Photo by William Vanderson/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Introduction

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is a 3-wheel electric vehicle company which rode the bullish wave in EV stocks from March 2020 through January 2021. The company’s biggest differentiating factor has been that it actually has vehicles on the road. It’s not in the proto-type phase. It’s doing a low volume test run where the company gains feedback from users, builds the brand, and irons out the manufacturing issues.

Keep in mind, that from a valuation perspective it’s irrelevant whether Arcimoto is cheaper than other bubble-like stocks in the EV space. You can’t make money from relative valuations if all the stocks in the industry are too expensive. Investors have the option to buy any stock they want. No one is forcing you to buy an EV stock, making you pick the best of the bunch. I analyze each stock by testing whether it is the best possible investment I can make at the moment within my circle of competence.

Arcimoto is still not even close to an investable option despite its 52.98% decline since my first bearish article on the company. As you can see from the chart below, it has a triple digit price to sales ratio which is very expensive for a capital-intensive vehicle producer.

Data by YCharts

Odd CEO Behavior

It has been extremely unusual to have the founder and CEO of Arcimoto, Mark Frohnmayer, directly engage with me on social media and in the comment sections of articles as much as Mark has. He even went as far as making a joke about my last name on Twitter. I hold nothing against Mark or Arcimoto and will continue to cover the company objectively. I think criticizing me is a waste of his precious time as the CEO of a public company.

Source: Mark's Twitter

This type of behavior is consistent with Mark’s brand of being highly promotional of his company on social media via YouTube interviews. I have never seen a CEO do this many YouTube interviews in such a short period of time. He now has the support of the financial social media influencer, Ross Gerber, who has made an investment in the stock. Arcimoto already has YouTube star Galileo Russell on its board of directors.

I find it disconcerting that Arcimoto seems to be organizing social media influencers to invest in the stock. I like investing in companies that let their business do the talking. If a company doesn’t have an investor deck or social media channels, it’s a positive because I know it isn’t overhyped.

Good News For Arcimoto: California Discount

In a previous article, I mentioned that it can get expensive to buy a Fun Utility Vehicle. Taxes, registration fees, delivery fees, and destination fees add up. That’s important because this small vehicle that carries 2 passengers can cost more than a used full-sized vehicle. It doesn’t offer a good bang for your buck. Specifically, I mentioned these added costs in northern California range from $3,395 to $4,395; in southern California, they range from $3,895 to $4,895. On the high end in California, that adds up to 27.3% of an entry level FUV.

Since that article was released, California made FUVs eligible for a $1,500 discount at the time of purchase through its Clean Fuel Reward program. That’s a nice bonus for customers on the fence on whether they will get one. Arcimoto definitely wants more states to follow California, but I don’t know if they will because California is usually more in favor of green investments than most states.

Since Arcimoto only has over 4,800 pre-orders, any help for the demand side is a win. I don’t expect the company to update us on pre-orders in its next earnings report even though that’s a key performance indicator. It doesn’t do so consistently. The company’s website got 180,000 views in February which matched its November high. It would be very unfortunate if these are mostly investors doing due diligence rather than potential customers.

August 2022 Production Goal

Some investors well versed in electric vehicle investing are used to production and sales targets not being met on time. However, I still think it’s material for investors to know that Arcimoto probably won’t be at a 50,000 annual run rate as of August 2022. I have watched many of Mark Frohnmayer’s interviews on YouTube. He is fairly clear that the company won’t meet the target it set out in August 2020 on time. If you haven’t watched all his interviews, you might be surprised by this.

Specifically, in August 2020, the company stated,

“Began design evaluation with Munro & Associates to improve Arcimoto’s manufacturing processes and supply chain management with goal to drive down costs and begin high-volume production of ultra-efficient electric vehicles at rate of 50,000 vehicles per year within 24 months.”

If you take that literally, the company stated it will get to a run rate of 50,000 vehicles per year in August 2022. That’s probably not going to happen. I initially became skeptical of this target when I read/heard Mark state in 2021 that the company will get to mass production in 2 years. Technically, since the new year has passed, he should be saying Arcimoto will get to mass production in 18 months if he’s sticking with the August 2020 guidance.

