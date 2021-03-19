Photo by VladK213/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) released its Fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on March 12, 2021.

The adjusted income was $149.141 million or $0.33 per share this quarter compared to $74.473 million or $0.17 the same quarter a year ago. It was a slight quarterly miss, but the 2020 figure grew 100.6% year over year.

Wheaton reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.12 for 2020 compared with $0.54 reported in 2019.

Source: Presentation Q4

Wheaton Precious Metals is part of my core long-term streamer with Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV). However, I am following six streamers on Seeking Alpha. Below is the one-year performance.

WPM shows an increase of 47% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis is always the same for Wheaton Precious Metals. This company is the streamer of choice and should be kept as a long-term investment.

However, trading short-term volatility is crucial, and I recommend allocating about 30%-40% of your position to take advantage of the short-term fluctuation.

CEO Randy Smallwood said in the conference call:

I am pleased to announce that in 2020, Wheaton high quality portfolio of assets generated revenue of over $1 billion and operating cash flow of over $765 million, both records for the company. And given Wheaton's innovative dividend policy. This strong cash flow has resulted in a 30% increase to our minimum quarterly dividend relative to last year. In addition, we were pleased to execute on our growth strategy amounting two accretive transactions in 2020, on the Marmato mine located in Colombia, and the Cozamin mine located in Mexico.

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 4Q 2020

Wheaton Precious 4Q'19 1Q'20 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 223.60 223.22 254.79 247.95 307.27 286.21 Net Income in $ Million 75.96 77.52 94.90 105.81 149.88 157.22 EBITDA $ Million 147.94 143.0 174.7 163.2 213.65 213.58 EPS diluted in $/share 0.17 0.17 0.21 0.24 0.33 0.35 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 142.3 131.9 177.6 151.79 228.10 207.96 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.8 1.52 0.75 0 0.79 0.28 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 141.54 131.87 176.84 151.79 227.31 207.68 Total cash $ Million 151.6 104.0 126.7 131.8 209.83 192.68 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,014 875 716 640.5 487.5 195.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.10 0.12 0.13 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 447.9 448.4 448.9 450.0 452.0 450.6 Production details 4Q'19 1Q'20 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 183.4 186.0 182.5 140.1 171.4 178.8 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 15,283 15,502 15,211 11,676 14,281 14,900 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,471 1,483 1,534 1,716 1,951 1,882 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 17.09 17.36 18.41 16.73 23.41 24.72 The gold/silver ratio 86.1 85.4 83.3 102.6 83.3 76.1

Source: Company release

Note: Historical data (more than four years) are only available for subscribers.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues: Wheaton Precious Metals posted $286.21 million in revenue for 4Q'20.

The fourth quarter of 2020 generated $286.21 million, up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. This solid progress was driven by a 33% increase in the average realized gold equivalent price, as we see later in this article. However, the metal price gain was partly offset by a 3% decline in the number of Gold Equivalent Ounces sold.

Cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $207.96 million compared to $131.87 million in the prior year. Below is the repartition per metal sold.

Below is the revenue per metal for the four quarters of 2020: However, the gold price dropped slightly sequentially at $1,882 per ounce, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - 2020 free cash flow was $763.62 million with an FCF of $207.7 million this quarter.

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus capex.

One noticeable element that characterizes a "streamer" is that capex is generally very small unless it engages in an acquisition. capex was less than $1 million this quarter again.

Note: We can see the chart above a large bump in 2018 due to the Stillwater investment.

2020 FCF was a profit of $686.3 million and the fourth quarter of 2020 was $207.68 million.

On March 11, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.13 per common share, representing an increase of 30% relative to the comparable period in 2020.

Note: Wheaton Precious Metals is a Canadian company, and dividends are subject to Canadian tax (~25%) taken at the source, which reduces significantly the amount paid for US investors. US investors can only deduct about 15%. Contact your broker.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

On December 31, 2020, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $192.68 million, and debt outstanding was down to $195 million (under the $2 billion revolving credit facility). Net debt is now $2.32 million.

Wheaton is now nearly net debt free which is a crucial financial component when it comes to long-term investment.

The chart below shows a significant debt reduction:

During the December-end quarter, Wheaton repaid $293 million under the Revolving Facility.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details.

This quarter's attributable gold equivalent production was 178,801 GEOs compared to 186,027 GEOs in the prior-year quarter. The company sold 147,277 GEOs during the fourth quarter, down from 152,514 GEOs the prior-year quarter. Gary Brown said in the conference call:

Decrease of 4% on a gold equivalent basis with lower production at Salobo and 777 resulting from the temporary suspension of operations at each mine site being partially offset by the mining of higher-grade material at Antamina.

Wheaton’s metals production was:

93,137 Au ounces, down from the prior-year quarter’s 107,054 ounces. Silver production declined 10.2% year over year to 6,509 Ag ounces. Palladium production also slipped 6.4% year over year to 5,672 ounces.

The gold/silver ratio is 76.1 this quarter (please see chart below). Silver was lagging until recently but went back to a more normal ratio.

5 - 2020 Reserves (Total Proven and Probable) and 2021 guidance and recent acquisitions.

1 - Total Reserves P3 are 11.21 Moz of gold, 552.9 Moz of silver, 0.64 Moz of palladium, and 31.7 Moz of cobalt.

Source: Presentation

2 - 2021 Guidance

Wheaton’s attributable production is expected between 720K GEOs and 780K GEOs for 2021, with gold production in a range of 370K-400K Au ounces.

Silver production is expected between 22.5 Moz and 24 Moz, whereas other metals' production is anticipated between 40K and 45K GEOs.

3 - Acquisition during the Fourth quarter.

On Nov 5, 2020, Wheaton entered into a precious metals agreement with Aris Gold Corp. to acquire 6.5% of the gold production and 100% of the silver production from the Marmato Project located in Colombia.

Source: Presentation

On Dec 11, the company agreed with Capstone Mining Corp. to acquire a 50% silver stream from its Cozamin Mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals is exhibiting an excellent financial profile. The most important benefit when it comes to this streamer is called production visibility. I let CEO Randy Smallwood explain what I mean.

Looking forward, we anticipate steady organic growth building over the next five years with gold equivalent production averaging 810,000 ounces per year, growing to 830,000 ounces per year over a 10-year time horizon. Average production over the next five years and 10 years is expected to increase primarily due to continued production growth from Salobo, Constancia, Peñasquito and Stillwater as well as incremental ounces from the Marmato, Cozamin and Voisey’s Bay streams.

The only unavoidable uncertainty is the price of the precious metals. With such a strong forecast, I am confident in the company's ability to deliver.

Technical Analysis

WPM forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at about $40 and range support at $36-$35.

Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish but often followed by higher prices. Hence, I expect a breakout with a retest potential of the 200MA at $44.5-$45.5, at which point we will have to review our investment strategy.

The trading short-term strategy is to sell about 25% of your position between $39.75-$41 and accumulate again below $36.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!