Intro

Grab Holdings Inc. (aka Grab) might finally go public after its consideration to go public back in 2014 was met in 2018. That consideration was to reach 2 million daily bookings. Furthermore, Grab is obligated to go public before 2023 or face a $2 billion payout to Uber. Hence the merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) is probable. Currently, Altimeter is reportedly in advanced talks with Grab to take Grab public. So is this your second chance on your lost opportunity on Uber (UBER)? I think so.

In this article, I'll use AGC interchangeably with Grab.

Background

Grab was founded in 2012 as a ride-hailing service (formerly known as GrabTaxi) in Malaysia and relocated to Singapore in 2014. Uber was at the forefront of being the winner of the ride-hailing industry in Southeast Asia when Grab was founded. Uber was expanding aggressively and competing for the market in several regions to a point where Uber was burning $1 billion a year in China alone. However, after spending $700 million competing in the Southeast Asian market, Uber exited Southeast Asia's market in 2018 in a deal that sees Grab buying up Uber's ride-hailing service in eight countries in Southeast Asia along with Uber Eats across 3 regions. Uber's exit from Southeast Asia has made Grab become the market leader in the ride-hailing business.

Less than a decade later, Grab has expanded operations outside of Singapore to other regions, including Japan and 7 Southeast Asian countries. Moreover, Grab has positioned itself in multiple growing industries, including ride-hailing services, food delivery services, e-mart, cashless payment services, digital wallet, insurance, and lending and wealth management services.

Since this business is still operating at a loss and its valuation is heavily derived from its future growth, the two important criteria that should be met are the proof and concept and the ability to scale.

Large Adoption is Proof of Grab's Ability to Scale

As mentioned above, Grab has diversified into multiple regions and multiple industries. These industries are growing rapidly across regions, even without the COVID19 pandemic as a catalyst. In 2019, Grab’s gross merchandise value, or GMV, increased approximately 200% thanks to rapid expansion outside of Singapore (GMV is the total value of sales transacted across the platform).

Despite suffering a double-digit percentage drop in GMV in 2020 due to the impact of COVID19 on the transportation industry, overall revenue increased by 70% in 2020, which is largely contributed by its food delivery service. Moreover, Grab's ride-hailing business is expected to recover quickly as vaccination is getting underway. This recovery is expected to boost Grab's business growth further.

Grab's Food Delivery Service Growth as Proxy to its Overall Business Growth

Due to the near non-existent revenue generated from its ride-hailing business, we can temporarily use its food delivery business as a reliable proxy to measure the general consumer adoption of Grab's services because the GMV from its food delivery service accounts for 20% of its total GMV in 2019 before the pandemic, compared to less than 5% in 2018. Moreover, Grab also stated that it was also betting on its food delivery services to drive growth and profitability in 2019.

Well, who would have known that COVID-19 became the catalyst that realized that vision? In 2019, Grab states that it has diversified its GMV such that the GMV generated outside of Singapore is more than 50% of the GMV derived from Singapore. During the period, GMV generated by Grab's food delivery services increased 400%. In 2020, Grab had a market share of nearly half of Southeast Asia's food delivery (approximately $5.9 billion) and 50% more than the provider that comes after it. Grab is leading 5 out of 6 markets in Southeast Asia.

Grab states that its cashless payment service grew by 170% in volume in 2019 alone before the pandemic. There is evidence to support that Grab's cashless payment service grew substantially in 2020, such as newly awarded digital bank license and high adoption rate in Malaysia.

These growth figures are evidence that Grab's business model works, and it's scalable.

Grab Striving to Profitability but Not Overlooking Growth and Expansion

Grab has achieved breakeven on its ride-hailing service across all operating regions in 2019, including Indonesia, home to a major competitor, Gojek. Although this segment has suffered due to COVID-19, I expect Grab's ride-hailing services to recover quickly amid vaccine rollout and the network effect spillover from the adoption of Grab's other services such as food delivery services, cashless payment services, and digital wallets.

For Grab's food delivery segment, Grab expects to achieve breakeven by the end of 2021. Moody's (the credit rating agency) states that it does not expect Grab to achieve breakeven on its overall business before 2023 as Grab is aggressively expanding its financial services such as lending, cashless payment services, digital wallet, and insurance. This segment is notorious for being low margin and loss-making.

