Our Latest 6.5% Dividend Yield Buy

We're going to highlight our latest trade.

Trades Placed

Bought 2,100 shares of AGNCP (AGNCP) at $23.70.

Index Cards and Quick Commentary

Note: Since this card was pulled after sending our alerts and updating the sheets, there was time for the price to bump slightly higher. The difference of $.07 isn't material to the thesis.

We purchased 2,100 shares of AGNCP at $23.70. Liquidity has been surprisingly decent, though we caution investors to still be wary with preferred share liquidity. We set our limit orders for $23.70 after seeing quite a few smaller trades going through at that price. This will bring our total allocation from 300 shares to 2,400 shares and the % of the portfolio from about 1% to about 8%. We picked AGNCP because we want a relatively stable share where we can store some capital. Our target buy-under price is $23.86, but we try to avoid crossing any large bid-ask spreads. Currently, the bid shows $23.67 and the ask shows $23.84, but our limit orders at $23.70 executed within seconds.

Note: The volume on the day is 18,472 shares so far. That means our purchase represented more than 10% of the shares traded so far today.

We explicitly highlighted AGNCP in the March Portfolio Update:

AGNCP is another risk rating 1 share and didn’t rally as abruptly. Looking for a risk-rating 1 preferred share with the FTF (fixed-to-floating) feature? This is the pick today.

At the time, shares of AGNCP were $23.55, so they've only rallied $.16 during that time. We can attribute about $.07 of that rally to dividend accrual, so the stripped price (adjusted for dividends) is only higher by about $.11.

We are treating this as a reasonably low-risk (outside of a financial crisis like we saw a year ago) place to park capital. Due to liquidity, it only works for investors who are comfortable knowing that they are investing in a preferred share. The time frame of our investment isn't set. We're comfortable having this position for quite a while, but historically we've often found opportunities to trade between the preferred shares of AGNC and NLY to capitalize on the market mispricing shares relative to each other.

ARR-C (ARR.PC) would be another good option at $24.70 (target buy under price is $24.85), but we already had about 7.8% of the portfolio in ARR-C. These are the two options with low-risk ratings that are both in the target buy-under range.

As an alternative, AGNCO (AGNCO) at $24.76 is less than 1% above our target buy-under price of $24.58, so investors might keep an eye on that one as well.

Prior to this trade, our cash allocation had climbed to over 22% since we took the gains on some mortgage REIT and BDC positions recently. By allocating into the preferred shares we're looking to reduce the total volatility. The upside is more limited, but considering the price of AGNCM (AGNCM), AGNCN (AGNCN), NLY-F (NLY.PF), NLY-G (NLY.PG), and NLY-I (NLY.PI), it would appear that AGNCP should be trading quite a bit higher.

At the present time (and prices), AGNCP, ARR-C, and AGNCO each appear better choices than AGNCM $25.17, AGNCN $25.78, NLY-F $24.98, NLY-G $24.99, and NLY-I $25.19.

Note: Prices listed here are from the time of execution on 03/15/2021. Tables/charts in the second half of the article will use closing prices from 3/18/2021.

We went into greater depth in our subscriber trade alert.

Execution

Since this is a preferred share and the liquidity can be weaker, we entered two separate trades. We don't have to pay a commission on each trade, so this was a free way to avoid showing the market that we were looking for 2,100 shares.

Returns on Open Positions

With our latest acquisition covered, we're going to move onto the tables/charts you've come to expect in our mortgage REIT articles.

Stock Tables

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Agency Hybrid Multipurpose Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX MFA NYMT TRTX NEWT CMO ANH ARI ARCC ORC MITT LFT GAIN ARR WMC ACR GBDC CHMI RC SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL OCSI AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Notes on Price-to-Trailing Book Ratios - Using Q4 2020 Book Value

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values continue to change every day. Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Repeated Note: There are three points we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We're using the Q4 2020 book value reported by management and classified as “adjusted book value per share”. Adjusted book value of $3.94 is lower than GAAP book value of $4.13.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value”. We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent. GAAP book value per share of $4.54 is lower than economic book value per share of $4.92.

If the book value per share ratio is absent in the chart, the company has not reported Q4 2020 yet (or did it so recently it isn’t in this sheet yet).

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don’t mention it.

Notes on Common Share Dividend Yield

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is stupid and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Notes on Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate. Further, there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Share Charts

Notes on Preferred Share Prices

This chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Notes on Dividend Yield / Stripped Yield

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices.” Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Notes on Floating Yield on Price

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price.” If the share remains at a fixed-rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change.

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Floor

ACR-C has a floor that interferes with the eventual floating rate. The floor prevents the floating rate from being less than the initial fixed rate. Consequently, while ACR-C is one of the FTF shares, it doesn’t exhibit the same decrease as other FTF shares when we switch over to the “Floating Yield on Price.” However, it remains a higher-risk share because of the type of assets the REIT owns.

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating) S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called) Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD. WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second batch:

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

Worst Cash to Call example: Imagine a preferred share that could be called in a few months and would pay out a total of $.75 in dividends by that time. If an investment in those shares ends in a call, the smallest amount of cash inflows possible would be $25.00 (call value) plus $.75 (total dividends). If the share price was $25.60, then the “Worst Cash to Call” would be $.15. That comes from the following equation: $25.00 + $.75 - $25.60 = $.15. If the share price increased by $.20 in the next hour, the “Worst Cash to Call” would decline to negative $.05.

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Conclusion

We're using AGNCP as a nice place to store some of our extra cash after closing a few higher-risk positions. Shares are still undervalued on a fundamental basis and undervalued relative to their historical range when compared to peers.

The gap compared to the historical range isn't huge, only 1% to 1.5%, but given the stability we usually see in these shares that is enough to be significant. It reinforces our belief that this is an attractive time (and price) to park some of our capital in AGNCP.

If we see opportunities to trade between similar preferred shares, we are happy to take those opportunities. If not, we'll still have the first ex-dividend date coming up soon and a nice discount on our entry price.

