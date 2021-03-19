Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Robert Chan as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) operates in China's fast-growing holographic AR sector, which receives strong government support. Such policy support aimed at creating national champions will benefit WIMI, but also attract fierce competition.

The company is currently the market leader with a firm foothold in holographic AR advertising. Its strong balance sheet allows it to ramp up R&D spending and make strategic acquisitions, giving it a competitive edge over competitors.

The holographic AR market is still in its infancy and expanding rapidly with new applications being introduced, WIMI is diversifying its core business to capture some of these growth opportunities. This strategy makes WIMI an exciting company but could backfire through a lack of focus.

WIMI is a speculative stock that aggressive investors may find attractive or more cautious investors may want to have a small speculative position in.

What does WIMI do?

WIMI is China's largest holographic AR application platform focused on advertising services and entertainment products, but the company has grander ambitions to be the creator of the largest holographic AR ecosystem in China.

The entertainment segment includes SDK payment services, game development, and holographic Mixed Reality (MR) Software. Though this segment accounts for less than 10% of total revenues. Currently, WIMI's more important business is advertising services accounting for 91% of revenues. Its advertisement platform and software allow clients to analyze video footage on popular streaming platforms to identify spaces suitable to add AR adverts. Advertisers can then purchase these ad spaces and add WIMI's 3D objects into the videos. The company works with advertising agencies to provide its products and services to customers.

Below is a diagram flow of WIMI's advertisement business.

Source: Annual Report

Market opportunity

According to Frost & Sullivan, China's holographic AR advertisement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 78.9% between 2020 to 2025 to RMB143.9 billion (USD22 billion) with China's total holographic AR market forecast to reach a staggering RMB454.8 billion (USD70 billion) by 2025.

While entertainment and advertising are key segments for holographic AR, the number of applications is expanding rapidly. Below are just some developments seen in other sectors.

Healthcare and Surgery

Holographic AR technology could enable precision surgery with the ability to overlay 3D models generated from CT scans and MRIs during surgical procedures. Furthermore, with COVID-19, more people are using remote healthcare. Holographic AR provides hands-free instant information access, including 3D imaging to aid health professionals. Holographic AR technology is also expected to improve training for medical professionals.

Education

Universities and schools could use AR technology to improve remote learning. WIMI's holographic AR communication platform can already be used for online education. In fact, WIMI is working with China Education Television, established by China's Ministry of Education on the Dream Classroom program, which plans to use holographic classrooms to improve educational effectiveness.

Telecommunication

Holographic AR could enhance real-time communication where people can speak to and see each other in a 6D holographic image. WIMI has already constructed a 5G holographic communication platform that supports various online terminals and personal devices.

Travel

Holographic AR could provide visual access to tourist sites, nearby restaurants and accommodation, and real-scene navigation to enhance the experience for would-be travelers.

Other applications

By now you get the picture that the applications for holographic AR seem to only be limited by entrepreneurial creativity. Already in China, real estate professionals are using holographic AR to give clients a better feel of a property's design and layout. Weddings are using holographic AR for entertainment. And the technology is also being linked to Lidar for its potential application for EV self-driving technology.

What's driving China's growth in holographic AR?

A key factor boosting growth is the advancement in holographic AR technology, leading to lower costs of hardware and hence wider adoption. Furthermore, as applications of holographic AR broaden, awareness and adoption increase further driving demand. For example, holographic AR shopping is now commonplace in e-commerce within China.

However, it is the author's opinion that the major driving force is China's government support for new generation technologies like 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and VR/AR/MR. As a centrally managed economy, China can mobilize vast resources to support sectors seen as strategically important. This may include grants, subsidized land and offices, loans, regulatory support, and even State-Owned Enterprise supporting sectors. For instance, Jiangxi province sought to raise USD460 million to benefit AR/VR companies. Powerful government authorities including the Ministry of Education and NDRC have also developed policies to support the AR/VR sector.

I believe that the management of WIMI not only recognizes the policy tailwinds for the AR/VR sector but has positioned its Headquarters in Beijing (North China) to be close to policy support even though most of WIMI's subsidiaries operate from Shenzhen (South China).

So clearly the outlook is bright for China's holographic AR sector, but things are never that simple. China's policy support also draws in a slew of new entrants and hence competitors for WIMI.

A quick desktop search uncovered over 2 dozen holographic AR solution providers in China. And while these companies may not all directly compete with WIMI, its ambitions to be a holographic AR ecosystem will mean WIMI are likely to compete with them on some level.

Table 1: Competitors

Competitor Core business HiScene, HiAR LianFeng Tai Cloud based AR platform HiAR Space.