However, this is a positive signal. As outlined by Cathie Wood, businesses that do not invest aggressively in R&D and expansion are at risk of being disrupted. I think that this is a market where the winner takes all, as noted by Cathie Wood.

Future Prospects and Grab's Network Effect

Despite rising competition, I think that Grab is at the forefront of the digital economy with lots of room to grow (at the very least) in Southeast Asia. One of the reasons is because I think of the markets that Grab is in are blue ocean markets because rising competitions are met with expanding markets. For example, despite the rising competition from Foodpanda and Gojek in the food delivery industry, Southeast Asia's overall food delivery industry grew by 183% in 2020 from the previous year.

Grab's other services are also expected to expand rapidly. Its lending services, cashless payment services, and digital wallet are also set to explode. For instance, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has awarded the Grab-Singtel consortium with a digital full bank license, 70% of Malaysian users spent their e-Tunai money (an initiative from the Malaysian Government to encourage usage of digital wallets in Malaysia) at GrabPay merchants, 50% of Malaysian users were active on Grab's digital wallet / cashless payment services platform throughout the Moving Control Order period. Visa found evidence suggesting approximately 70% of Malaysian users will continue to use digital payments in general. Hence Grab is set to benefit from this consumer behavior. All these suggest that Grab's services are sustainable, and Grab is at the right side of change outlined by Cathie Wood.

The network effect of Grab should not be ignored. I believe that Grab has a significant advantage over other competitions as Grab's other services such as e-mart, cashless payment service, and digital wallet, insurance, and lending and wealth management services are complimentary of Grab's ride-hailing services and food delivery services. As a result, the cost of acquiring new customers is expected to be significantly lower than the competition, while customer loyalty is expected to be higher than the competition.

Valuation: Grab or Uber?

Grab's valuation has risen significantly since its inception, thanks to its rapid growth and institutional interest. Grab has undergone series of funding rounds, raised a total of $12 billion at the latest known valuation of $14 billion by SoftBank in 2019.

Grab is currently in talks with Altimeter to go public in the US at a valuation of $40 billion (Uber is valued at $112 billion).

Grab's latest known revenue is $1.1 billion in 2018, estimated to be $2.3 billion in 2019. Since Grab reported 70% increase in revenue in 2020, the expected revenue in 2020 is expected to be somewhere between $1.87 billion (= $1.1 billion * 170%) and $3.91 billion (= $2.3 billion * 1.7). This implies a Price-to-Sales ratio between 10 to 21.

In comparison, Uber's price-to-sales ratio is 9.83 at the time of writing. Although Uber is relatively cheaper than Grab in terms of Price-to-Sales Ratio and Uber has grown approximately 50% compounded annual from 2016-2019, Uber's revenue dropped 21% while Grab's revenue (reportedly) increased by 70%. Nevertheless, I expect both Grab and Uber to grow together in the long term.

Keep in mind that the current sales figures are derived from Grab's depressed main business segment (ride-hailing services). This segment is set to recover amid the vaccine rollout and benefit from Grab's network effect spillover from Grab's other complementary services. This gives investors a favorable investment value proposition in Grab.

Risk and Liabilities

Since Grab's services are heavily reliant on human resources, personnel misconduct could be a major liability for Grab in the future if authorities hold Grab accountable. For instance, accusations of sexual harassment by Grab drivers, cars being vandalized by passengers, and delivery person spitting in food. Although these liabilities apply to the industry in general, these shouldn't be ignored. Autonomous technology can mitigate this issue in the future.

Grab's disruptive business model is also liable to be lawsuits (e.g., for having an "unfair advantage") and international risks. Since more than 50% of Grab's revenue is generated outside of Singapore, fluctuations in exchange rates can adversely affect its revenue. Furthermore, changes in the regulatory landscapes (political risks), regardless they're politically motivated or in the name of protectionism, are also major risks to Grab, especially when Grab expands its financial services (a highly regulated business segment) abroad outside of Singapore.

Most importantly, this article's thesis is contingent on the merger between Grab and Altimeter Growth Corp.

Verdict

I have been following Grab for several years now as I observe its rapid growth in Southeast Asia. I could not participate in its growth before since it wasn't publicly traded, but I use its services often (ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital wallet). I think that Grab's upside potential outweighs its downside risk, and it will grow into its multiples even at a $40 billion valuation given its rapid expansion into new business segments and the recovery of its main business segment (ride-hailing services).