Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) has filed to raise $900 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and sells hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide.

DSEY grew revenue in 2020 only slightly and has a heavy debt load typical of private equity-owned firms at IPO, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Fort Mill, South Carolina-based Diversey was founded to sell a variety of cleaning and disinfection chemical products and related services to diverse industry verticals with a global footprint.

Management is headed by Philip Wieland, who has been with the firm since 2020 and was previously UK CEO of Brakes Group and held a variety of executive roles in the foodservice and healthcare industries.

The company's primary offerings include:

Infection Prevention

Floor & Building Care Products

Kitchen & Laundry

Dosing & Dispensing

Floor Care Machines

Diversey has received at least $247 million from investors including private equity firm Bain Capital, which owns 91.3% of company stock pre-IPO.

The firm pursues customer relationships through direct and distributor channels.

80% of the company's net revenue was from direct/ship through sales and distribution accounted for the remaining 20%.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased slightly, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 29.2% 2019 32.6%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.0x in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals was an estimated $49.2 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $88 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing demand for general cleaning products and healthcare consumption of disinfectants and sanitizers.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic will likely increase the industry's expected growth trajectory.

Below is a chart showing the U.S. I&I cleaning chemicals market history and future growth forecast:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Ecolab (ECL)

Numerous smaller regional and local competitors

Financial Performance

Diversey's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slight growth in topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Lower operating profit but reduced net loss

Sharply increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 2,629,200,000 0.2% 2019 $ 2,623,900,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 1,069,800,000 -2.9% 2019 $ 1,101,800,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 40.69% 2019 41.99% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ 59,300,000 2.3% 2019 $ 69,100,000 2.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (38,500,000) 2019 $ (109,000,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 103,000,000 2019 $ 21,800,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2020, Diversey had $193 million in cash and $4.8 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was $61.6 million.

IPO Details

Diversey intends to raise $900 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 46.2 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $19.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $8.4 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.19%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to repay outstanding indebtedness, create a public market for our ordinary shares and enable access to the public equity markets for us and our shareholders. We expect to use approximately $845.0 million of net proceeds of this offering (or $973.0 million of the net proceeds of this offering if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to repay outstanding borrowings, including fees and expenses under our Senior Secured Credit Facilities.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Guggenheim Securities and Siebert Williams Shank.

Commentary

Diversey is seeking public market funding to reduce its significant debt load.

High debt loads are a common feature of private equity-owned companies at IPO, as the PE firm typically acquires the company, restructures it and then adds debt to pay the PE firm a hefty 'dividend' as an initial down payment on its profit on the deal.

Then, IPO investors are usually left with a heavily indebted company which will use the IPO proceeds to pay off debt, rather than for the firm's future growth initiatives.

The company's financials fit this pattern tightly, with only tiny topline revenue growth in 2020.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue dropped as revenues increased by a tiny percentage amount; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate was flat.

The market opportunity for providing a range of infection prevention and cleaning supplies is large but highly fragmented and competitive on regional and local levels.

Citigroup is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 44.9% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, compared to Ecolab, the IPO appears reasonably priced on a revenue multiple basis, but overpriced on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Given the firm's heavy debt load and slow 2020 growth despite an increasing focus on infection prevention and institutional cleaning, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 24, 2021.