Clients include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), Yum China Holdings (YUMC), PepsiCo Inc (PEP), QinetiQ Group (QQ)

Worked with tech giants Huawei and China Mobile (HKSE:0941) to develop 5G AR applications. PIFO Optics (Shenzhen) Technology Innovation Co., Ltd AR/VR and holographic projections

One-stop solution for layout design, software development, video production and installation. Guangdong Yinhu Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd AR/VR holographic manufacturer focused on touch devices, holographic projection, software development, and film production. Magical (Shanghai) Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd Manufactures 180, 270 and 360 degree holographic display equipment. Dongman (Shanghai) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. Established in 2012 among the first companies to create 3D holographic technology.

Products include holographic display cabinets, windows, stages and sculptures etc.

Involved in holographic exhibitions, advertising, serves the education and real estate sectors.

Source: Created by author from online data

According to China Morning Post, China's tech giants Baidu Inc (BIDU), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA), and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) are also developing products for the AR sector. Competition is intensifying and we haven't even included international competitors like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Snap Inc (SNAP), and Facebook (FB) who are all invested in AR technology. In short, the barriers to entry are limited.

So what's the bull case for WIMI?

With a fast-growing and changing holographic AR sector, market participants are constantly developing new applications for holographic technology. Significant capital is needed for R&D and strategic acquisitions. WIMI compared to its domestic competitors is comparatively cash rich due to its IPO in March 2020 raising USD23.1 million and follow-on public offering in July 2020 raising an additional USD57.8 million, giving it a huge war chest to compete.

A previous Seeking Alpha article mentioned the strong Management Team and in many ways, I concur. The Chairman Jie Zhao is experienced and previously a director at Xiamen Xiangton Animation Co.,Ltd, which is one of the top 100 Chinese Internet companies according to the Internet Society of China. Besides, several of the key senior leadership team are proven entrepreneurs.

Frost & Sullivan notes in 2018, WIMI was the industry leader with the largest revenue, number of clients, and holographic AR content. WIMI also had the most patents and software copyrights.

I hate to harp on about this, but the biggest bullish indicator remains policy support. Especially in China, policy support matters more than other countries and can make or break industries.

Performance so far

Source: Author compiled from WIMI FY2019 and 1H 2020 financial results

WIMI's revenues grew by a CAGR of 28.9% between FY2017 and FY2019. Gross margins ranged between 54% and 62% for the same period which is reasonable for a software company. WIMI is classified within the advertising sector since most of its revenue comes from advertising. Though I tend to view WIMI as operating in the information technology sector, especially as it is primarily involved in software and middleware applications, and competes in different sectors based on its technology and applications.

Cash generation was respectable with FY2019 FCF of RMB143 million (USD20.6 million), and FY2019 cash in hand was strong at RMB129 million (USD18.5 million) even before its IPO.

1H 2020 however saw a turn for the worse. Revenue growth fell to just 7.8%, gross margins contracted to 30.9%, yet R&D expenses ballooned 422.3% to RMB15.3 million (USD2.2 million). As a result, net income fell to RMB22.9 million (USD3.2 million) and down 71% YoY.

Management advises the weaker results were because of COVID-19 which led to lock-down of shops, restricted travel and where advertisers requested discounts during the pandemic.

In terms of segment revenue, entertainment revenue declined dramatically by 44% to less than 10% of total revenue from 30% in FY2017. Advertisement revenue fared better and continued to grow, albeit at a slower growth rate of 18.4% YoY. Some positives include an increase in customer count from 131 to 175, but at the same time, average revenue per customer fell 10% to roughly RMB 0.9 million. There was a big improvement in paid impressions which increased by 65.3% for the 6 months to 8.1 billion. Paid impression growth matters as WIMI gets paid a predetermined fee for each paid impression. Worryingly the increase in paid impressions did not translate fully into revenue as witnessed by the much lower revenue growth, likely due to customer discounts offered during COVID-19. The key issue here is whether WIMI will have the bargaining power to raise prices when we are past COVID-19.

For the period ending June 31 2020, ¥ '000 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 1H 2020 RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues AR advertising 133,078 181,241 267,514 *155,800 AR entertainment 58,951 44,030 51,667 *26,800 Total revenue 192,029 225,271 319,181 170,835

*approximations based on WIMI 1H 2020 results and comments.

Source: Annual Report & 6K

1H 2020 was clearly challenging, nevertheless, I expect there will be a significant rebound in revenue growth in FY2022. While not organic growth, the announced acquisition of Fe-da Electronics in Nov 2020 could more than double WIMI's revenue. Fe-Da Electronics is a Singapore-based company involved in IoT with FY2019 revenue of USD70.8 million and a growth rate of 54% YoY. This is significantly higher than WIMI even before COVID-19 hit. However, the acquisition has not yet been finalized, and an important question is how much premium is to be paid.

In terms of valuation, WIMI's trailing EV/Sales was 12.2x, which is higher than the communication sector medium of 3x or even the information technology Sector median of 4.6x if you don't view WIMI as an advertising company.

However, there are a few points to note. The EV/Sales is based on an EV valuation of USD575.7 million which does not consider the recent offerings, which would add USD80.9 million in cash. Unfortunately no updated cash figures were provided in the recent 1H 2020 results, but as mentioned above we know FY2019 cash equivalents were USD18.5 million with a positive FCF of USD20.6 million. On a conservative basis, we can assume WIMI retains at least USD90 million cash and can recalculate its EV.