The last time I heard him say mass production would be reached in 2 years was in a March 11th YouTube interview. This is almost 7 months after the original goal was set. I like when management sticks to its plans. I don’t like when there is a sliding timeframe. If market sentiment towards EV companies gets more negative like it has in the past 2 months, missing targets will be frowned upon.

Mark Already Suggests Arcimoto Won’t Meet Its Goal

On January 6th, Arcimoto made its first step towards getting to mass production. It agreed to purchase a 185,000 square foot facility in Eugene, Oregon which is near its current facility. It is more than 5 times larger than its current facility. The company will close on this acquisition on March 31st. The company’s Chief Strategy Officer stated,

“Instead of spending time designing and then building a new factory, we can start right away with facility retrofits and production line layout. We are thrilled that this site became available at an opportune moment in our planning process."

The company isn’t exactly moving ‘right away’ because Mark Frohnmayer stated the previous owner of the facility is leasing it back for some period of time to make the transition. Arcimoto is aiming for the end of 2021 for some limited production activity from this new facility. In his February 17th interview on the JMac Investing YouTube channel (15-minute mark) he stated,

“by the end of next year we want to be actually cranking vehicles out of the door.”

He also tweeted,

“my hope is that we have some production-related activities happening by the end of this year, but not anticipating serious unit output until late ‘22.”

I’m interpreting this to mean Arcimoto thinks it will have a chance of getting to 50,000 vehicles per year by the end of 2022 which isn’t within its 24-month guidance it gave in August 2020.

This is important because Arcimoto already won’t hit its goal on time even before it starts retooling the factory. There could easily be delays in retrofitting the facility and adjusting the production line layout. There might also be production delays as the company irons out the kinks with mass production. Those delays would push Arcimoto back from late 2022 not from August 2022. My base case expectation is the company hits 50,000 vehicles per year in mid-2023. Mark himself stated in an interview that production scaling is a monster risk for new vehicle companies (52-minute mark).

Arcimoto Isn’t Ready Anyway

The truth is even though Arcimoto has some vehicles on the road, it isn’t ready for mass production. If the manufacturing facility was ready to go today, the company wouldn’t be able to start producing vehicles yet.

In its Q3 investor presentation, the company stated it did a high level run through of the vehicle architecture last summer with Munro and Associates. It said it was currently engaged with updating the design for the front clip for mass production, a full rigorous cost down analysis for parts on the vehicle, and a deep simulation analysis to make the vehicle more lightweight. The company will update us on how this is going in its Q4 presentation. I don’t think Arcimoto should get full credit by investors for having vehicles on the road since the current version of the FUV isn’t ready for mass production.

The Stock Price Is Everything

Mark Frohnmayer has done interviews on so many YouTube channels such as David Meltzer TV (which only has 885 subscribers) and Meet Kevin (1.47 million subscribers) because Arcimoto needs to raise capital from investors to reach its goals. Investors should be prepared to get diluted. As you can see from the chart below, since 2019 the number of shares outstanding has exploded. Furthermore, the company announced on January 25th that it will sell up to $80 million worth of shares from time to time.





Arcimoto’s stock price needs to stay high to keep the mission alive. That’s why Mark is so concerned with short sellers. Personally, I think the company should exclusively focus on executing because there will probably be a time between now and when the firm meets mass production that EV companies are out of favor with investors. Arcimoto needs to generate demand for the FUVs and start producing them as quickly as possible before the party ends.

Takeaway

Mark has continued to go on more YouTube channels than I can count. It makes the company look promotional. Furthermore, criticizing me and expressing concern with short sellers is a waste of the company’s time. The best way to keep the stock up is to deliver production on schedule. However, based on Mark’s social media posts and interviews, it looks like the new plan is to get to a 50,000 annual run rate by the end of next year, not by next August. That’s before the company has done the tough work of fully getting the vehicle ready for mass production and getting the factory retrofitted.

The one thing the company does on time is getting as many social media influencers as possible to invest in the stock. My best guess is the company will meet its 50,000 run rate target by the middle of 2023. If sentiment sours on EV stocks, that could cause the company to underperform. I mention sentiment because that’s what powers a stock when it trades at a triple digit price to sales multiple.