O against the wall and hoping it sticks. It is long on ideas, shiny new concepts and initiative but doesn't inspire confidence that Express will transform into a company that generates much EPS power. The structural issue is that Express has the mis-fortune of operating very expensive mall based stores that lose a lot of money. Like most speciality retailers, its e-commerce business is thriving, but its expensive mall based stores are an albatross.

Putting It All Together

If we do end up entering a bear market, perhaps future market historians will look back upon this time period and mark it as a crazy time period when meme stocks were flashing irrational exuberance, yet most people just kept whistling past the graveyard. The stock market was once a place where collectively market participants discerningly figure out the value of businesses. This used to be about doing actual qualitative and qualitative analyzes on companies and capital was the allocated logically. Since November 2020, all logical has gone out the window, and many pockets of the market have become a roaring casino. Traditionally, metrics like positive comparable sales, actual EPS (and projected EPS growth), and strong positive cash flow mattered. Not so much anymore! Moreover, it seems like so many pockets of the markets are simply places where speculators can bet wildly on random tweets. Remarkably, it seems that no one seems to realize (or maybe they just don't actually care) that some of these tweets are misleading at best and factually inaccurate at worst. I get the excitement and intoxication aspect of speculation, I too like to allocated upwards of 10% of my portfolio in speculative stocks, simply for trading. The distinction is I want to speculate on a company that is actually growing or that has real EBITDA power. Candidly, I can't for the life of me work out why anyone cares about a mall based apparel retailer, with 8,500 square foot stores, that just burned $324 million of cash in FY 2020.