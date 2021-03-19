The stock of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) has incurred a 23% correction in the last ten days. In addition, thanks to the ongoing vaccination program, the pandemic is likely to subside in the second half of the year. Fossil will greatly benefit from such a development. Therefore, it is only natural that some investors will consider the recent correction of the stock as an investing opportunity. However, in this article, I will discuss why the stock remains unattractive.

Business overview

Fossil designs, markets and distributes watches, jewelry and handbags. The watch category is the flagship business of the company, as it has always generated the vast majority of the total revenue. In 2020, watches generated 81% of the total revenue of Fossil. Thanks to its fashionable watches, Fossil used to be highly profitable. To provide a perspective, Fossil posted earnings per share between $4.51 and $7.10 in every year between 2011 and 2015.

Unfortunately, Fossil incurred permanent business deterioration when Apple (AAPL) introduced its smart watch. Since 2015, Fossil has been doing its best to address the intense competition and it has even launched its own smart watch. However, the company has been unable to endure the highly competitive business landscape and thus it has reported material losses in each of the last four years.

As if the heating competition were not enough, Fossil faced a severe downturn last year due to the coronavirus crisis. The company suffered, not only from the severe global recession, which took its toll on the discretionary spending of consumers, but also from the enforced closure of its stores for a considerable period. As a result, its sales decreased 27% over the prior year and the company widened its losses per share, from -$1.04 in 2019 to -$1.88.

On the bright side, Fossil is doing its best to adjust to the pandemic. It greatly increased the online portion of its sales, from 20% in 2019 to 40% in 2020. In the fourth quarter, online sales comprised 43% of the total sales and management expects this metric to improve to about 50% this year.

Management recently stated that it will strengthen its efforts on growing online sales. Fossil will complete the migration of its own websites to the platform of Salesforce in order to take advantage of the increased capabilities of this platform, such as artificial intelligence features. It will also pursue growth in China and India and thus it aims to become profitable again at some point in the future.

Red flags

1. Store closures

Investors should not buy the turnaround story of management without realizing some risk factors. First of all, Fossil closed 30 net stores in 2020 and expects to close another 65-75 locations this year. As the company currently has 421 stores, it will close approximately 17% of its stores this year. Management has boasted that the company will become leaner and more efficient in this way but the closure of so many stores is certainly a big red flag for the business performance of the company and its prospects.

2. Operating losses

As mentioned above, Fossil has posted material losses for four consecutive years. Moreover, its revenues have decreased significantly for six consecutive years and it incurred operating losses in 2020. This means that the company was unprofitable even if its interest expense was ignored. A company that does not make an operating profit cannot service its debt without issuing new debt. Fortunately, the net debt of Fossil (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) is only $445 million (62% of the market cap) and hence it is manageable for the foreseeable future.

However, management is constantly focused on EBITDA instead of earnings. This is evident in all the recent earnings reports and conference calls. In this way, management signals that the company is far from becoming profitable again and thus it raises a red flag for investors. As long as management remains focused on EBITDA, investors can rest assured that the company will not become profitable anytime soon.

3. Share repurchases

As the share count has increased in each of the last four years, most investors will wonder why I have included share repurchases in my analysis. First of all, given the losses posted in the last four years, it is unacceptable that management has rewarded itself with shares at the expense of the shareholders.

Even worse, investors should note that Fossil performed aggressive share repurchases during the 4-year period 2012-2015, when its stock price was trading between $75 and $125. During that period, in which the stock price was 7 times greater than the current stock price, Fossil repurchased 24% of its shares. It is needless to say how much those share repurchases reduced shareholder value.

It is also remarkable that Fossil spent $1.5 billion on those share repurchases. This amount is more than double the current market cap of the stock. In other words, if the company had preserved this amount of cash, it would have greatly supported its stock during the last four years. To be fair, a portion of those share repurchases were executed before the company incurred business disruption. On the other hand, management continued to repurchase shares aggressively even when the earnings began to collapse in a desperate effort to mask the poor business performance. Overall, the aggressive share repurchases at all-time high stock prices raise a big red flag for the quality of the management of Fossil.

Final thoughts

As Fossil has incurred a 23% correction in just 10 days, some investors will be enticed to purchase the stock, particularly given the expected recovery from the pandemic later this year. However, they should be well aware of the aforementioned risks, which render the stock of Fossil extremely volatile. Volatile and risky stocks sometimes offer outsized short-term returns but they tend to offer extremely poor returns in the long run. The -69% return of Fossil in the last five years (vs. +92% of the S&P 500) is a stern reminder of the risk of this stock. Therefore, conservative investors should avoid Fossil until its business performance becomes reliable.