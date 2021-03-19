Image: Kittilä mine source: AEM presentation

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is one of my favorite long-term gold miners that I regularly follow on Seeking Alpha.

On Feb.12, 2021, the gold miner reported net income of $205.22 million or $0.84 per diluted share during fourth-quarter 2020, down from $331.70 million or $1.38 per diluted share recorded in the same quarter last year. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.67, which were in-line with expectations.

Agnico Eagle 2020 revenues were $928.4 million, up 23.3% compared to 2019. I was a little below the analysts' expectations.

Production for Q4 came at 501,445 ounces in the fourth quarter, up 1.4% compared to Q4'19. The production includes pre-commercial production from the IVR open pit at the Meadowbank Complex and the Tiriganiaq open pit at Meliadine.

My core long-term gold portfolio is comprised of Agnico Eagle, Newmont (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

We can see that the company has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and Newmont and Barrick.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at Agnico Eagle's production from Q3 to Q4 shows a huge jump sequentially at the Canadian Malartic. Agnico Eagle presently produces from nine mines.

The investment thesis continues to be the same, quarter after quarter. Agnico Eagle presents a compelling financial profile that suits a savvy investor's balanced portfolio.

Thus, as I have said in my preceding articles, I recommend accumulating this gold miner on any weakness for the long term.

However, it's crucial to trade short-term a minimum of >30% of your AEM position to take advantage of the current volatility. I call it "trading your long-term position." It's essential because while offering an extra profit, it allows investors to limit the risks of sharp corrections that always occur along the way. A simple look at the chart gives you what you need to understand this fact.

Sean Boyd, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As a result of that performance on the operating side the business in the full year 2020 generated operating cash flow of 1.2 billion. So that continues to improve our financial position, good liquidity, declared our quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share.

AEM - Financials and Production in 4Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 753.1 671.9 557.2 980.6 928.5 Net Income in $ Million 331.7 -21.6 105.3 222.7 205.2 EBITDA $ Million 680.59 204.6 272.0 527.3 489.9 EPS diluted in $/share 1.38 -0.09 0.43 0.91 0.84 Cash from operations in $ Million 257.5 163.4 162.6 462.5 403.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 195.7 168.8 170.5 195.3 224.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 61.7 -5.5 -7.8 267.2 178.8 Total Cash $ Billion (including equity securities) 0.41 1.34 0.51 321.5 406.5 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.36 2.71 1.81 1.56 1.57 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.35 0.35 Shares outstanding diluted in million 240.9 240.2 242.8 243.9 244.1

Source: Company filing and Fun trading.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a strong gold production this quarter. Production was 501,445 Au Oz, up 1.8% sequentially.

LaRonde, Meliadine, Meadowbank, and Canadian Malartic, "including 15,504 ounces of pre-commercial gold production from the IVR open pit at the Meadowbank Complex and the Tiriganiaq open pit at Meliadine," are the four primary producing mines.

All-in sustainable costs, or AISC, are now down sequentially, with an average of $985 per ounce in 4Q'20. AISC is down sequentially due to increasing production.

Guidance for 2021

The company expects gold production guidance for 2021 at a mid-point of 2.0475 million ounces.

The company anticipates that total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce for 2020 will range from $700 to $750 and $950 and $1,000, respectively.

Capex expected to be between $750 million and $800 million through 2024. Capex for 2021 will be $803 million.

This guidance is supported by a few expansions progressing.

Source: Presentation

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $928.45 million in 4Q'20.

Agnico Eagle reported its 4Q'20 results on Feb. 11, 2021. Revenues were in line with what I expected, at $928.45 million, up 23.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 5.3% sequentially. The company posted a $205.22 million net income or $0.84 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The total cash costs per ounce for gold production were $701 per ounce.

The gold price realized was $1,876/Oz during the fourth quarter of 2020. The total cash from operating activities was $403.51 million in the quarter, up significantly year over year (please see table).

The combination of strong gold production and record gold price is the main element here. Furthermore, the silver price is also a component for Agnico Eagle and has been climbing as well. The silver price realized is now over $24.69 per ounce.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

The free cash flow suffered earlier due to its challenging Nunavut projects. However, free cash flow is recovering nicely now.

2020 free cash flow was $417.8 million, and the free cash flow for 4Q'20 was $163.9 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be strong in the next few quarters, and the company decided to raise the quarterly dividend to $0.35 per share.

CEO Sean Boyd said in the conference call:

We expect to grow output off of the 2020 amount by 24% as we move through 2024 and that's supported by record reserve position, so lots of records as we close the 2020.

3 - Net debt was $1.16 billion in 4Q'20

Agnico Eagle has solid financials with a low net debt of $1.16 billion. This debt profile is what we want to see to justify a long-term investment.

Agnico Eagle finished 2020 with total cash of $406.46 million compared with $ 423.27 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt (including current) was around $1,565.24 million as of Dec 31,2020, compared with $1,724.11 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Financial position from Presentation:

Source: Presentation

4 - Agnico Eagle 2020 Reserves

The 2020 Reserves (Proven and Probable) is growing.

24.082 Au Moz 27.767 Ag Moz 84,987 Cu M Tonnes 115.454 Zc M Tonnes

Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle formed a symmetrical wedge pattern until recently, which ended up with a breakdown indicated in the graph below on Feb.10. The stock quickly retreated to $55.50 as a new low short term.

Since then, the stock is slowly recovering and forms a descending channel pattern with a resistance range at $63.75 and support just below $56. The RSI confirms this uptrend.

Warning: The TA analysis is a picture-in-time and must be updated frequently to suit your short-term trading strategy better.

The short-term strategy that I recommend (my opinion only) is to buy below $56, potentially to $55, and sell partially (20%-30%) between $63.75 and $66.

AEM is highly correlated to the price of gold.

If the gold price continues to go up after reaching a low at 1,680 per ounce, I believe AEM could eventually retest the 200MA at $70.75, but it is not likely short-term.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!