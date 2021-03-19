Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Vektor Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Photo by chendongshan/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Despite being hit by sluggish out-of-home channels due to the pandemic in 2020, Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) continued to post the solid result, partly driven by its pet care business, Purina PetCare. Pet care’s organic growth in 2020 stood at 10.2% (Y/Y), far exceeding that of the total group at 3.6% (Y/Y). Pet care business organic growth, in fact, has accelerated in the last 3 years. We believe this might be the key for Nestlé to achieve its target of middle single-digit organic growth going forward, as the pet care business was supported by its strong presence in the expanding U.S. pet care market amid the lingering pandemic.

The pet care business has been one of the top contributors to revenue

Nestlé is one of the biggest multinational food & beverage companies in the world. Having been in operations for over 150 years, Nestlé solidifies its position in 186 countries worldwide, the company states. But Figure 1 shows that the largest chunk of Nestlé revenue stems from Zone Americas (Zone AMS), which includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean, with the first two mentioned contributing around two-thirds of the Zone AMS revenue. Figure 2 shows that the top 3 revenue contributors in 2020 were powdered and liquid beverages, pet care, and nutrition and health science business.

But this was not the case several years ago. In terms of contribution to the revenue, while the powdered and liquid beverage segment remains until now the champion, the pet care segment’s position jumped from 4th place in 2017 to 2nd place in 2020. The pet care segment is the only segment that posts positive sales growth (including M&A and foreign exchange loss) for 3 consecutive years in the last 3 years; and the segment, too, is the only one that recorded a positive growth of 2.8% (Y/Y) last year. Moreover, it has a solid trading operating margin of 22.1% in 2020, placing the segment in the 2nd position.

Successful in reducing costs…

True, Nestlé has been cost-efficient, as we see that the margins have improved throughout the years. Say, for example, trading operating profit margin and net profit margin. The two figures during the pandemic in 2020 improved to 16.9% and 14.5% from 14.8% and 13.6% in 2019, respectively. Nestlé has been actively reducing structural costs in "all areas of administration, procurement, and manufacturing", according to the company.

Not only that, Nestlé manages its business portfolio by acquiring companies that offer high growth potential and divesting the relatively under-performing businesses. The company says:

More than 75 transactions (acquisitions and divestitures) have been executed since 2017. In 2020 Lily’s Kitchen - a leading producer of premium wet and dry natural foods for dogs and cats - was acquired.

…but organic growth has not yet reached the target

Although Nestlé has been very successful in the efficiency plan, which results in increasing margins, the company’s organic growth rate has not yet achieved its target. Organic revenue growth stood at 3.5% and 3.6% in 2019 and 2020, respectively. According to Nestlé, the organic sales growth is expected to hit the middle single-digit by 2021; and the company expects to sustain the organic sales growth and improve its margin going forward.

That Nestlé’s pet care segment offers the most promising growth so far and that the segment contributed 17% and 22% to total revenue and trading operating profit in 2020 respectively lead us to believe that it might be worthwhile to examine the opportunity in the pet care industry, more specifically in Zone AMS, as the zone contributes almost 70% of the total pet care revenue.

Furthermore, Figures 7 and 8 show us that pet care organic growth far surpassed that of the total group's organic sales growth by 660 bps in 2020. Our back-of-the-envelope calculation reveals that pet care’s 10.2% organic sales growth contributed around 1.7% to the total group's organic sales growth, assuming that pet care’s proportion to total sales is at 16.6%, according to the 2020 results.

Figure 9 shows the contribution to the overall organic sales growth. Please note that there is a 20bps difference between our estimate and the company’s figure because we use the proportion of the revenue including net M&A and foreign exchange loss. In other words, we believe that the pet care segment is the key for Nestlé to push forward its organic sales growth further.

Does the U.S. pet care industry have ample room for growth?

"The global pet care market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period (2020 - 2025)", Mordor Intelligence, market intelligence and advisory firm, says, while Morgan Stanley, a bank, projected the growth to be "8% topline CAGR" by 2030, as cited in Pet Food Processing, a media. However, Statista estimates that the value of the pet care market in the U.S. could reach US$93.1 Billion by 2025, up from US$60.2 Billion in 2015, equivalent to a CAGR of 4.5%.

Still, despite estimated lower growth in the future, we should consider the market size. The U.S. leads the global revenue of the pet food market, which contributes the largest to the pet care industry, by a wide margin, booking a staggering US$31.1 Billion in 2020. Morgan Stanley says that the U.S. market is in strong momentum thanks to e-commerce utilization, which represented 23% of total pet food and supplies purchased in 2019, "moving approximately US$5 Billion from other channels". Also, Morgan Stanley’s survey cited in the same source indicates that U.S. consumers are willing to spend on pet care products because they increasingly view pet spending as less of a discretionary and more of a necessity.

Undeterred by the pandemic

Mordor Intelligence says that the pet care market in North America has gained traction on two factors, namely pet humanization and premiumization. Pet humanization has been popular these days supported by a growing interest in smaller-size pets. In fact, according to Morgan Stanley, respondents in the U.S. even "purchased a new pet amid a pandemic". Undeterred, the majority of pet owners in the U.S. said that the amount of pet spending will not be changed "regardless of their financial situation", the report says. Of Statista’s 1,861 respondents, 76% said that they spent the same amount of money for pet food and supplies, while the other 17% said they bought more, the survey conducted in March 2020 shows.

