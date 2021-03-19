Photo by VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

In this article I will lay out why I added to my TAN position in the last few trading days, and why I believe it's prudent to continue to have exposure to this trend even in a rising rate environment. Renewables, and in particular solar, have powerful tailwinds that should propel accelerated levels of growth in coming years. Backed by both increasingly favorable unit cost economics, fiscal tailwinds, and public sentiment, solar has a clear runway of elevated growth and adoption. For those trying to gain access to this secular growth trend, without the risk of individual exposure, TAN offers a cost effective vehicle that is uniquely targeted compared to other renewable energy ETFs.

The Recent Sell-Off

As more clarity has emerged regarding both US and global vaccine distribution and the relative effectiveness of certain immunization against variants, US and global GDP estimates have been revised upward. These revisions have stimulated inflation expectations and subsequently have caused bonds to sell off in anticipation of inflation materializing. While bonds selling of alone is not a negative and a 1.5-1.7% 10 year does not drastically change the ERP or the outputs of a DCF model, the pace at which yields accelerated upwards was concerning. A rapid rise in rates hints that the FED might not have control and things could get out of hand quickly if inflation were to arise in any meaningful way. This rise in yields caused a sell off in tech due to the long dated nature of these assets and their modelling assumptions and a rotation into more economically sensitive names that would be set to benefit from a re-opening.

However, in the last two weeks, yields have stabilized a little bit and found traction around ~1.5-1.7% (10yr), causing investors to move away from focusing on the reactive rotation trade and return focus towards applying their tactical long term capital market outlooks. While rates have more room to run, and in my view we will see elevated levels of inflation above the top range of the FEDS guidelines, gaining tactical allocation in a time of volatility in areas of secular growth makes sense in a medium to long term portfolio.

In this recent rate move, TAN sold off ~33% before rallying ~10% this past week as yields stabilized and then fell again as yields made another move higher. As a sector that experienced significant appreciation during the course of the pandemic, a period of consolidation and profit taking was expected and is healthy for the long term trajectory of the industry. This period of volatility is when you ignore your emotions, think about clear long term trends and set up tactical allocations at discounted prices to take advantage of those trends. Elevated volatility will be with us for at least the next 12-18 months as we gain more visibility into the economic recovery. These are periods in which long term investors should be focusing on increasing exposure to long term growth trends with real insight into profitability. Many long term growth trends offer companies with no profitability and no clear insight into what that profitability looks like. While some exposure to speculative plays makes sense in a long term portfolio, elevated exposure to speculative names will not yield a successful and steady return. Increasing weightings in names with real profitability that are still in the early stages of a long term growth trend however does make sense, and is the strategy I have been employing over the past couple of weeks.

ETF Breakdown

For those not familiar with the holdings, over the past year the portfolio has increased its exposure towards inverters and battery storage as well as material and commodity providers. This tilt actually in my opinion makes the ETF more attractive as it has moved away from significant exposure to more crowded areas of the supply chain: residential installation and solar panel manufacturing. The inverters and battery storage providers like SolarEdge and Enphase are on the most profitable part of the supply chain and retain gross margins above ~30%. Rare metal and material manufacturers Daqo New Energy Corp and GCL-Poly Energy Holdings offer elevated exposure to the foundation of the supply chain, an area with less players and more pricing power. Both of these companies have enjoyed the fruits of high levels of demand and impacted supply due to the pandemic, which has caused significant increases in price. As these companies have grown in the past twelve months, the ETF has maintained their elevated weightings, offering a strategic tilt. This tilt should continue to offer upside relative to the sector as a whole, as it not only provides exposure to those names that are actually making a profit, but it offers a hedge against inflation and structural constraints on raw materials, which would slow down growth.

Source: Invesco TAN Fact Sheet

These four top holdings make up ~35% of the ETF holdings thus offering a pretty concentrated strategy in the solar market. This composition should offer elevated returns as it offers a nice blend of exposure to profitability and real income streams and also a hedge against price hikes and constraints on supply, which I believe would hurt the installer models the most.

Catalysts Going Forward

Now that a stimulus bill has been passed, the next course of action for the Biden Presidency following a successful vaccine rollout will be a significant infrastructure bill. Given that subsidies were proposed and bi-partisanly supported in an earlier stimulus package in 2020, there is no doubt that the bill will include significant legislation on renewable energy. The expectation of this legislation should provide some support for these equities as yields continue to rise and these long dated assets undergo significant selling pressure. While rising yields will negatively impact their valuation, there is notable fiscal support on the pipeline that will bring new positive catalysts to the valuation, unlike technology names who are also very much exposed to rising yields.

Risks

As the US vaccine rollout accelerates and the market gains more transparency into the economic progress and direction of the country, there will be more pressure on yields. A rising yield environment impacts the valuation of many of these companies due to the nature of the narrative driving the stock. This is a sector that is poised for elevated growth and is believed to be at the beginning of that growth path, and thus they are naturally long-dated assets that necessitate modeling assumptions that go far into the future life of the equity. As a result, these companies are more sensitive to rising yields despite the positive impact that a growing economy has on their earnings power.

Conclusion

In closing, I would note that exposure to a broad collection of equities involved in “energy” production is vital in any portfolio. And a balanced blend of exposure to both Solar and Oil & Gas could outperform in the coming years and offer a nice pair trade. While I am a proponent of solar energy, and I think its mass adoption specifically in the US where residential infrastructure is robust makes sense. However, this is not coming any time soon and while the run-way to this point will bring about high levels of profits for the winners involved, it may create short term supply pressure on energy sources as we shift infrastructure. These changes to supply combined with the anticipation of high levels of growth and possible inflation are why I think balancing your energy exposure with both Solar and Oil & Gas exposure.