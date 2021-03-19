Federal Reserve Watch: A Very Difficult Future Out There

The Federal Reserve, I believe, faces a very difficult future. There are two reasons for this belief.

First, the United States is perhaps in its biggest state of disequilibrium in a long time. Whereas U.S. household net worth is at its highest level ever and credit markets are surfing on waves of money the labor market situation, the small- and medium-sized businesses, and the economy, in general, are all in the process of relocating and restructuring, a process that will take time and patience.

The $1.9 trillion Biden fiscal program to stimulate the economy is expected, by many, to help the stock market and to create faster inflation.

The stock markets continue to hit new historic highs and the inflationary expectations built into bond yields have risen to levels not seen for several years.

And, government debt loads continue to rise along with debt in the private sector. And, central banks around the world are moving in different directions because their economies are at different places.

Second, all this disorder seems to be coming at a time in which policy makers are faced with what is called radical uncertainty. Radical uncertainty occurs when the future becomes so uncertain that forecasters cannot even describe some of the possible futures that might take place, let alone assign probabilities to this potential occurrence.

And, this radical uncertainty is likely to stay with the policy makers for an extended period of time.

The Position Of The Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve is working to maintain its composure during these trying times and is resulting in the leadership of the Fed making intentional efforts to present a picture of the future that will keep the confidence of markets and support the economy to a robust future.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the decision-making body of the Federal Reserve, had its meeting this week, March 16-17 and came out with this assurance after the meetings were completed. As Justin Lahart reports in the Wall Street Journal,

“What the central bank under Chairman Jerome Powell wants investors to believe is that even though the economy seems poised to do much better, with inflation likely to move at least temporarily higher, it won’t raise rates for years to come. To that end, in projections released following their meeting Wednesday, Fed policy makers substantially boosted their forecasts for the economy and inflation this year, but largely left in place forecasts that they will leave their target range on overnight rates near zero through the end of 2023.”

Note that it is very important for the Federal Reserve to be taking a stance like this. The financial markets, at this time in history, count on it.

As I have written regularly over the past ten years or so, the Federal Reserve, beginning under the leadership of Fed Chair Ben Bernanke during the Great Recession and beyond, sought a monetary policy that erred on the side of monetary ease so that no mistakes would be made that might throw the financial system and the economy, into a downspin. Through three rounds of quantitative easing during the eleven year economic recovery, the Fed keep things quite loose.

Those following Mr. Bernanke as Fed chair, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, built on the success of this policy stance and continued to devise monetary policy that erred on the side of monetary ease. This approach to monetary policy is a major reason for why we are where we are today

In Chairman Powell’s comments following the FOMC meeting, we are experiencing the current approach to this policy stance.

But, the approach is crucial. The participants in the financial markets almost demand to be reassured that the Fed will not “back off” an follow a monetary policy that is less expansive. That is the really big fear. And it is this market fear that Mr. Powell and the Fed continue to play to.

Hence, as stated in the Wall Street Journal:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment to supporting the economy until it fully recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.”

What Is The Fed Doing?

Talk is good, but the important thing for investors to watch is exactly how the Fed is managing its balance sheet, for that is what ultimately, really drives the markets. Since last March, the Fed has been very aggressive in pumping liquidity into the banking system and the financial markets. This has resulted in fact, as Telis Demos describes in the Wall Street Journal, that “Credit Markets are Surfing on Waves of Money.”

But, what is going on at the Fed now?

In the last banking week, the banking week that ended March 17, 2021, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, a proxy for excess reserves in the banking system, rose by a huge $226.6 billion, to bring the total of “excess reserves” in the banking system up to a record level of $3,873.3 billion or close to $3.9 trillion.

Note that in the middle of October 2007, just before the Great Recession began in December 2007, the Fed had only 0.9 trillion in assets and its total securities portfolio amounted to $780 billion. The magnitudes today are mind-boggling, but tell the story of the Fed’s largess over the past decade or so.

In the past banking week, the Fed acquired over $110 billion in securities. The banking system gained about $133 billion as the government reduced its cash holdings at the Fed and put them out into private hands as a part of the government’s stimulus. The U.S. Treasury is also getting ready to put a lot more money into the hands of the public as a part of its private sector benefits program.

Since the start of the year, “excess reserves” in the commercial banking system rose by $730 billion, an amount that would have totaled 80 percent of the Fed’s balance sheet in October 8007. Total assets of the Federal Reserve jumped up by $330 billion.

Bottom Line

One can only conclude that the Federal Reserve is making sure that the economy has lots of money. And, it is helping the U.S. Treasury Department allocate many, many dollars to the private sector in order to get monies to people that need them.

The dollar amounts are amazing. But, the Fed doesn’t want to make an error that would throw the economy back into a deeper recession, particularly with all the work that has been done to relieve the country of the Corvid-19 pandemic.

Still, we must remember that there is massive uncertainty as to what might happen in the future. Federal Reserve leaders apparently believe that they cannot take any chance in this kind of environment.