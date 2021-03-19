SFL Corporation (NYSE:SFL) has long been one of those “yeah, it’s okay … I guess” stocks for me. I have never been all that impressed with management, and ship leasing is a tough business, but the dividend yield had been pretty solid and investing in ship leasing is a viable alternative to trying to pick winners in the even more challenging shipping sector.

Still, the results are what they are. With these shares recent having hit a decade-plus bottom in January (from which they’ve bounced 40% already), the 10-year annualized return with reinvested dividends is just 1.8%, while the five-year annualized return is 0.3%. I would also note that 2020 makes for the fourth straight year where dividends were flat or down (down in 2017, 2018, and 2020), and the current $0.60/share payout is one-third of the 2016 payout on a broadly similar revenue base.

I get that successful investing requires an investor to be fearful when others are confident and bold when others are fearful. To that end, the shares do look undervalued on cash flow even with minimal revenue growth, though the unpredictable pattern of capex to build the fleet is a key issue, and I believe there is room to both improve the payout and reduce debt further (and/or make fleet additions). Still, even with potentially outsized upside potential, I struggle to buy/own shares in companies where I just don’t have that much confidence in management’s ability to generate attractive long-term economic returns.

A Key Court Order Awaits

Seadrill’s bankruptcy declaration in February wasn’t really a surprise to the market, even if it was the second time in four years, but the outcome to SFL is still to be determined.

Following the filing, SFL and Seadrill revised their agreements such that SFL would receive 75% of the lease hire under the existing charter agreements for the West Linus and West Hercules rigs. With SFL fully guaranteeing $219M of debt on West Linus and $83M on West Hercules, that revised agreement would cover the full cost of debt service, and would actually be a modest improvement from the 71% SFL was due to get until an agreement signed in December 20, 2020.

I’d also note that under this revision, the West Taurus rig, which has been stacked for some time, would be returned and likely scrapped.

Now it remains to be seen if the court will grant the order that will allow the funds to flow on those rigs. I would think that this should be a formality, but I’m not a bankruptcy expert and I don’t see this as a zero-risk issue. Should there be some hold up, it would bite into that cushion I previously mentioned between free cash flow, dividends, and other claims on cash flow.

Time To Get More Active Building The Fleet?

One of my criticisms over the years has been that I’ve felt that SFL management has been more reactive than proactive when it comes to managing the fleet. Looking at the moves the company has made over the years to get in and out of areas like tankers, dry bulk, and liners (containerships), often the company seems to be reacting to recent trends as opposed to looking down the road a bit and seeing where the market is going.

To be sure, this is not an easy industry to forecast, and I’m not intending this as a harsh criticism of management. But the reality of owning a leasing company, whatever the industry, is that you really need to be owning a company that has a collection of assets that lessees want. The prime value of a lessor is in its better access to capital, but if that capital is frittered away on assets that customers don’t want to lease, there’s really no economic advantage in the business.

For now, SFL has the right fleet, with over 60% of its fleet value and close to 75% of its charter backlog in containerships. Moreover, with containership orders running well above long-term averages – orders were equivalent to 13% of the fleet in Q4’20 versus a long-term average of around 7% - I do expect there to be opportunities out there for SFL to add vessels with long-term charter coverage.

For those not familiar with the business, here’s what that all means. Because of the risks of lending to the shipping industry, most lenders have bailed out, meaning that shipping companies looking to order/buy a new ship face unattractively high financing costs. With its better access to capital, SFL can borrow more cheaply. So it makes sense for lessors like SFL and shipping companies to strike deals where the lessor buys the vessel and the shipping company operates it under a long-term charter agreement.

SFL’s forward net debt to EBITDA is about 5.5x now, which is very high for a typical operating company, but not that high for a lessor. So I do see capital flexibility to add to the fleet, but I would expect any such additions to be with established long-term charters. I do not expect, and certainly do not want, to see SFL buying vessels on spec, nor do I want to see the company enter areas like container leasing, which is hot now but likely to correct later this year.

The Outlook

SFL has $212M of convertible notes maturing later this year. I would assume that the company can roll this over given where the debt markets are now, but again that’s not a zero-risk item.

I believe SFL can generate around $160M in free cash flow this year and closer to $200M in 2022 and 2023 – more than enough to fund the current $0.60/share dividend and ongoing debt reduction. I don’t really think the company needs to reduce debt, though, and I do believe that fleet acquisitions are a possible use of capital.

As far as the dividend goes, management has taken a cautious stance for the time being, and given the uncertainties tied to Seadrill and the post-COVID-19 shipping market, I can’t blame them. I do think there’s the capacity to raise the dividend, but I think management will err on the side of caution and may well prioritize adding charter assets over a high payout in the near term.

The Bottom Line

In the past, it was pretty common to expect a double-digit yield from SFL. With lower interest rates today, I think a lower expected yield is appropriate. On a discounted cash flow basis, I think there’s a case for a double-digit fair value on SFL; it only takes low single-digit FCF growth to support that. Of course, unpredictable capex spending tied to fleet additions limits the use of discounted free cash flow modeling, but I think the point is that today’s charter backlog supports a higher fair value.

Is cheapness a good enough reason to own SFL? That’s for you to decide. These shares could be trading 50% higher in a year and I wouldn’t be all that surprised, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to see them below $7/share again depending upon how the Seadrill bankruptcy and shipping market conditions evolve. I admit to being tempted here, even after the rally off the bottom, but I can’t say it’s a high-quality or high-conviction idea.