Market Cap: Plus debt: Minus cash: Revised EV: Revised EV/Sales*: USD581.7 million USD12.3 million USD90 million USD504 million 9.9x

*RMB331 million (TTM) Revenue

While still not cheap, this is a better reflection of WIMI's true EV/Sales.

Given that business was negatively impacted by COVID-19, if we move past COVID-19, we may also see some return to prior growth rates. Looking at its 2017-2019 CAGR of 28.9%, WIMI might be able to double revenue organically within 3 years.

As mentioned, the acquisition of Fe-Da could add USD70.8 million to WIMI's top-line, assuming no material deterioration in Fe-Da's operations has taken place.

WIMI's trailing EV/EBDITA currently stands at 63.8x. I expect this figure is unlikely to improve in the short-term as management looks to ramp up R&D expenditure to pursue new markets. In this respect, I am not too concerned as I see WIMI's top-line growth as a better indicator of its ability to capture market share in China's fast-growing holographic AR sector.

If we look at some other high-potential speculative stocks like MicroVision Inc (MVIS) who are involved in Lidar technology linked with EV self-driving, the stock trades at a trailing EV/Sales of 862x and negative trailing EV/EBITDA. Another comparable early-stage hot stock is Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) involved in VR/AR wearable display technology, which also trades at significantly higher 99.2x trailing EV/Sales and negative trailing EV/EBITDA. Comparably WIMI no longer looks overpriced as it has at least been able to generate profits while growing.

WIMI VUZI MVIS EV/Revenue TTM 12.2x 99.2x 862x EV/EBITDA TTM 63.8x Negative Negative

Source: Author compiled from Seeking Alpha data

Key warning signs

Looking through the company filings and following my research, I have uncovered some potential risks.

Company structure

Chairman Jie Zhao effectively controls 82.6% of voting rights for WIMI. This means, that if investors don't like the way the company is run, they are unlikely to have a voice to pressure Jie Zhao to change strategic direction. On the other hand, it could be argued that shareholders' interests are aligned given his large holdings. What's more, Jie Zhao has in the past supported WIMI by making significant loans to the company for working capital and cash flow.

Investors might also be wary of WIMI's VIE structure common with Chinese listed stocks. Chinese regulations restrict direct foreign ownership to many sensitive sectors in China. In short, investors don't own the company, its cash flow, or its assets, but only have contractual rights to them. The risk is these rights are at the discretion of China's policymakers and courts' interpretation. Although it is the author's opinion that China is unlikely to do anything that will scare off future sources of capital financing for its companies.

Growing competition

As mentioned earlier, China's policy support for a sector often leads to significant supply capacity, as was the case in the steel, auto, and solar industries, and now possible with 5G, IoT, AI, and of course AR. While WIMI is trying to expand its offerings to compete, I expect increasing competition in its existing advertisement and entertainment segments.

Weak IP protection

Despite WIMI's claim it has the most intellectual property of peers in China with 145 registered patents, anyone who has worked in China realizes the difficulties to protect Intellectual property rights. What's more important than the technology itself, is management's ability to execute and create real value for customers. Recent press releases of positive developments with China Mobile and China Education Television are promising.

Lack of focus on one sector

The ambitions of WIMI to be an ecosystem for holographic AR should be applauded but have downsides. First, it requires significant investment in both R&D and acquisitions as they diversify into new sectors. Second, it is difficult to be a market leader in multiple segments while still an early-stage company. WIMI's ventures into Education, Lidar for EV self-driving technology, and holographic semiconductor are just some new opportunities the company is pursuing. It sounds exciting, but these are all likely to drain resources and focus of management.

Continued dilution

As mentioned, shortly after WIMI's IPO on 1 April 2020 in which $23.1 million was raised, another public offering was made within months raising $57.8 million and further diluting shareholders. Furthermore, the company recently issued an Equity Incentive Plan which could add another 17.5 million shares.

Recent resignations

Fanhua Meng the CEO resigned on 16 Oct 2020 and Chengwei Yi resigned as Chief Technology Officer on 7 Oct 2020. Call me cynical, but these are arguably the two most important positions in the company, and key personnel don't leave when things are going well.

Bottom Line

WIMI has positioned itself as a leader in an exciting and explosive holographic AR market in China. However, competition is intensifying and it will all be about execution and vision. WIMI's 'jack of all trades' approach could be a masterstroke or might mean it may spread resources thin and struggle to position itself with a competitive moat. I am a proponent that companies in new growth sectors should master its niche first. Despite this, there are few pure AR plays and even fewer focused on China's faster-growing holographic AR market. In my view, WIMI is a speculative play that could just as easily lose most of its value as become a potential 10 bagger, but it is a stock I am comfortable holding a small speculative position.