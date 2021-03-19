Photo by StockPhotoAstur/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have to admit that I wasn't planning on writing this article. However, the recent decline in oil prices and refinery stocks convinced me that I should look at one of the two largest competitors of my core dividend holding Valero Energy (VLO). Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is a very straightforward stock. The company is one of the largest providers of refined products and midstream services. Needless to say, the company is extremely cyclical. While 2020 was a total and utter mess, the company is in great shape to deliver strong shareholder value going forward and I believe that the company is a perfect holding in both high-yield and dividend-growth portfolios. In this article, I will show you why.

Source: Phillips 66

It's All About Free Cash Flow

It might sound blunt, but when I look at Phillips 66, I only care about its free cash flow and the economic cycle. While Phillips 66 obviously works on finding ways to adapt to a changing energy industry, the company is a refinery play at this point - and for the next few decades.

2020 was challenging - and everyone knows why. Refinery utilization rates dropped across the globe as motor vehicle and aerospace traffic imploded as a result of massive job losses, work-from-home initiatives, and a sharp drop in entertainment and leisure activities. As you can see below, the utilization rate got stuck close to 75% during the pandemic, which is close to the 2009 Great Financial Recession lows. However, this time it took much longer to rebound as we are still stuck at these levels. Note that the most recent implosion was caused by extreme weather in the South. The good thing is that this weather-related crash has been erased again.

With that said, investors didn't care so much about renewable diesel or any other projects. Note that the company is working on these projects as it plans to operate the world's largest renewable fuel plant in San Francisco starting in 2024.

2020, and even 2021, is all about one thing: getting demand up.

As the graph below shows, cash from operations dropped significantly in 2020 to $2.1 billion. This was not sufficient to cover capital expenditures ("CapEx") - let alone dividends. Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Like all of its major peers, the company funded this gap with debt. In 2020, new debt worth $5.2 billion was issued while only $1.0 billion in debt was repaid - resulting in roughly $4.2 billion in new debt.

The good news is that the company was able to borrow at great rates. For example, the company issued $500 million in Senior Notes due 2026 yielding just 1.3%. I wanted to screenshot the whole list but this wasn't possible as the list is long. Phillips 66 has roughly $14.9 billion in long-term debt including the debt load of Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP). So, if you want the whole list, please click on the reference under the table below.

Source: Phillips 66 2020 10-K

As a result, net debt hit a new all-time high as it accelerated from $11.4 billion in 2019 to $14.6 billion in 2020. This is more than 7x EBITDA and a very elevated level. Nonetheless, this is due to BOTH higher debt and lower EBITDA. Analysts expect that this ratio drops to a mere 1.9x in 2022.

It needs to be seen if it will be this low or even lower. What matters is that the company is operating in a much better environment now. And it has again everything to do with free cash flow. As the free cash flow graph, I just showed you displays, the company expected to generate $4.1 billion in operating cash flow this year. Not only is this higher than 2020, but we are also seeing a CapEx decline to $1.7 billion. As a result, we should expect $2.4 billion in free cash flow this year.

This means that shareholders are in a fantastic spot. The company will not only be able to cover its 2020 dividend but continue its growth streak. Since 2012, the company has increased dividends by 20% CAGR. Keep in mind that this number is not sustainable long-term - just because it's so high. However, I have little doubt that dividend payments will rise significantly over the next few decades. Also, the company has room to increase share buybacks. Since 2012, the company has repurchased 34% of shares initially outstanding.

Source: TIKR.com

Valuation

While I am writing this, Phillips 66 is down 7.3% on a weekly basis to $81.4. This gives the stock a market cap of $35.2 billion, a dividend yield of 4.4%, and an EV/EBITDA (NTM-basis) of 11.5%. I believe this is a very fair valuation as the company's yield is still well above pre-2020 levels. EV/EBITDA is about to enter the volatile valuation range of the past 8 years. And given the company's expected recovery, we could see $11.3 billion in net debt in 2022 and $6.4 billion in 2022 EBITDA. This would suggest a 7.2x EBITDA valuation. Of course, we are talking about next year, but given the circumstances, I really cannot make the case that this stock is overvalued.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

With that being said, I believe Phillips 66 is a fantastic stock for investors seeking a high yield and for dividend growth investors. The company is in a great spot, has a good balance sheet, and the ability to keep raising dividend payments for decades to come.

The only problem I see is the company's above-average economic risks. Economic downturns hit the company hard as this usually comes with a drop in utilization rates and lower commodity prices. Most refinery stocks were not able to cover their dividends during the Great Financial Crisis and almost every single one failed to do so in 2020. I try to avoid these companies as much as possible as I care about a safe dividend. However, I like to make some exceptions as Phillips and Valero (among others) have solid balance sheets and are perfectly able to withstand 1-2 years of very subdued economic sentiment.

Nonetheless, while I believe that Phillips 66 is a great investment for most dividend-focused investors, I would not advise giving the stock a weighting of more than 4.0% in one's portfolio. My Valero position is currently at 5.0%. This is a result of its performance.

If investors consider the stock's cyclical behavior and the volatility that comes with it, I am sure that investors will enjoy decades of great returns. Especially given that we can buy refinery stocks at very fair prices due to persistent economic uncertainty at the moment.

Let me know what you think!