To make matters more appealing, data show that household and pet care sales growth in several countries went north in post-pandemic time. China, for example, recorded a 27.6% year-on-year growth, up by 460 bps. The U.S., too, gained the growth boost of 120 bps to 9.4%. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that the pet care industry, at least in several countries, has not yet, or perhaps may not, falter during the pandemic. We believe this is one of the reasons that Nestlé’s Purina PetCare could become a strong growth driver for Nestlé’s continuing business.

The second growth driver stems from premiumization in pet care products, playing a key role in assisting the growth of North America’s pet market. According to Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, "in 2018 an estimated 60% of cats and 56% of dogs in the U.S. were overweight or obese". So, it makes more sense that more companies now focus on high-quality products, which are considered healthier. Not a coincidence, Nestlé’s best-selling product, Purina Pro Plan, is also a premium pet food brand, which we think has become strong growth driver for Purina, too.

But what about the competition?

In terms of global revenue, Mars Petcare leads the race with total revenue of US$18.1 Billion, while Purina PetCare took second place with US$14 Billion, data show. Yet in the U.S. alone, from which most of Purina’s revenue comes, Purina is the leader of the pack at least in the dog & cat food market. Data suggest that Purina led U.S. sales of dry dog and cat food in 2020, totaling a whooping US$3.3 Billion and exceeding its nearest competitor, Mars Petcare, by a total of US$1.8 Billion. Slightly different in wet dog food sales, Purina came the second after Mars Petcare; but the incumbent took first place in wet cat food, totaling dog & cat wet food sales of US$2.3 Billion.

We have not yet assessed how the competition will play out in the future, or other possible factors that could change the industry’s landscape. But the important point we would like to emphasize is that Purina has the largest pet food market share in, at least, the U.S. the dog & cat food market; and the market, too, is indeed expanding.

Presence expansion

Already, we view Purina's plan to build two new factories in the U.S. is to cement its stellar position to capture the growing needs. The press release states:

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company will invest $550 million to expand its Hartwell, Georgia, pet food manufacturing facility, creating up to 130 jobs in Hart County. This expansion in Hartwell is part of a broader growth plan for Purina, which also includes new factories recently announced in Williamsburg Township, Ohio, and Eden, North Carolina.

We think that Nestlé could indeed benefit from the huge investment from Purina, from which the growth driver will stem, in our view. It is important to note that despite the U.S. pet care market is estimated to record a lower growth than the global average in the future, it still holds the largest pet food market share worldwide. Therefore, we think that going forward Purina’s focus on expanding its U.S. operations is justified, and perhaps because of such strategy that Purina will be able to capture more of the growing opportunity in the future.

Valuation quick review

As we have not yet forecast Nestlé’s future EPS, we will utilize the 2020 EPS. Figure 15 indicates that the stock is already trading above its 3-year P/E mean. But it is important to note that EPS may improve this year if the pet care segment continues to deliver solid growth and if the declining sales out-of-home channels, which partially resulted in water and confectionary segments’ sluggish sales, improves.

However, Nestlé’s 2020 EPS of 4.3 is the highest in our 4-year historical data and the P/E is already trading above its 3-year mean. We do not imply that Nestlé’s EPS will not grow at all in the future, but we think that we should be more prudent in forecasting EPS at least in the short term regarding the global uncertainties. In sum, unless there is an improvement in the EPS driven by our aforementioned catalysts, Nestlé may provide a little to no upside in the short-term, with the stock trading within the mean and +1 STD band since the beginning of the year, according to our historical P/E band.

Still, what we like about Nestlé is the margin improvement over the years as a result of lower structural cost and portfolio management through acquisitions and divestitures; healthy balance sheet (net gearing of 0.7x as of 2020); and its strong presence in the U.S. pet food market.

Moreover, Nestlé has a generous dividend policy. Cited in the 2020 statements, in the last 5 years, the payout ratio hovers between 63% and 102%, while the dividend per share is between CHF 2.3 per share and CHF 2.7 per share. A dividend of CHF 2.75 per share is proposed this year, the change in dividend is equal to a 2% year-on-year increase.

Investment Risk

Although our analysis is not an investment recommendation, we might as well mention that the pandemic-related risks still linger. First, foreign exchange fluctuation, which lowered 2020 sales by 7.9% (Y/Y), put additional uncertainty on Nestlé’s top line. Second, out-of-home channels may remain tepid amid social restrictions, which limit people’s mobility. As additional information, out-of-home channel organic growth plunged to a negative 30.4% in 2020, despite a growth of 4.0% a year before, indicating the severity of the impact of the pandemic to the channel.

Third, this is only a hypothetical question rather than a statement that is based on rigid evidence. But what if the ex-U.S. pet care market grows at a higher-than-expected rate? Will investing in the ex-U.S. pet care market provide more upside rather than in the U.S. market, given that the upside is needed to sustain the company’s organic growth target?

In sum, we think that Nestlé’s Purina PetCare offers a promising growth driver going forward, but Nestlé’s P/E is already trading above its 3-year mean, which may offer little to no upside in the short-term and the pandemic-related risks may hold back Nestlé’s growth. So, it might be better if you observe first whether the pet care segment can maintain its high growth in the upcoming first-quarter result and whether out-of-home channels have shown any signs of recovery. And the opportunity may arise, too, if the stock trades at a discount.